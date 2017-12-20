Advertisement
 Added on December 20, 2017  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – Kentucky Derby Party

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

The South Bay Friends of the Orthopædic Institute for Children (OIC) hosted a fundraiser gala, “An Evening with Friends…Kentucky Derby Party,” on October 28 at the Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach. For the first time Las Madrecitas and Las Amigas de Las Lomas, both Palos Verdes-based auxiliary organizations, participated in the fundraiser. Guests enjoyed dinner, drinks, silent and live auctions and a raffle featuring unique and high-value items, event tickets, as well as fine bourbons and wines. Las Amigas and Los Amigos have raised over $1 million for OIC from their collective efforts.

Photos by Tony LaBruno

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login