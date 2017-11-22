Spotlight on the hill – Citizen of the Year Honored

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted its Citizen of the Year Awards and Dinner on November 1 at Terranea, attended by a packed audience of business owners and community leaders. Jackie Crowley, longtime Palos Verdes resident, philanthropist, Realtor and friend of the hill was the evening’s honoree. Retired Fourth District County Supervisor Don Knabe was among the guests congratulating the 2017 Citizen of the Year. Crowley said that service comes second nature to her and her work is animated by both faith and gratitude. Other evening honorees were Walk with Sally and Vistas for Children. To learn more visit www. PalosVerdesChamber.com.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Marion Ruth, David and Carole Diestel. Ann Sidler, Terri Nelson Carpenter and Cindy Percz. Michele McRae John and Julie Sanders, Sandra Sanders, John Jaacks and James Sanders. Ann Zimmerman and Sacha Ohara. De De Hicks and Sharon Ryan. Chuck and Marylyn Klaus. Jeff Ferris and Susan McRae. Olivia Pucci live entertainment. Shelley Kelly, Eileen Hupp and Ann Sidler. Eileen Hupp, Jackie Crowley and Don Knabe. Marion Ruth and Bill Ruth. John and Julie Sanders, Jackie Crowley, Sandra Sanders and James Sanders.