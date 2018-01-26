Spotlight on the hill – Benoit, Asia America Youth Symphony
The Peninsula Committee of the LA Philharmonic celebrated its 65th anniversary with a performance by the Asia America Youth Symphony, directed by Peninsula composer and conductor David Benoit. The concert took place under the under the wings of the Space Shuttle Endeavour at California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Pavilion. The concert showcased Benoit’s newly completed composition, “Journey of the Endeavour,” which was accompanied by footage of the retired space shuttle’s journey from Los Angeles Airport, through the streets of Los Angeles to the Science Center. Over 350 guests attended the performance and afterwards enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, craft beers and premium wines. Sponsors included Malaga Bank and Mr. and Mrs. Allan Frew.
Photos by Greg Sierveld and Val Noguchi
