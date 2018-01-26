Spotlight on the hill – Morgans Celebrations are Bar None

Morgan’s Jewelers celebrated a new book by Matt Hranek titled, “A Man & His Watch.” The book details the emotional attachment between watches and their owners. The cover features the famous Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, which broke all records when it sold at auction for over $17 million. It was a man’s night of whiskey and watches. On yet another evening at Morgan’s the hosted a holiday party with a top shelf bar, hors d’oeuvres from PV Catering and a harpist to set the holiday mood.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian and provided by Marshall Varon

Dean and Kara Herbrandson. Guests showing off their hi-calibre watches. Guest with her son showing off the new emerald colored Day Date Rolex. Irv and Lenore Levine, Marshall Varon and Shintia Lynch. Elie Massoud and Abbe Vargas. Guest with his new edition of A Man & His Watch alongside the author Matt Hranek. Elie Massoud and Colleen Conradt. A photo of Paul Newman’s watch inscribed with “Drive Slowly” by his wife Joanne Newman. Nicole and Ron Connor.