South Bay Community Calendar 8-10-17

Thursday, August 10

Lunch and learn

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts David Hart PhD. Hart will present a cognitive fitness regimen based on scientific research determining that the adoption of specific cognitive strategies, including the engagement of novel activities stimulates neurogenesis and synaptic connections in the brain. Attendees will exercise multiple regions of the cerebral cortex for a full brain workout. A nutritious lunch will be provided by The Spot Restaurant, Hermosa Beach. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

A Historical happy hour

Hermosa Beach Historical Society presents Happy Hour with History. Learn the history of surf photography with John Grannis. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. RSVP by calling or leave a message at (310) 318-9421 or email: hermosabeachmuseumRSVP@gmail.com. Hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Summer of music

Come down to the Redondo Beach Pier and listen to classic rock group 1969. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. 6 – 8 p.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Free, For a complete list of future events go to redondopier.com.

Friday, August 11

Community Education Series

Join the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Memorial to learn about cognition, aphasia, short-term memory strategies and brain training. Anita Robin, speech therapist, Long Beach Memorial, will lead a presentation on the effects of chemotherapy on the brain. She’ll explain how to use cognitive-linguistic rehab to help with memory. 12:15 – 12:50 p.m. Todd Cancer Pavilion Treatment Planning Room, 3rd Floor, 2810 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach. RSVP by calling (562) 933-7815. Free event open to the public.

Hermosa 5-0!

Beginning Ping Pong is offered at the Hermosa Senior Center, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Come learn to play! Free for members; annual membership is only $10. 710 Pier Ave.

Where’s that Spot!

Shakespeare by the Sea presents Macbeth at Polliwog Park, 7-9 p.m. Tomorrow night it’s Taming of the Shrew. Free but donations always welcome. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Shakespearebythesea.org for more info.

Beach movie nights

Enjoy a free family-friendly movie screening on the sand, by the waves, and under the stars at the Dockweiler Youth Center. Movie starts at 8 p.m. Storks. Bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Gourmet food truck on-site starting at 6 p.m. 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey. For questions call the Dept. of Beach and Harbors at (310) 726-4128.

Saturday, August 12

Bite at the beach

The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2nd Annual Bite at the Beach, food and beer event, featuring decadent food and craft beer pairings from throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles. MB Studios Campus, 1600 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach. 2 – 6 p.m. General Admission $55; day of event $65. This will be an extraordinary evening with over 20 restaurants and 15 breweries are featured, showcasing their local gourmet fare and brews. To purchase tickets go to eventbrite and search Bite at the Beach 2017. For information call (310) 545-5313.

A trophy wife

Shakespeare by the Sea presents Taming of the Shrew at Polliwog Park, 7-9 p.m. Free but donations always welcome. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Shakespearebythesea.org for more info.

Friends of movie

Popcorn, beach setting, families, blankets and a great classic movie on the big screen when the sun goes down. Friends of the Parks presents Movies on the Beach, in Hermosa. Meet at the south side of the Hermosa Beach Pier, fun begins at twilight. The featured movie, Moana, begins at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Bring blankets, picnics and beach chairs. Popcorn and water available for purchase. Free, but donation is greatly appreciated. For future movies on the beach visit hbfop.org.

Art of adult coloring books

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) presents a stress reduction workshop on adult coloring led by cancer survivor Lynde Hartman. Participants will relate back to a childhood pastime and discover the many benefits of coloring books. Health advantages include exercising fine motor skills and training the brain to focus and center the mind. 10:30 a.m. – noon. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. All supplies provided. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Family fun

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents “Stories, Songs and More for All”. Share the joy of storytelling with retired Children’s Librarian Carla Sedlacek and introduces them to the beauty of nature. All ages are welcome and the program is free for the public. Reservations appreciated but not required. 10 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve,1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. To sign up for the outdoor volunteer day, please call Jill Wittman at (310) 541-7613 or pvplc.volunteerhub.com. Wear comfortable shoes and bring sun protection. For more information, please visit: pvplc.org.

