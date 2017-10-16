Advertisement
 Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – Encore Circle’s opening night

For 35 years, The Encore Circle has provided vital support for the Norris Theatre and the Palos Verdes Performing Arts. On September 8 at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion, The Encore Circle enjoyed an elegant opening night dinner catered by Bites and Bashes. During dessert guests enjoyed a surprise performance of scenes from the upcoming “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a Tony winning musical comedy. The evening concluded with twin brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson rocking the Norris with a multi-media performance, playing their legendary father Ricky Nelson’s most popular songs, including “Hello Mary Lou” and “Travelin’ Man.”

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

by Judy Rae

