South Bay Community Calendar 8-31-17

The last hurray

Summer of Music on the Redondo Beach Pier with Strange Days (Doors tribute). Free. Bring a beach chair or blanket. 6 – 8 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach.

Caffeine mixer

The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the monthly After Hours Social at Two Guns Espresso, 350 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach. Unwind after work while expanding your business opportunities. Attendees will enjoy small bites, refreshments and spirits. Be sure to bring plenty of business cards. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. $10 for members, $20 for non-members. For additional information and registration, visit the website at manhattanbeachchamber.com.

The end of summer

ShockBoxx Project Gallery presents the Closing Reception: Summertime Art Show. Hosted by Laura Schuler Studio and features the work of half a dozen local artists. 7 – 9 p.m. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. The community is invited and encouraged to celebrate the last night of this show and take home something bright to make summer last all year long. Free admission and kid friendly. For information and to RSVP, visit the Facebook event page at Facebook.com/events/119429668701505/.

Friday, September 1

Beach movie

Free family-friendly movie screening on the sand, by the waves, and under the stars at the Dockweiler Youth Center. Bring beach chair, blankets and bundle up. Gourmet food truck on site starting at 6 p.m. Movie, Sing, starts at dusk (8 p.m.). Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey. Parking is $3. For more information call the Dept of Beach and Harbors (310) 726-4128.

Saturday, September 2

Fiesta Weekend

The largest arts and crafts fair featuring approximately 300 artists including painters, photographers, ceramicists, jewelers, sculptors, and handicrafters. Attendees can choose from a wide selection of cuisine in the food court. The Charity Beer & Wine garden will offer beer, wine and beeritas with proceeds benefiting a number of local charities. There will be live music on two main stages as well as a new satellite stage situated outside Java Man on Pier Ave. Families have plenty of activities to keep the kids happy. The kiddie carnival features a 30 foot slide, mechanical rides and games for kids from 3 – 10 years old. There will be pony rides, petting zoo and face painters. Sat., Sun., & Mon. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Downtown Hermosa Beach, Pier and Hermosa Avenue. For music line-up, parking and additional information visit fiestahermosa.net.

All about the Opera

Novices and aficionados alike are invited to join L.A. Opera’s Community Educators for a lively and interactive discussion of their favorite operas. Topic – Carmen. This program is free, sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library, and no registration is required. 2 p.m. Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For more information please call the Reference Department at (310) 618-5959.

Please pass the salt

Terranea Resort is offering a series of Sea Salt Workshops on the first Saturday of each month. Attendees will enjoy an intimate workshop, salt pairing, and wine, as they learn about the resort’s sea salt harvesting process with Terranea’s award-winning chefs. The cost is $70 per person and advance reservations are required. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age. 10 a.m. The Sea Salt Conservatory at Terranea is located adjacent to the Palos Verdes Ballroom Terrace, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. For additional information and reservations, call (310) 265-2885.

Get ready for flu season

Free flu shots are available while supplies last, generously sponsored by Torrance Memorial Medical Center. Shots are first come, first served. 11 a.m. El Retiro Library, 126 Vista Del Parque, Redondo Beach. For more information please call the El Retiro Library at (310) 375-0922.

Volunteer

Help out at the Habitat Restoration program every Saturday of every month from 8:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the Madrona Marsh Preserve planting natives, weeding, propagating or maybe watering new plants. No court ordered participants. Wear closed toe shoes, bring gloves and be ready to work. Refreshments are provided. Be on time, latecomers will not be able to work. If you are 13 years or younger you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 3201 Plaza del Amo, Torrance. For more information please contact the Madrona Marsh Nature Center at (310) 782-3989.

Sunday, September 3

Colour My World

The Manhattan Beach Summer Concert presents Colour My World (Chicago tribute). Free. 5 – 7 p.m. Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Bring a beach chair, blankets and picnic for some classic summertime fun.

Monday, September 4 – Labor Day

Across the Pond: Music from the British Isles

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band presents Across the Pond: Music from the British Isles. Selections will include both traditional concert band music, including that of Gustav Holst, Eric Coates, and Kenneth Alford, and popular music associated with Britain, including the music of the Beatles and Rolling Stones, Adele’s Skyfall, and both My Fair Lady and Mary Poppins.

5 – 7 p.m. outdoors on the meadow, South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Tickets are $10 (adults) and free (12 and under), and are available at the door. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic. Several boxed lunch options will be available for purchase, including one that is vegetarian. Outside alcohol is not allowed, but water, soda, beer, and wine will be available for sale. For further information, call the Garden at (310) 544-1948, the band at (310) 792-8286 or (310) 373-2442, or visit pvsband.org.

Tuesday, September 5

Kids Club

Enjoy an evening of music with Cowboy Ken at the South Bay Galleria Kid’s Club. Nobody knows how to rustle up a good time in the wilderness like cowboy Ken. A fun-filled show of roping, campfire singing and a good tall-tale or two. Meet his horse Marshmallow and dog Dusty in this fun and interactive show. Free. 6 p.m. Level 3, food court, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 371-7546 for questions or visit southbaygalleria.com.

Torrance Certified

Shop for fresh California grown produce in a fun and friendly atmosphere at the Torrance Certified Farmers Market. Every Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance.

Baby Lapsit

Babies 0 – 18 months and their caregivers join in a fun storytime full of songs, rhymes, and fingerplays. Free. Limited to 40. Get numbered passes at the Children’s Reference Desk starting at 10 a.m. 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Redondo Beach Public Library-Main, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. For information contact the children’s information desk at (310) 318-0675 option 6.

Wednesday, September 6

Love is in the air

Share your passion with fellow romance book lovers as we discuss what we read during the month. Revisit old favorites and learn about latest releases. Expand your reading knowledge and learn about authors and sub-genres new to you. Grow your list of titles and authors. All discussions are free and no registration is required, sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library. 10 a.m. Henderson Library, 4805 Emerald Street, Torrance. For more information please call the Henderson Library at (310) 371-2075.