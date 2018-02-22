Spotlight on the hill – Kidding’s over Rolling Hills Country Club reopens

After overhead storm surf at the December and January South Bay Boardriders contest, waist high waves and glassy, light offshore conditions at the SBBC ET Surf contest were a pleasant respite, especially for the nearly 50 groms (12 and under) who competed. …
After being closed for two years, Rolling Hills Country Club celebrated the opening of its new, David Kidd-designed golf course and new, 75,000 square foot clubhouse with music and a barbecue on Saturday, January 13. The $75 million, 160 acre project also includes a pool, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, a gym and a day spa. The club was designed for families and is now offering non golfing, social memberships.
Photos by David Fairchild (DavidFaircildStudio.com)
Michael Warner, Sean O’Connor, John Tellenbach, Tim Wesley.
Steve and Sue Soldoff.
Uma C. Sachdev and C.J. Singh and Devkarn and Parveena Sachdev.
David T. and Sue Iida, and Kay and Ken Inose.
Audrey and Dave Munio.
Chuck Maguy and Erin Chekian.
Margarita Lande, and Katharine and Sean Meier.
Margarita & Chuck Lande, Chad and Rebecca Lande.
Carol Magee and Richard Hansen.
Jordan Libit, Allan Dogan and Vicki McLaughlin.
Ken and Debra Kawahara, and Leatrice and Mark Taira.
Steve and Ceci Watts, and Jack and Stacie Allocco.
Dawn and Vincent DiMeglio and Tammy Mance.
