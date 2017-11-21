Advertisement
Spotlight on the hill – Former Vice President Biden visits Manhattan, Redondo

Torrance Memorial supporters had the opportunity to meet personally with former Vice President Joseph Biden during a reception at Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach on Tuesday, October 24. Following the reception, Biden addressed Distinguished Speaker Series subscribers at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

Photos by Deidre Davidson