Sunday, August 13

That’s tasty!

Woody Minnich relates his adventures photographing some of the world’s weirdest plants in a truly out-of-the-way place, Socotra, an island just south of Yemen. 1 p.m., South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Monday, August 14

Kids’ stories

Enjoy a free storytime geared towards kids ages 3-8, at pages a bookstore. Mondays 10:30 a.m. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. 310-318-0900.

Welcome meeting

Every Monday at 6 p.m. drop-in to the welcome meeting and learn about the philosophy and free programs from cancer patients who have participated at the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Cancer patients and their loved ones are invited to share their stories or just listen. Free. No appointment necessary. 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 376-3550 or visit CancerSupportRedondBeach.org for a calendar of workshops, lectures, mind-body activities & networking groups.

Free Fitness

Get moving and de-stress with Beach Cities Health District’s Free Fitness Series, a free community-wide event that brings together Beach Cities residents, fitness and fun. Zumba. All ages and ability levels are welcome to participate. Invite your friends and family to join. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Elementary School, 2223 Plant Ave., Redondo Beach. Visit bchd.org/freefitness for a full schedule of events and to register.

Print photo critique

Mark Comon of Paul’s Photo will critique print images submitted by SBCC members. Free and open to anyone who is interested in photography. All are welcome. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport Admin. Building meeting room, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. For more information call Harry Korn at (805) 340-3197 or visit sbccphoto.org.

Dem ‘crats

State Senator Ben Allen will be the featured speaker at the Torrance Democrats monthly meeting. There will be a moderated Q&A session. 7 p.m. Toyota USA Automobile Museum, 19600 Van Ness Ave., Torrance. facebook.com/benallencalifornia.

Tuesday, August 15

Melt Method

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Nancy Starr, massage therapist and Melt Instructor. The Melt Method is a self-help technique that uses small balls on the hands and feet to balance the nervous system and rehydrate connective tissue. Medical research has shown that Melt reduces chronic pain, increases flexibility, and heightens the body’s ability to repair and heal itself. 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. All equipment will be provided. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Wednesday, August 16

Library playtime

Play is essential to your child’s development. Enjoy quality playtime with your child while meeting other parents and their children. It’s an hour and a half of fun with developmentally appropriate and engaging toys and music. Free. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595 or visit colapublib.org.

Bird walk

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Wild Birds Unlimited special guided bird walk. Explore the birds now making a home in the restored habitat at the preserve. Free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Binoculars are available. Reservations are not required. 8:30 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 541-7613 or visit pvplc.org.

Get to the Point

Summer music series with Rice and Beans (4 piece, country) at The Point, 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. Free. Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. For questions call (310) 414-5280 or visit thepointsb.com.

Thursday, August 17

Volunteer Day

Businesses, organizations and residents of the Beach Cities are invited to come together to volunteer in school gardens in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach to help prep them for the upcoming school year. Activities include planting, harvesting and removing weeds in the gardens. Efforts support Beach Cities Health District’s LiveWell Kids obesity prevention program. Check in is at 8 a.m. Alta Vista Park, 801 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Register online at bchd.org/volunteerday.

Mommy & Me and Daddies too

Get ready to sparkle, sing and dance with Twinkle Time and friends. Plus, enjoy the Funky Divas of Fashion and fun too. Mommy & Me Kid’s Club at The Point provides nothing but fun activities and good times for South Bay families, at no charge. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. For questions call (310) 414-5280 or visit thepointsb.com for a complete list of future Kid’s Club activities.

Sunset Beach party

The Business Owners of Downtown Manhattan Beach present Sunset Beach Party on the AVP Skydeck of the Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball Tournament. Hangout with players from the tour, last year’s champs as they are crowned at the Pier Ceremony, while sampling food from MB’s finest restaurants. 5 – 8 p.m. South side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. $55. general admission. For tickets go to Eventbrite and search Sunset Beach Party.

