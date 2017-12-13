South Torrance Holiday Girls Soccer Tournament postponed
By Randy Angel
Originally slated to begin last Saturday, the South Torrance Holiday Girls Soccer Tournament was postponed because of poor air quality as a result of the many fires in Southern California.
The 38th annual tournament will begin Saturday with pool play.
Defending champion will take on Torrance (8 a.m.) and Ventura (2 p.m.) at home. Mira Costa will play at South facing Cantwell Sacred-Heart (8 a.m.) and Notre Dame academy (2 p.m.).
Bracket play will be held Monday with the semifinals and finals taking place Saturday, Dec. 23.
Schedules and brackets are available at SouthHighSoccer.Shutterfly.com.
