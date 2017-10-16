Spotlight on the hill – Malaga Cove Homeowners

Over 100 surfers, from groms to pros, participated in the 17th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta on Sunday at 40th Street in Manhattan Beach. …

The wind was offshore. The air and water were 70 degrees. And a south swell was delivering head high sets. But being Hermosa and being fall, the winter sandbars hadn’t formed and the waves were closing out close to shore for the Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers contest.…