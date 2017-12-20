Spotlight on the hill – Asia America Symphony
Co-chairs Marlene Okada and Chris Naito organized a Christmas boutique to benefit the Asia America Symphony. Music Director David Benoit, along with hosts Julian and Carolyn Elliott at their Tuscan Estate perched above the waves of the Pacific Ocean, made the party a memorable one. Luxury and collectible vendors were set up throughout the first level of the home. They included Renko Original Fashions, Kathy Yoshihara Designed ceramic Kokeshi dolls and Amy Ming jewelry boutique. The Woodwind trio, playing flute, clarinet and bassoon began the day, followed by a string quartet, and piano and holiday caroling. Fantastic Cappuccino, a mobile espresso bar service offered espresso to the guests.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
