Spotlight on the hill – Changing the course of medicine
Three doctors working on the cutting edge of medical research were honored at the annual LA BioMed Legends dinner at the Torrance Marriott on November 1. This year’s honorees were Arnold S. Bayer M.D., Rodney A. White M.D. and Paul C. Fu Sr., PhD. Dr. Bayer, a Palos Verdes resident, is a Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a faculty member in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Live music was provided by the Nic Schaadt Trio.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
