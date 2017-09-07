South Bay Community Calendar 9-7-17

Thursday, September 7

Here kitty kitty

Peter Zippi Memorial Fund holds Open Adoption every Thursday and Saturday to place the rescued cats & kittens in our care in to loving, permanent, homes. Thursdays 5 – 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 – 3 p.m. or by appointment 7 days a week. VCA Coast Animal Hospital, 1560 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. All of our cats & kittens are healthy, spayed/neutered, microchipped, up to date with shots, fecal and FELV/FIV tested. Additional information is available peterzippifund.org/adoptions/.

Book sale

Peninsula Friends of the Library monthly book sale. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions contact Gene Roeder at (310) 377-9584 x553 or visit pvld.org.

Friday, September 8

Horse show

Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital Los Angeles presents the Annual Portuguese Bend National Horse Show Fri. through Sun. at Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates. Three days of riding events beginning at 8 a.m. each day. A Children’s Area will offer for the kids pony rides, petting zoo, moon bounce, games, prizes, face/hair painting, crafts and spin art. A Wildlife Safari with live animals from around the world will take place on Sunday. General admission is free on Fri. and $5 per person on Sat. & Sun. Children under 12 get in for free. Reserved seating is available at ringside tables (table of 10 for all three days is $450 or one day for $200) Individual seats at tables are $25 each. For additional information, visit the website at pcch.net/index.php/horseshow/ or call (310) 318-8258.

Long Beach

Get ready to eat at The Original Lobster Festival at the Rainbow Lagoon in Long Beach. 5 – 10 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 12 – 10 p.m. 350 E. Shoreline Dr., Long Beach. Lots of tasty treats including lobster rolls, lobster sliders and even lobster-on-a-stick. Live music, free souvenir E-photo, karaoke, and a children’s stage with a petting zoo. To purchase ticket and to get discount coupon on admission visit originallobsterfestival.com or call (562) 495-5959.

Ricky Nelson remembered

In a unique, multi-media entertainment event, twin brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson perform the hits of their legendary father, Ricky Nelson, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer who shook up music charts with such hits as “Hello Mary Lou”, “Poor Little Fool” and “Travelin’ Man.” The production showcases Ricky Nelson’s life with never-before-seen video footage of the Nelson family including his famous parents, ‘50s television icons Ozzie and Harriet, and interviews from artists he influenced, including Paul McCartney and Chris Isaak. 8 p.m. Norris Theatre, 27570 Crossfield Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets are $80 and are available at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=74527 or by calling the box office at (310) 544-0403 x221.

Anxiety and Depression

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Donna Ehlers, MD, Board Certified Psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente. Ehlers will share her professional experience in dealing with the emotional aspects of a cancer diagnosis for both patients and caregivers. Discussion will include anxiety and depression with a focus on mindfulness and cognitive tools. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. A healthy lunch will be provided by “The Spot” Restaurant in Hermosa Beach from 12:30 – 1 p.m. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

St. Margaret Mary Church & School Annual Lomita Fair

Food, games, rides, non-stop entertainment, vendor and craft booths and admission is free. The raffle features over $15,000 in cash prizes. Raffle tickets are available for purchase in the parish office. Fair Hours: Fri. 5 – 11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sun. 12 – 9 p.m. 25511 Eshelman Ave., Lomita. Parking is available at Fleming Middle School across from the Church for a nominal fee. For additional information, visit the website at lomitafair.net/.

Saturday, September 9

Volunteer for the Rapid Response Team and learn to work alongside Conservancy staff protecting important wildlife habitat by closing unauthorized trails. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Task include trail maintenance, building fence, installing signage and more. We work at various locations around the Preserve where work is most needed. Directions to sites emailed upon sign up. No experience needed. 15 and up. To sign up go to pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Chalk it up!

Aspiring and experienced artists are invited to participate in this colorful event intended to transform the Pier into a canvas over the water. All ages are welcome, there is no fee to register and free chalk will be given away to the first 150 registrants. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories. This event is open to public viewing so even if you don’t plan to participate, take a stroll along the pier and see for yourself what these amazing artists can create with a slab of concrete and a little chalk. 12 – 4 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. For additional information, visit the website at redondopier.com.

Jackie can sing!

