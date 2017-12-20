Spotlight on the hill – Asia America Symphony

Co-chairs Marlene Okada and Chris Naito organized a Christmas boutique to benefit the Asia America Symphony. Music Director David Benoit, along with hosts Julian and Carolyn Elliott at their Tuscan Estate perched above the waves of the Pacific Ocean, made the party a memorable one. Luxury and collectible vendors were set up throughout the first level of the home. They included Renko Original Fashions, Kathy Yoshihara Designed ceramic Kokeshi dolls and Amy Ming jewelry boutique. The Woodwind trio, playing flute, clarinet and bassoon began the day, followed by a string quartet, and piano and holiday caroling. Fantastic Cappuccino, a mobile espresso bar service offered espresso to the guests.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

The tree. Renko Watanabe and Viki Lin. Franklin Odel and Sandy Shishido. Mariko Bronson, June Benoit and Aloha Komatsu. Kei Benoit, Chris Naito, Carolyn Elliott, Marlene Okada and Val Noguchi. Imelda Wennstrom and Supa Rodpradist. The venue of Carolyn and Julian Elliott’s home. Deborah Paul, author, with her latest children’s book. Wendy Katagi and George Lee (photo by Marlene Okada).