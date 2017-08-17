South Bay Community Calendar 8-17-17

Thursday, August 17

Beach Cities Volunteer Day

Businesses, organizations and residents of the Beach Cities are invited to volunteer. Help prep a school garden for the upcoming school year. Activities include planting, harvesting and removing weeds in the gardens. Efforts support Beach Cities Health District’s LiveWell Kids obesity prevention program. Check in at 8 a.m. Alta Vista Park, 801 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Register online at bchd.org/volunteerday.

Sunset Beach Party

The business owners of Downtown Manhattan Beach present the Sunset Beach Party on the AVP Skydeck. Hangout with players from the tour, last year’s champs as they are crowned at the Pier Ceremony, while sampling food from MB’s finest restaurants. Jamisen Jarvis will be playing as you arrive and The Lucky Ones will be playing into the sunset. 5 – 8 p.m. 1 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets are $45 – $100. And can be purchased at Eventbrite/sunset-beach-party.

Take some time for yourself

Free guided meditation followed by walking the labyrinth. Free. 5:30 – 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. For questions and information call Vernetta at (949) 374-2502.

Summer of Music

Free concerts on the Redondo Beach Pier with Living Cover (contemporary rock). Bring a beach chair or blanket to sit on. 6 – 8 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. For a list of future events and concerts visit redondopier.com.

Friday, August 18

Annual Rummage and book sale

St. Francis Church annual two-day rummage and book sale. Thousands of items including furniture, kitchen items, small appliances, decorative, art, sporting goods, garden equipment and so much more. Fri. & Sat. 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For questions and information call (310) 375-4617.

Moana at the Beaches

City of Manhattan and the LA Dept. of Beaches and Harbors host free screenings of Disney’s Moana tonight. Bring beach chairs, blankets and snacks to center court of the AVP Manhattan Open at the Manhattan Pier beginning at 6:30 p.m. for music entertainment, 7 p.m. raffle and film at 7:15 p.m. For more information please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors’ festivities, at the Dockweiler Youth Center, will have gourmet food trucks on-site beginning at 6 p.m. Movie screens on the sand under the stars at 8 p.m. 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey. Parking is $3. For more information call (310) 726-4128.

Saturday, August 19

What the health

Free screening of the movie What the Health by Kip Anderson. With the help of medical doctors, researchers, and consumer advocates, What the Health exposes the collusion and corruption in government and big business that is costing trillions of healthcare dollars, and keeping us sick. After the movie, Anna Evans, an expert plant-based whole foods recipe creator and local cooking expert will present a cooking demonstration of delicious healthy, easy-to-make recipes. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. 3 p.m. South Bay Adventist Church, 401 S. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Register at SouthBayChurch.net or call (310) 214-3223.

Book sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library used book sale. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. Most hardcover books: $1, paperbacks.50, children books half price. Hbfol.org.

The Bonedaddys

Rooted in more than 30 years in the multicultural Los Angeles musical scene, The Bonedaddys play upbeat, fun and danceable hits driven by top-notch vocals, rocking guitars, horns and percussion. Free. 4 – 6 p.m. The Amphitheatre at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Bring a blanket, chairs, a picnic and enjoy. For questions call (310) 328-5310.

Free Fitness

Get moving and de-stress with Zumba, Beach Cities Fitness Series. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Invite your friends and family to join. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Elementary School, 2223 Plant Ave., Redondo Beach. Visit bchd.org/freefitness for a full schedule of events and to register.

Movies at the Beach

Popcorn, beach setting, families, blankets and a great movie on the big screen when the sun goes down. Movies on the Beach presents La La Land. Fun begins at twilight, movie begins at 7:30 p.m. sharp. South side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Bring blankets, picnics and beach chairs. Popcorn and water available for purchase. Free but donations appreciated.

Sunday, August 20

Car show

10th Annual Wounded Warrior Car Show to benefit the Semper Fi Fund. Pre-1974 show cars, trucks and special interest vehicles. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Visit woundedwarriorcarshow.com for additional information.

Memorial

Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, a Redondo Beach native and Mira Costa High School graduate was among the 15 elite U.S. Marines killed when their KC-130 Hercules aircraft crashed in western Mississippi in July. 2 p.m. Open to the public. Mira Costa Football Stadium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For questions contact Joe Franklin at (310) 200-8018, joe2001@earthlink.net.

Taste at the Beach

Hermosa Beach Kiwanis presents Taste at the Beach 9, fine wine, craft beer and food extravaganza. Sample delicious foods from local restaurants, sip on fine wines and hand-crafted beer. Browse through an epic array of silent auction items and bid on items you just cannot pass up while listening to The Brian Sisson Jazz Band. 2 – 5 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $55, includes a commemorative wine glass. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. To purchase tickets go to tasteatthebeach.org or call (310) 480-6717.

Summer Fest

There will be dancing in the street at the 2017 Summer Fest to benefit the Junior Leadership Torrance Program. Guests will enjoy a delectable BBQ buffet by Chef Shafer, hosted beer, wine and martini bar, silent auction, and live music. 4 – 9 p.m. The Depot, 1250 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. $100 per person. For information call (310) 540-5858 or visit torrancechamber.com/event/summerfest/.

Hermosa sand concert

Day of the Dead featuring Cubensis, with special guests Melvin Seals from the Jerry Garcia Band and more. No opener. Attendance is free, and space on beach is first-come, first serve. Bring a picnic dinner, lawn chairs and a blanket to wind down the weekend with a free concert at the beach. 5 p.m. South side of the Hermosa Beach Pier.

Hbsumerconcerts.com.

Concert in the park

The City of Manhattan Beach presents the annual Concerts in the Park series with Hollywood U2, a U2 tribute band. Free. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. 5 – 7 p.m. Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Citymb.info.

MAC users

Group meeting at Lomita VF Hall, 1865 Lomita Blvd., Lomita. 6:30 p.m., Beginners Q & A. 8 p.m., presentation on reminders, an app that bridges the gap between your calendar and a to do list. All Mac/iPad/iPhone users and potential users welcome. For more info, call (310) 644-3315 or email: info@sbamug.com.

Tuesday, August 22

Donate your shoes

Donate your used shoes at the Manhattan Beach Farmers Market. Sam, a Manhattan Beach resident, is working with Grades of Green and Soles 4 S.O.U.L.S. to donate shoes to children in Africa. If he reaches his goal of collecting 25,000 pairs of shoes he will earn a trip to Africa to visit those who have benefited from his efforts. Sam only needs 8,000 more pairs! 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 326 13th Street, Manhattan Beach. Visit gradesofgreen.org for more information.

Wednesday, August 23

Be mindful

Take 30 minutes to downshift and practice mindfulness techniques. Session will be led by trained Beach Cities Health District staff. No prior experience with meditation or mindfulness is required. 5:30 p.m. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. The event will take place in the chapel located on the first floor. For additional information call Tiana Rideout at (310) 374-3526, ext 139. ER