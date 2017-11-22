Spotlight on the hill – Elderly Angels

The Auxiliary of the Little Sisters of the Poor hosted its 20th annual gala at Doubletree by Hilton in Torrance. Proceeds benefit the Little Sisters work with needy elderly. The Little Sisters operate a home for 100 aged in San Pedro, of every ethnic and religious background, and care for them until their death. Government funding and other benefits cover only about 40 percent of the home’s costs. The Auxiliary was founded in 1997 to aid the Little Sisters in their ministry. To learn more visit littlesistersofthepoorsanpedro.org.

Photos by Megan Zimmer

Pastor Jim Bevacqua, Joe Gordon, Sally Gallagher, Caragh and Dan O’Brien. Don and Rita Swartz with Sr. Cecilia. Mickey and Ruthann Rodich with Kathy and Joe Gordon. Ed Chang and the Trujillo family. Agnes and Robert Moran with Colleen O’Brien.