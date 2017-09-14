South Bay Community Calendar 9-14-17

Thursday, September 14

Film series

Palos Verdes Library District’s Ciné-Monde, a film series featuring notable films from around the globe and documentaries. A film screening of Nine Queens at 5:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Free and open to the public. Seating is on a first come, first seated policy and not guaranteed. Following the film, there may be a brief discussion facilitated by the coordinator of the series. For information contact Joshua at (310) 921-7514 or jpeck@pvld.org.

Friday, September 15

Row row row …for a reason

Body One Fitness presents the third annual “Row for a Reason” event to raise funds for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB). Fri. from 4 – 10 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m. – noon. Gym owner and founder of Row for a Reason Lou Sidella will dedicate all row machines to the fundraiser for the duration of the event. Participants can sign up for half-hour time slots for a $50 donation. and are encouraged to row at their own pace and invite friends to share rowing with them. Body One Fitness, 201 Herondo Street, Redondo Beach. To register, visit rowforareason.org. For more information email info@rowforareason.org or call (310) 379-5425.

Dinner time solution

The Knights of Columbus monthly fund-raising dinner from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Knight of Columbus Hall, 214 Avenue I, Redondo Beach. This month we are serving a delicious Beef Stew dinner served with rice, vegetables and bread. Come enjoy a great dinner, at a great price, an evening out with friends and family, and support a worthy cause. Desserts, juice, iced tea, lemonade, and coffee as well as a fully stocked cash bar. $10/person (no tax or tip necessary). Children under 12 are $5/each. The proceeds of the monthly dinner go to help our charities such as Seminarians, House of Yahweh, Pregnancy Help Center, Star House as well as others. Questions? Contact Nick Tesi at (310) 717-2937.

Saturday, September 16

Folk fest

Foot stomping, high energy fun at the 2017 Folk Revival Festival. This family-friendly music festival will have something for everyone and in addition to the great music, Pie Eating Contest, Kids Area with Crafts, Music, Games, & the “Instrument Petting Zoo”, Craft Brews on tap & Gourmet Food Trucks & booths, Beard & Mustache Contest, Open Bluegrass Jam, Deering Banjo Contest, & more. Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 Shoreline Village Dr, Long Beach. Ticket $30 online; $40 at the door, general admission. VIP admission $75. Children 12 & under as well as Seniors 75 & older are free. To purchase tickets visit folkrevivalfestival.com/tickets/.

Book sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library used book sale. Most hardback and paperback books are $1 and under. 9 a.m. – noon 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. For more sale information visit hbfol.org, call (310) 379-8475, email: folhb16@gmail.com.

96 year-old aviatrix Iris Critchell will be celebrated at Torrance’s Western Museum of Flight Saturday, Sept. 16. Still flying and teaching, she will lecture at 11 a.m. (tickets $10) followed by an evening soiree (tickets $100) beginning at 6 p.m. wmof.org.

A celebration of Iris Western Museum of Flight in partnership with the Long Beach-SouthBay Ninety-Nines present This is Your Life: Iris Critchell, a female pioneer in aviation. At 96 years old, Iris Critchell has had, and continues to have, a productive career as a pilot, educator, and mentor. She is a founding member of the Long Beach-South Bay Chapter of International Ninety-Nines. At 11 a.m. hear Iris’s lecture, From a South Bay Start to the Privilege of a Lifetime in Aviation. Tickets are $10. From 6-9 p.m. enjoy an intimate evening to honor Iris. Tickets for the evening fete are $100 and include admission as well as wine and festive foods. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at wmof.com/tickets.html or by calling (310) 326-9544. Proceeds support the Western Museum of Flight. For questions, contact development@wmof.com. Free parking in Museum and General Aviation Center Parking Lot. 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance.

Experience wire sculpture

Art as Experience is a free, hands-on program for families with children ages 5 and up. Developed in correlation with exhibitions on display at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, held the first and third Saturday of the month 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Today’s workshop: Wire Sculpture. Advanced registration required. Studio B at the Manhattan Beach Art Center (check in at the front desk), 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd. (310) 802-5440.

Boots and Brews

Switzer Learning Center hosts Boots, Brews & BBQ’s Fundraiser with Brewery Competition, Western fun, and dancing to the Blue Breeze Band. All proceeds from the Brews & BBQs benefit Switzer Learning Center, a nonprofit nonpublic special education school serving students in 5th grade through age 22 with moderate to severe learning, social, emotional, and developmental disabilities. 6 – 11 p.m. 2201 Amapola Ct, Torrance. Tickets are $150 per person and be purchased by calling Danielle Wagner at (310) 328-3611 x333 or visit switzercenter.org.

Sunday, September 17

Salt Marsh Open House

Step out into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park Naturalists as they help uncover the world of mud and water that is our local wetland. Bring your binoculars, camera, sketch pad, journal or just your curiosity. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For reservations, further information, or to receive a calendar of events, please call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Peek o’ Sepulveda

A late afternoon talk with local historian Jan Dennis, promoting her new book, A Thread in the Tapestry, a history of Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. If you ever wondered what Manhattan Beach was like and how it has transformed into what it is today, Jan is the ultimate resource. 5 p.m. {pages} bookstore, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. RSVP to events@pagesabookstore.com or call (310) 318-0900.

Monday, September 18

Calling young artists

Beginning drawing class for teens and adults with Ray Patrick. Free. 6 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Call Melissa McCollum for additional information at (310) 545-8595 or visit colapublib.org.

Wednesday, September 20

A leisure bird walk

Wild Birds Unlimited leads a special guided bird walk. Explore the birds now making a home in the restored habitat at the preserve. The program is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Binoculars are available. Reservations appreciated but not required. 8:30 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. To sign up for the outdoor volunteer day, please call Jill Wittman at (310) 541-7613 or pvplc.volunteerhub.com. Wear comfortable shoes and bring sun protection. RSVP: pvplc.volunteerhub.com. For more information visit: pvplc.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah

High Holy Day at Temple Emet with Rabbi-Cantor Didi Thomas. 7:30 p.m. 2051 W. 236th St., Torrance. For questions call (310) 316-3355 or visit templeemet.org.

Saturday, September 23

Community Yoga

Enjoy free community yoga at Prana, at The Point. Free food and drinks after class and Prana provides the yoga mats, and it’s open to all ages and skill levels. 9 – 10 a.m. The Point, in the store at Prana, 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. For more details call (310) 469-7765 or visit the website thepointsb.com.