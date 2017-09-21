South Bay Community Calendar 9-21-17

Thursday, September 21

Adopt a cat or kitten

Peter Zippi Memorial Fund Open Adoption places the rescued cats and kittens into loving, permanent, homes. 5 – 6:30 p.m. VCA Coast Animal Hospital, 1560 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. All of the cats and kittens are healthy, spayed/neutered, microchipped, up to date with shots, fecal and FELV/FIV tested. Additional information is available at peterzippifund.org/adoptions/ or call (310) 379-1264.

Ask the Expert

Join the Diabetes Program at Long Beach Memorial for Diabetes & You: Ask the Expert – a quarterly class that features various diabetes-related topics and an opportunity to network and find support from other people living with diabetes. Led by Kyaw Moe, M.D., nephrologist, Long Beach Memorial. Light refreshments provided. (562) 933-5043 to RSVP. Walk-ins welcome. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Conference Room A2, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, 2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach.

Mommy & me & daddies too

Parents and their preschool aged kids are welcome to join The Point for arts and crafts, live entertainment, face painting, stilt walker, Smitten Ice Cream tastings and more. Enjoy a special meet and greet with the local heroes of the El Segundo Fire Department and El Segundo Police Department. Plus, get ready to decorate your very own Superhero mask. Free. Stop by the registration table to pick-up your activity schedule and exclusive member discounts. 10 a.m. – noon. The Point, 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. For questions call (310) 414-5280 or visit thepointsb.com.

South Bay Expo

Over 30 restaurants to Sip and Savor at the Expo. Wine, craft beer, fabulous small plate and dessert tastings. Meet up with businesses and guests from the South Bay. Admission is $10. 5:30 – 9 p.m. Automobile Driving Museum, 610 Lairport St., El Segundo. For tickets and information click on elsegundochamber.com/expo-2017 or call (310) 322-1220.

Friday, September 22

State of the city

Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce presents State of the City 2017 featuring the annual address of the Honorable Mayor Patrick Furey. 11:30 a.m. DoubleTree by Hilton Torrance, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. To reserve seats online torrancechamber.com/city2017 or by phone (310) 540-5858.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Palos Verdes Library District is hosting a series of programs to celebrate Hispanic culture. Bilingual Spanish storytime. Free. For all ages. 3:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Storytime Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Get ready to eat

Claw your way to the Redondo Beach Lobster Festival for some nonstop music, cocktails, food, craft beer and fun. The music will include English Beat, The Untouchables, Soul Shaker and ’80s tribute rockers Wayward Sons. There will even be stand-up paddleboard demonstrations. Fri. 6 – 11 p.m., Sat. noon – 11 p.m., and Sun. noon – 8 p.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For tickets and information visit lobsterfestival.com.

Art Attack Foundation

The Art Attack Foundation presents The Fellas – Melissa Manchester Gala & CD release party benefiting the Art Attack Foundation. Backed by the Blue Note Orchestra, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester pays tribute to Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin and other iconic male singers. 8 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. Tickets are $75/$30. Call the box office at (310) 781-7171. For further information visit artattackfoundation.org.

Saturday, September 23

El Segundo’s fair

The Fair on Richmond Street, formerly known as Richmond Street Fair is a fun annual street fair with more than five blocks of music, vendors, rides, and more. The Fair will take place in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Richmond Street and the West 100 and 200 blocks of Grand and Franklin avenues in historic downtown El Segundo. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information visit richmondstreetfair.com.

60 Years of RHE

City of Rolling Hills Estates 60th Annual City Celebration and Remember the Music Festival.

Festivities include equestrian events, pony rides, a petting zoo, fun games, three-legged races, a hay jumping pit, and horseshoe matches. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Remember the Music Festival will be held as part of the celebration event from 1:30 – 7:30 p.m. The admission fee is $15 for access throughout the venue. Food & beverage vendors, a beer & wine booth, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, community and commercial booths, and more will be available during the music festival. Free parking and shuttle bus services will be provided. Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. For tickets and information visit RememberTheMusic.org.

