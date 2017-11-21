Spotlight on the hill – $20 Million Donation Gala

Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was rescued by fellow surfers after being slammed to the bottom by a large wave and breaking his neck Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach. Klauer was taken to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center, where on Monday, he was listed as being in stable condition.…
Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday, in El Porto.…
Priscilla Hunt and her late husband Donald G. Hunt gave a transformational donation to the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center earlier this year. The recent gala at Terranea was organized to thank the Hunt family and the hospital’s other supporters. The Hunts’ generosity has gone toward the $35 million Cardiovascular Center of Excellence Campaign. In appreciation, the hospital’s Heritage Tower will be renamed the Donald and Priscilla Hunt Tower.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
Priscilla Hunt, niece Mara Stone and Bob Stone.
Marlene Young, Shintia Lynch and Marshall Varon.
Priscilla Hunt with Dr. Leilani and Edwin Raquel.
Dave and Natalie Muckley.
Jim and Joanne Hunter.
Rachel and Dr. Ghatan Bijan, Anne and Pat Lemaire.
Stacy Caras-Tempereau, Lynn Watson, Joan Caras and Jacqueline Glass.
Shelley Joyce, Emily Martin and Maddie Sanfilippo.
Judy and Dr. Ron Ruby and Flora Hsieh.
Edwin Raquel, Priscilla Hunt and Dr. Leilani Raquel.
Sonia Dhoot and Dr. Jashdeep Dhoot, Sarah Villalobos and Alex Lemus.
Comments:
comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login