Macbeth

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea’s free performances can’t be beat. Pack low beach chairs, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless. $10 parking; no outside food or beverages. Picnic fare and cash bar available. 7 p.m. Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. For questions call (310) 217-7596 or visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Friday, August 18

Vintage car show

Cruise at the Beach 4 – 8 p.m. Ruby’s Diner Parking Lot, 245 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. Contact Larry Neville at (310) 962-7438 Join the facebook page: Ruby’s Diner Redondo Beach.

Saturday, August 19

Book sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library used book sale. Hardcover books, paperbacks and children’s books. 9 a.m. – noon. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. Book donations for the sales may be left at the library any time it is open, at the Bard Street facility most Monday mornings, 9 a.m. – noon (Closed on Holidays). For help with picking up large book donations, contact: Folhb16@gmail.com or C.Gazin@verizon.net or leave a message at the Hermosa Beach Library: (310) 379-8475. Hbfol.org.

Eclipse Prep

Have fun and protect your eyes by creating a pinhole camera out of household materials at the library. Take the camera home, so you can watch the 50% solar eclipse as it passes over Hermosa Beach at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, August 21. For children and families. 3 – 4 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions email Kay Wantuch: kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov or call (310) 379-8475. colapublib.org.

Bonedaddys

Rooted in more than 30 years in the multicultural Los Angeles musical scene, The Bonedaddys play upbeat, fun and danceable hits driven by top-notch vocals, rocking guitars, horns and percussion. From Latin to rock, from reggae to Louisiana zydeco, their live shows are exciting, entertaining and unpredictable, leaving the audience cheering for more. Free. 4 – 6 p.m. The Amphitheatre at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic and enjoy the music. For information call (310) 328-5310.

La La Land

Popcorn, a beach setting, families, blankets and a great classic movie on the big screen when the sun goes down. Friends of the Parks Hermosa Beach presents La La Land. Free but donations are appreciated. All profits will fund the organization’s efforts to preserve, improve and promote the use of Hermosa Beach parks and recreation programs for the benefit of the entire community. Bring blankets, picnics and beach chairs. Popcorn and water will be available for purchase. 6 p.m. South side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. hbfop.org.

Sunday, August 20

Vintage Car rides

Every Sunday the Automobile Driving Museum (ADM) takes guests for a ride in three of their magnificent automobiles. This may be the only automotive museum in the world that offers such an opportunity. No more admiring from a distance. This is your chance to experience the thrill of riding in a piece of history. A donation of $5 per adult is suggested and children are admitted free. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 610 Lairport Street, El Segundo. For additional information, visit the website at automobiledrivingmuseum.org or call (310) 909-0950.

Train training

Mini-train rides at Charles H Wilson Park. noon – 3 p.m. 2290 Washington Ave, Torrance. The trains are located at the eastern end of the park near the picnic tables. The rides are free but donations are appreciated to keep the trains running so they can share their love of trains with the public. For information on events and a schedule of run days visit southerncalifornialivesteamers.org.

Trump’s beer and wine fest

The 9th Annual Wine and Beer Festival presented by Joe Giacomin’s Martin Chevrolet and benefitting the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. World class wineries and breweries, gourmet food trucks, live entertainment and raffle. Gates open for check-in at 11:30 p.m., Festival starts at 12 – 4 p.m. Trump National Golf Club, 1 Trump National Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets are available through eventbrite.com only.

Taste at the Beach

Sample delicious foods from local restaurants, sip on fine wines and hand-crafted beers. Silent Auctions and live music. The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Taste at the Beach is a great way to spend the Sunday afternoon. 2 – 5 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $55 per person gets your ticket inside, a commemorative wine glass and all the food and drink you can sample. Purchased online at tasteatthebeach.org/purchase-tickets.html.

Summer Fest at the Depot

There will be dancing in the street at the 2017 Summer Fest in Torrance. Live Band, great BBQ by Chef Shafer and silent auction. 4 – 9 p.m. The Depot, 1250 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at TorranceChamber.com/Summerfest or by calling (310) 540-5858.