Coffee, Technology and You

An opportunity for older adults to receive free one-to-one assistance for their technology devices. Tech savvy students from Mira Costa High School will help with phones, iPads, tablets, laptops, social media sites, apps, security and more. Participants should bring their fully charged devices and know their passwords. 10 a.m. – noon. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach. For more information call (310) 802-5430.

We are being invaded

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presentation, Attack of the Killer Algae. 11 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center & Preserve. Presentation and book signing with author, Eric Noel Munoz about an exciting success story against invasive algae in our oceans. 1600 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Free. RSVP on the website at pvplc.org: Events & Activities/Whitepoint Presentations or call (310) 541-7613.

Glow bike ride for CF

Register to ride or, even better, create a fundraising team to help reach the $10,000 goal of Claire’s Place Foundation. Every penny helps families looking for assistance with bills while enduring an extended hospital stays due to cystic fibrosis. This is the 3rd annual, family friendly excuse to play at the beach! Don’t have a bike or don’t feel like lugging yours? No problem! Sponsor Hermosa Cyclery has everything you need and all rental fees will be donated back to the event. Call to reserve your bike: (310) 374-7816. Ride begins at 6 p.m. Register at: ClairesPlaceFoundation.org.

Who’s got talent?

The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation presents South Bay’s Got Talent Competition IV. See some of the best talent the South Bay has to offer. Open to all ages and all genres of performance. The best part is the audience gets to help decide the winner. This is an event not to be missed. 7 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets are $25/$20. Call the Theatre Box office at (310) 781-7171 or visit TorranceArts.org.

Sunday, September 24

Rods, Rides & Relics

A favorite with local car enthusiasts, Rods, Rides & Relics features some of the finest classic cars in the South Bay. 100 cars will be displayed over the water on The Pier while a DJ spins oldies but goodies. Take a stroll along the pier, view the cars and then vote for your favorite.

The event is open to the public, admission is free.10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf. For additional information visit redondopier.com.

It’s a fiesta

Hermosa Beach celebrates its 50th Year Anniversary with sister-city Loreto, BCS, Mexico, with Mariachi Tesoro, Sabor de México Folklórico and contemporary singer Bella Elysée. Free. 2 p.m. On the Pier Plaza Stage. The Loreto Plaza rededication to follow. Sister City after party at American Junkie beginning at 5 p.m. 68 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach. Cost: $35 includes one drink ticket, 4-course gourmet meal from Chef Fernando and DJ music. Purchase online at hb-sistercity.org or call (310) 548-7562.

Monday, September 25

Rock & Roll Monday

SuperKids Gym and Dance will be leading a family gym format geared towards 18 mo – 8 year olds. Learn how to help your child safely do basic gymnastics skills and stunts – front and back rolls, side “crayon” rolls, donkey jumps, flamingo and airplane balances on small scale soft mats, balance beams, wedge mats, spring board, mini-trampoline, and more. 11 – 11:45 a.m. 2nd floor Meeting Room, Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Additional information contact the Children’s Information Desk at (310) 318-0675 option 6. Redondo.org.

Family support

The South Bay Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be offering a Family Support Group for families with a person with a mental illness in the family. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Rose Garden Room, El Segundo Library, 111 West Mariposa Avenue, El Segundo. For more information please contact Paul Stansbury pstans5@aol.com or visit namisouthbay.com.

Tuesday, September 26

Crafty folks

The Crafters Circle is the Palos Verdes Library District’s established crafter group. The members are currently knitting and crocheting baby hats, scarves, and blankets to donate to local charities. Visitors are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials, though some supplies may be available on site. Informal knitting/crocheting lessons are offered. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. The Peninsula Center Library Staff Lounge, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information, call (310) 921-7544.

Wednesday, September 27

Job Fair

The Canterbury is a unique senior living community focused on creating an inspiring culture for staff as well as residents. Discover the benefits of a rewarding career in an exceptionally engaging environment that encourages life-work balance, wellness and security. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Canterbury, 5801 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. For more details call 1(877) 311-6826 or visit thecanterbury.org/fair. ER