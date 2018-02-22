Advertisement
 Added on February 22, 2018  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – Kidding’s over Rolling Hills Country Club reopens

After being closed for two years, Rolling Hills Country Club celebrated the opening of its new,
David Kidd-designed golf course and new, 75,000 square foot clubhouse with music and a barbecue on Saturday, January 13. The $75 million, 160 acre project also includes a pool, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, a gym and a day spa. The club was designed for families and is now offering non golfing, social memberships.

Photos by David Fairchild (DavidFaircildStudio.com)

by Judy Rae

