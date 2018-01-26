Spotlight on the hill – Benoit, Asia America Youth Symphony

The Peninsula Committee of the LA Philharmonic celebrated its 65th anniversary with a performance by the Asia America Youth Symphony, directed by Peninsula composer and conductor David Benoit. The concert took place under the under the wings of the Space Shuttle Endeavour at California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Pavilion. The concert showcased Benoit’s newly completed composition, “Journey of the Endeavour,” which was accompanied by footage of the retired space shuttle’s journey from Los Angeles Airport, through the streets of Los Angeles to the Science Center. Over 350 guests attended the performance and afterwards enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, craft beers and premium wines. Sponsors included Malaga Bank and Mr. and Mrs. Allan Frew.

Photos by Greg Sierveld and Val Noguchi

Ken Phillips of Calif. Science Center and Sue and Allan Frew. Jann Feldman, Marian Hall and Lu Takeuchi. Tom and Sandy Cobb and Rolf and Judy Sannes. David Benoit conducting under wing of Endeavour. Jann Feldman and Lu Takeuchi. Event Committee (back) Cheryl Graue, Linda Whitson, Kei Benoit, Denise Clement, Sue Frew, Judy Sannes, Marian Duntley and Marian Hall. (Front) Jann Feldman, Lu Takeuchi, Darlene Vlasek, Karen Gotlieb, Nancy Ceja, Jane Beseda, Alicia Maniatakis, Tammy Kolodny and Joann Deflon. Lu Takeuchi ad Jann Feldman. Riner Scivally on guitar, Jean Strickland on flute and Paul Gormley on bass.