 Added on November 21, 2017  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the hill – $20 Million Donation Gala

Priscilla Hunt and her late husband Donald G. Hunt gave a transformational donation to the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center earlier this year. The recent  gala at Terranea was organized to thank the Hunt family and the hospital’s other supporters. The Hunts’ generosity has gone toward the $35 million Cardiovascular Center of Excellence Campaign. In appreciation, the hospital’s Heritage Tower will be renamed the Donald and Priscilla Hunt Tower.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

by Judy Rae

