Spotlight on the hill – Eat, drink and be scary!

The Pediatric Therapy Network hosted their 22nd Spooktacular Halloween Ball to benefit the children with developmental and medical issues. Junior ambassador Daniel Lowe, 12, told attendees about the challenges he’s learned to overcome through PTN. One of the highlights he says of being involved with PTN was meeting Lakers coach Luke Walton, and learning to address large crowds. The RamFunkshus rocked the huge, tented event next to Chef Michael Shafer’s Depot restaurant. One of the auction highlights was a dinner prepared by Chef Shafer at the raffle winner’s home. Other auction items included a luxury suite for 12 people at the Staples Center to watch the Clippers or Kings and 2 VIP Forum passes to see Jay-Z along with a limousine ride to and from the Forum. According to PTN, one in six children born in the U.S. has a developmental disability. For more information visit pediatrictherapynetwork.org

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian