South Bay Community Calendar 9-28-17

Thursday, September 28

In your right mind

Discover the power of mindfulness and learn how to incorporate evidence-based techniques to reduce stress and anxiety. This dynamic workshop will feature guided meditations from local experts as well as an interactive demonstration of the mindfulness exercises being implemented in Hermosa Beach City School District classrooms. Free. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. doors open at 6 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Register online at bchd.org.

Friday, September 29

Church Fiesta

Saint Catherine Labouré Parish annual fiesta. Enjoy a fun-filled weekend of ethnic and culturally diverse music and culinary delights. Enter the Drawing for cash and merchandise prizes. Winner need not be present. Fri. 6 – 11:30 p.m., Sat. Noon – 11:30 p.m., Sun. Noon – 9 p.m. 3846 Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 310-323-8900 or stcat.org.

Saturday, September 30

Rummage Sale

All proceeds benefit United Methodist Women’s Outreach Programs. Bake sale and lunch served all day. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 243 So. Broadway, Redondo Beach. For information call (310) 372-8445.

Saving God’s Children

An educational forum on human trafficking sponsored by St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church. Hear from the Los Angeles DA’s Office, Torrance PD and a human trafficking survivor. There are 45 million human trafficking victims globally generating $150 billion in annual revenue. 9:30 a.m. – noon. Free with continental breakfast. Reserve by emailing: faith.ministry@stlm.org. Indicate “Saving God’s Children” in subject line and provide names, email addresses and church affiliation of those attending. Monsignor Collins Hall, 1950 S. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach.l 424-212-6501.

Mooncake Festival

Chinese Mooncake Festival celebrates unity with family and friends, giving thanks to the harvest, prayer for a plentiful year, and the making and eating of Mooncakes. Enjoy an afternoon of mooncakes, games, activities like Chinese calligraphy, lantern making, and Tai Chi for kids. Free. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 North Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. For more information, call (310) 318-0650.

College Prep 101

Learn about various aspects of colleget, co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Tech Trek Alumni Committee (TTAC), and the Torrance Library. 2 – 4 p.m. Katy Geissert Civic Center, Torrance Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For information call or text Terry Gats-Horner (TTAC advisor) at 310-985-4467.

Sunday, October 1

Not Alone

Send a message of love and togetherness to those affected by the hurricanes. Hermosa Beach Not A-Lone Star Paddle Out. Paddle out or walk to the end of the Pier and hold up event stars. $25 per paddler and $10 per star. All proceeds benefit USA Hurricane Relief. Check-in and registration at 8 a.m. Event time 9 a.m. South side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. For additional information call Betsy Ryan at (310) 570-9559.

Concours D’Elegance

“Elegance and Speed” is the theme of this year’s reimagined and expanded Palos Verdes Concours d’Elegance. View vintage automobiles and historic aircraft. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Louis Zamperini Field, Torrance Airport. Tickets are $40 when purchased in advance by Sept. 30, $50 the day of the show. Children 13 and younger are free. VIP package featuring tent seating, luncheon including craft beer and premium wine and general parking, is available for $150 per ticket.3301 Airport Dr., Torrance. pvconcours.org.

Totally sustainable

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s annual Sustainable Seafood Expo. Learn how to choose the right fish, one that’s good for you and for the environment. Adrian Grenier of “Entourage” and a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, will discuss the Strawless Ocean initiative. Free. Noon – 5 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. A yet-to-be-revealed top seafood chef will curate an exclusive dinner hosted by Grenier following the Expo at a beachside location. For information or to purchase tickets, go to sustainableseafoodexpo.org or call (310) 548-7562 ext. 211.

Monday, October 2

Kick it to the curb

Erin’s Give Breast Cancer the Boot Musical Birthday FUNraiser. Boobs, chaps, cowboy hats. $5 suggested donation. Musical guests Tenn West, Mark Dibenedetto, Chris Hanna and local DJ duo Boomz Pharm. 8:30 p.m. The Standing Room, 1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. ER