South Bay Community Calendar 8-24-17

Friday, August 25

The happiness advantage

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts David Hart, PhD, on how living purposefully, practicing gratitude, giving back, and engaging in specific positive behaviors improves happiness, may also increase longevity. 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Stars under the stars

The City of Redondo Beach hosts Summer Family Movies. This free event is open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and popcorn down to Alta Vista Park, 715 Julia Street. Tonight’s movie, Bell Are Ringing, will start at dusk (around 8 p.m.). For additional information visit visitredondo.com/family-friendly-weekly-events.html.

Saturday, August 26

Rummage & bake sale

The St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Annual Rummage Sale and Bake Sale 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. 301 Avenue D, Redondo Beach. Park in the lot opposite the church on Avenue D. The sale will be held in the “Family Life Center” room and upper patio area, both of which are directly opposite the parking lot. 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 301 Avenue D, Redondo Beach.

We rock the spectrum

A grand opening day of fun with trampoline, zip line, swings, face-painting, music, raffles, and delicious treats from local neighborhood businesses. We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym caters to kids of all abilities. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4451 Redondo Beach Blvd., unit B, 2nd floor, Lawndale. For questions call (818) 996-6620 or visit werockthespectrumredondobeach.com.

A slam dunk

The community is invited to the South Bay Lakers’ Select-A-Seat event at the brand new UCLA Health Training Center. This is the first opportunity for fans to see the layout of the new arena, and the chance to pick seats for the upcoming NBA G-League season. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2275 East Mariposa Avenue, El Segundo. If you would like to attend, call Drew Freeman at (310) 343-3113 or via email at dfreeman@sb-lakers.com.

Knit in the Park

Bring a lawn chair and knitting or crocheting supplies and join Blankets of Love to make blankets for babies in need. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by Beach Cities Health District, the City of Manhattan Beach and South Bay Families Connected. Noon – 3 p.m. Polliwog Park at the Gazebo, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Visit blanketsoflovesouthbay.com to learn more. Bchd.org.

Endless Summer

Richstone Family Center’s Endless Summer Beach Party featuring an eclectic sampling of food, wine, beer and cocktails and the dance party rhythms of Night Owl. 5:30 – 9 p.m. On the beach at King Harbor, 208 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach. To purchase tickets and more information call (310) 970-1921 x137 or visit richstonefamily.org.

Honda Evening Under the Stars

Saxophonist Kenny G to perform at the 31st Annual Honda Evening Under the Stars gourmet food and wine festival. Enjoy the very best in South Bay cuisine, approximately 80 varietals of wine will be served. Live and silent auction with entertainment packages, sporting events and memorabilia, dining, travel, local outings, and specialty items. 6 – 9:30 p.m. Honda Headquarters, 700 Van Ness Ave., Torrance. To purchase tickets: facebook.com/eveningunderthestars.

Sunday, August 27

100 years

El Segundo Centennial Carnival at Chevron Park. Fun for the whole family with rides and food. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 324 W. El Segundo Blvd., El Segundo. Tickets are $10 and are purchased at the door. Elsegundo100.org.

Monday, August 28

Kickoff

The New Leadership Manhattan Beach Class is kicking off its orientation at the Belamar Hotel, 3501 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. 5:45 p.m. For more information visit leadershipmb.org.

Beach Cities Fitness Series

Get moving and de-stress with Beach Cities Free Fitness Series. A free community-wide event for fitness and fun. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Elementary School, 2223 Plant Ave., Redondo Beach. Free. Visit bchd.org/freefitness for a full schedule of events and to register.

Mental Illness

The South Bay Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group for families with a person with a mental illness in the family. Free. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Rose Garden Room, El Segundo Library, 111 West Mariposa Avenue, El Segundo. For more information please contact Paul Stansbury: pstans5@aol.com or see namisouthbay.com.

Strike a pose

Mark Lidikay will be the guest speaker at the South Bay Camera Club meeting. Mark will be speaking on portrait photography and photographing models. The meeting is free and is open to anyone who is interested in photography. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport Administration Building meeting room, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. For more information, please contact Harry Korn, (805)-340-3197, or visit sbccphoto.org.

Tuesday, August 29

Coloring Cards for a Cause

Practice self-care while giving back to the community at the Volunteer Center’s new event series Coloring Cards for a Cause. Experience meditative coloring while creating cards for members of the community–servicemen and women, veterans or hospital patients–delivered in time for specific holidays or simply for some much-needed cheer. $20 donation per person is suggested; art supplies, light refreshments and relaxing music provided. 6 p.m. The Volunteer Center, 1230 Cravens Ave., Torrance. (310) 212-5009.

Healthy Campus input

Beach Cities Health District is in the planning and design stages of creating a Healthy Living Campus for the community that will include an upgraded facility for Center for Health and Fitness. Your feedback is wanted! 6 p.m. Beach Cities Health District, lower level, Beach Cities room, 514 Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Beachcitiesgym.org.