Spotlight on the hill – Kentucky Derby Party

The South Bay Friends of the Orthopædic Institute for Children (OIC) hosted a fundraiser gala, “An Evening with Friends…Kentucky Derby Party,” on October 28 at the Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach. For the first time Las Madrecitas and Las Amigas de Las Lomas, both Palos Verdes-based auxiliary organizations, participated in the fundraiser. Guests enjoyed dinner, drinks, silent and live auctions and a raffle featuring unique and high-value items, event tickets, as well as fine bourbons and wines. Las Amigas and Los Amigos have raised over $1 million for OIC from their collective efforts.
Photos by Tony LaBruno
Brooke Hastey, Paige Hastey and Haley Beilke.
Susan Volkman, Jennifer Robbins, Debra Hart and Stacey Harlan.
Jared Roth and Hans Chang.
Chris and Melissa Kyaw.
Brian Brewer, Jeff Zukerman and Steven Roberts.
Miley Oshiro, Sarah Gerbasi, Courtney Rojas and Sydney Laureano.
Wilma Dietiker and Molly Clinton.
Kym Smitham, Brandy Calvignac and Wilma Dietiker.
Yazmin Hellman and Ben Moores.
Karlu and Michael Sullivan.
David and Shannon Schwartz, Deborah North, David and Cindy Boger.
Barbra Zukerman, Austin Zukerman and Jenny Eaton.
Mary Beth Perrine, OIC patient Charlie, Dr. Anthony Scaduto, OIC patient Monica.
