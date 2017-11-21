Spotlight on the hill – Former Vice President Biden visits Manhattan, Redondo

Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was rescued by fellow surfers after being slammed to the bottom by a large wave and breaking his neck Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach. Klauer was taken to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center, where on Monday, he was listed as being in stable condition.…
Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday, in El Porto.…
Torrance Memorial supporters had the opportunity to meet personally with former Vice President Joseph Biden during a reception at Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach on Tuesday, October 24. Following the reception, Biden addressed Distinguished Speaker Series subscribers at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.
Photos by Deidre Davidson
David and Barbara Bentley.
Laura Schenasi, Kathleen Park, Judy Gassner, Kim Vallee, Ann Zimmerman and Jonathan Beutler.
MaryJo and Jerome Unatin, M.D.
Joe Biden, Carol and Karl McMillen.
Lori Muncherian and Patricia Turnpanjian.
Craig and Judy Leach, Joe Biden and Sally Eberhard.
Monica and Sam Sim.
Randy Dauchot, Joe Biden and Luke Dauchot.
Thyra Endicott, M.D., Joe Hohm, Carole Hoffman, Christine Kim and Brandon Hohm.
Kathy Winterhalder, Sally Eberhard, Craig Leach and Judy Gassner.
