Spotlight on the hill – Citizen of the Year Honored
The Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted its Citizen of the Year Awards and Dinner on November 1 at Terranea, attended by a packed audience of business owners and community leaders. Jackie Crowley, longtime Palos Verdes resident, philanthropist, Realtor and friend of the hill was the evening’s honoree. Retired Fourth District County Supervisor Don Knabe was among the guests congratulating the 2017 Citizen of the Year. Crowley said that service comes second nature to her and her work is animated by both faith and gratitude. Other evening honorees were Walk with Sally and Vistas for Children. To learn more visit www. PalosVerdesChamber.com.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
