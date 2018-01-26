Spotlight on the hill – Malaga Cove Tree Lighting

With the generous help of PVE city personnel, Realtor and resident, Virginia Butler along with John Polen of Premier Bank of Palos Verdes, the Malaga Cove tree lighting tradition was upheld again in 2017. “It was a systematic, old-fashioned, community effort,” said Butler. “We all got together and made it happen.” Santa Claus was on site to grant last minute wishes and the bank provided hot cocoa, libations and finger foods to keep the revelers reveling.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Ruth Gralow and Santa Claus. John Polen and Mario Santoyo. Nicholas and Charly Sandoval and Santa Claus. Jeremy and Alex Hudgens. Karen Elston with her dog Chaka and local children. John Vandever, Virginia Butler and John Polen. The tree lighting. John Vandever, Arleigh ‘Gene’ Dotson and Kim Hall. Shari Campbell and Santa Claus.