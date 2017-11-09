Advertisement
South Bay Farmers Markets

A Farmers Market can be found somewhere in the South Bay every day except Monday. Manhattan’s Farmers market (above) is Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., behind City Hall.

Farmers markets featuring farm fresh fruit and vegetables and a wide range of hot meals can be found somewhere in the South Bay every day, except Mondays.

 

Manhattan Beach Farmers Market: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 13th St. and Morningside Dr., behind City Hall.  http://downtownmanhattanbeach.com/manhattan-beach-farmers-market/

 

Torrance Farmers Market: Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd.  http://www.torranceca.gov/6620.htm

 

Hermosa Beach Farmers Market: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pier Plaza.  http://www.hbchamber.net/

 

El Segundo Farmers Market: Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Whole Foods at 760 Sepulveda Blvd.  http://www.elsegundo.org/depts/recreation/farmers_market.asp

 

Redondo Beach Farmers Market: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Veteran’s Park, just south of the pier.  http://www.redondo.org/depts/recreation/facilities/farmers_market.asp

 

El Segundo Farmers Market: Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. downtown, at Main St. and Grand. Ave.

http://www.elsegundo.org/depts/recreation/farmers_market.asp

 

Hermosa Beach Farmers Market: Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. at 11 St., and Valley Dr., next to Clark Field. HermosaBeachFarmersMarket.org.   http://www.hbchamber.net/

 

Torrance Farmers Market: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd.

http://www.torranceca.gov/6620.htm

 

Palos Verdes Farmers Market: Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 27118 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.  https://www.facebook.com/palosverdesfarmersmarket

 

Riviera Village Farmers Market: Sundays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Triangle Parking Lot along S. Elena Avenue in Riveria Village

http://tbrnews.com/news/redondo_beach/riviera-village-farmers-market-gets-new-location-and-day-in/article_14a5dc96-235e-11e6-9916-8bd5c2662af8.html

 

