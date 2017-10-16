Advertisement
 Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – Malaga Cove Homeowners

The Malaga Cove Homeowners Association (MCHA) held its annual membership meeting at the Malaga Cove Library Gallery room on the evening of April 27. The evening began with a wine and cheese reception for Palos Verdes Estates’s new Mayor Jim Vandever, City Manager Tony Dahlerbruch and newly elected Council Members Sandy Davidson and Kenny Kao. Mayor Vandever discussed the City’s current financial challenges. The newly elected Directors of the MCHA are president Tricia Rapaport, vice president Valerie Beranek, treasurer Art Fine, financial secretary Alex Davis and recording secretary Cheryl Kohr. Susan Chang was honored for her 17 years of MCHA service.

Photos by Cheryl Kohr