Jackie Evancho live in concert at The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Jackie is an American classical crossover singer who gained wide recognition at an early age and, since 2009, has issued an EP and seven albums, including a platinum and gold album and three Billboard 200 top 10 debuts. 8 p.m. 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets are $30 – $135. Call (800) 316-8559 for tickets and information or visit IMCGProductions.com.

Santa Rosa Island

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium (CMA) Channel Island Adventure to Santa Rosa Island. Meet at 7:30 a.m. in Ventura, at 1691 Spinnaker Dr. #105B, and board a high speed catamaran for an early morning crossing of the Santa Barbara Channel returning in the evening at approximately 7 p.m. During the channel crossing, it is likely that we will encounter marine mammals, such as humpback whales, blue whales, dolphins and sea lions, many species of oceanic birds and other marine organisms. Staff will be on hand to discuss these magnificent animals and talk about the history of the other Channel Islands we will see from the boat as we venture to Santa Rosa. On the return trip, we may have an opportunity to enter the deep Painted Cave off Santa Cruz Island. On the island, participants will follow along on a naturalist-led hike to learn about past human occupation and observe the diverse coastal habitats, amazing geologic formations and panoramic views that this unique island has to offer. Please note: Island activities are very strenuous. $82 adults, $74 seniors, $65 children ($70 Friends members) and pre-registration is required. For information and reservations call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Kids time

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Stories, Songs and More for All. Share the joy of storytelling with retired Children’s Librarian Carla Sedlacek and induces them to the beauty of nature. All ages are welcome and the program is free for the public. Reservations are appreciated but not required. 10 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Call Jill at (310) 541-7613 for questions and information or visit pvplc.org.

Concert of the Century

Torrance High School Centennial Celebration with David Pack, former lead vocalist from Ambrosia plus Beato Band. David Pack will sing his #1 classic hits including How Much I Feel, Biggest Part of Me and others. 7 p.m. Torrance High Auditorium, 2200 W. Carson Street, Torrance. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling (310) 533-4396 x8031.

Sunday, September 10

White Point Home Tour

Lovers of art, architecture and nature will relish in the opportunity to tour six of the most unusual homes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the 2017 White Point Home Tour. Local artists and business owners will open their homes, which feature a range of architectural, landscaping and design styles. Enjoy the self-guided tour before relaxing at a private reception at Brouwerij West in San Pedro. 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Tickets are $65 advance purchase or $75 the day of the event. For tickets and information call (310) 541-7613 or visit pvplc.org/_events/Hometour.asp.

Annual Parents Against Cancer Luau

Enjoy food, entertainment, raffle prizes and auctions at the Parents Against Cancer Benefit Luau supporting patients and their families at Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Center (JJCCC) at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. Proceeds from the event benefit Parents Against Cancer, a non-profit partner to JJCCC that provides assistance to the families of children with cancer by supplying financial aid for transportation, food, rent/mortgage, utilities, medications and other costs. 1 – 5 p.m. Long Beach Memorial, 2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach. Adults $25, Children (ages 6 – 12) $15 and children under 6 are free. For more information or to register, contact Phillip Orpilla at (310) 849-3472 or email phil7366@yahoo.com.

Monday, September 11

Magnificent Monday storytime

Stories, songs, crafts and more hosted by Hilda the happy horse puppet. Recommended for ages 2 – 5 years. 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. Malaga Cove Library, Community Room, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information call the Young Reader’s Desk at (310) 377-9584 x600.

Tuesday, September 12

Cheers

Italians drink a glass of red wine with each meal, and they might just be onto something. Studies show that for people who have a healthy relationship with alcohol, enjoying a glass of wine rich in artery scrubbing flavonoids can benefit the health of the mind and body. Unwind with new and old friends at Blue Zones Project’s Social Hour. 5 – 6 p.m. Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ, 20 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The first glass of wine is $5, plus discounted appetizers. For more information, visit bchd.org/socialhour.

Wednesday, September 13

Little Critter afternoon tales

Storytime fun includes rhythm, rhyme, parachutes, or arts and crafts. Geared to children ages 2 – 5 years, but children of all ages are welcome. No registration is necessary. Designed for parents and children to attend together. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information contact Marisa Perley at the Palos Verdes Library District (310) 377-9584 x238 or call Hesse Park at (310) 541-8114.