Spotlight on the hill – Malaga Cove Tree Lighting
With the generous help of PVE city personnel, Realtor and resident, Virginia Butler along with John Polen of Premier Bank of Palos Verdes, the Malaga Cove tree lighting tradition was upheld again in 2017. “It was a systematic, old-fashioned, community effort,” said Butler. “We all got together and made it happen.” Santa Claus was on site to grant last minute wishes and the bank provided hot cocoa, libations and finger foods to keep the revelers reveling.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
