Spotlight on the hill – ACT II Supports Theatre

ACT II was founded in September of 1984 as a support organization for the Palos Verdes Performing Arts. This year their “Shop till you Drop” lunch included gourmet food stations and a boutique featuring clothing, purses and jewelry. The women of ACT II have raised over $450,000 through their annual Variety Show and Spring Fashion Show. The members meet monthly from September through June to plan the shows and to enjoy numerous theatre-related programs. “It used to be us knocking on all these production and musical artists’ doors asking them to come perform here. Now they are calling us,” Julie Moe-Reynolds said. This year the boutique was in the Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion and presented dozens of purveyors, including The Pottery Barn, to help ring in the holidays.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian