Spotlight on the hill – Changing the course of medicine

Three doctors working on the cutting edge of medical research were honored at the annual LA BioMed Legends dinner at the Torrance Marriott on November 1. This year’s honorees were Arnold S. Bayer M.D., Rodney A. White M.D. and Paul C. Fu Sr., PhD. Dr. Bayer, a Palos Verdes resident, is a Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a faculty member in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Live music was provided by the Nic Schaadt Trio.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Dr. Greg Thomas and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad. Amy Ward. Dr. Scott Filler, Dr. Jack Edwards, Ashley Han-Bayer and Alex Bayer. Dr. Yo Aelony, Yvonne Liu and Dr. Herb Webb. Honoree Dr. Arnold Bayer. The Nic Schaadt Trio. Dr. Harriet Kaplan and Dr. David Heber. Honoree Dr. Paul Fu Sr. and Joan Fu. Mary Ellen Criley and Dr. J. Michael Criley, Dr. Jasminka Criley and Stuart Criley. Dr. David Meyer and Honoree Dr. Rodney White.