South Bay Community Calendar 12-14-17

Thursday, December 14

Coins

Bay Cities Coin Club monthly meeting every second Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. El Segundo Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. For question email baycitiescc@gmail.com.

Publishers picks

Pages Publisher Reps announce their holiday best picks. Reps from Penguin, Random House, and Simon and Schuster will talk about their favorite books for the holidays. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. The reps will begin their presentations at 7 p.m. Books and prizes will be raffled off. Refreshments. RSVP to rsvp@pagesabookstore.com or call (310) 318-0900.

Where the Farmers meet

Get yourself to the Hermosa Beach Certified Farmers Market and stock up on fresh produce, pre-made foods, flowers, and holiday gift items from local artisans. 12 – 4 p.m. Valley Drive and 11th Street, Hermosa Beach. For questions contact Barbara Clark at (310) 989-3655.

Friday, December 15

Holiday Cooking Demo

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts cancer survivor Pam Braun, former chef and author of the Anti-Cancer Cookbook. Braun will provide a c cooking demo of holiday favorites using foods that fight cancer and incorporating simple techniques suitable for the novice chef. Recipes will include healthy soups, bread, and more. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. A healthy lunch will be provided by “The Spot” Restaurant in Hermosa Beach from 12:30 – 1 p.m. Advance registration required. (310) 376-3550 or visit the website cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Cozy storytime and card making

Snuggle up for a family storytime celebrating warm feelings and winter. Then join us for seasonal card making to share our well wishes with friends and family. Parents: be advised there will be food served at this program. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Contact Kay Wantuch for questions at (310) 374-0746 or email: kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Book sale

Malaga Cove Library book sale. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Malaga Cove LIbrary, 2400 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. For additional information call Gene Roeder at (310) 377-9584 x 553.

Saturday, December 16

Donate your time

Outdoor volunteer day at Alta Vicente Reserve, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes. Help restore this unique canyon habitat home to many threatened and endangered wildlife species. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com/events/index.

The Nutcracker

The 37th Anniversary Nutcracker is directed by Uta Graf-Apotol at the Norris Theatre for one weekend only on Sat. Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sun. Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. $35 for adults, $25 for children. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For tickets call (310) 544-0403 x221 or online at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=81605.

Pancakes and Santa

The City of Torrance Community Services Department hosts Breakfast & a Visit with Santa. Enjoy a delicious breakfast, Buster Balloon, music with DJ Ozzie, holiday carols, and pictures with Santa (bring your own camera). Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the City of Torrance Registration Office, 3031 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Advance registration is required. Reservations can be made by calling (310) 618-2930. Seating is limited and baby carriages and strollers are not allowed in the dining room. No walk-ins will be admitted. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Torrance Cultural Arts Center, Toyota Meeting Hall, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. For additional information visit torranceca.gov.

Holiday services

Sunday, December 17

Menorah Lighting

The Fourth Annual Community Chanukah Celebration will be held at the Hermosa Beach Pier on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. Music latkes and donuts, gifts for the children, entertainment for the whole family, and a giant menorah lighting. Pier Plaza, Hermosa Avenue and Pier Avenue. For more information call (310) 214-4999 or visit hermosabch.org.

Journey of Faith

“A Christmas Journey,” December 22, 7 p.m., December 23, 1, 4 and 7 p.m., and December 24, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. journeyoffaith.com.

Wave Church

Christmas eve service: 730 11th Street, Hermosa Beach. For time, visit Wavelosangeles.com.

St. Cross Episcopal Church

Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m. Christmas Day, 10 a.m. 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Stcross.org.

Manhattan Beach Community Church

Christmas Eve Service & Pageant, 5 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. Candlelight Christmas Eve, 11 p.m. 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. mbccucc.org.

Church on the Beach

Christmas Eve Service, 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. Meet behind the Lifeguard tower at 42nd Street in North Manhattan Beach. beachchurch.net.

St. James Catholic Church

Christmas Eve Service 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 noon. Christmas Day Service 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 noon. 415 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach. Saintjames.church.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church

Christmas Eve Service 4 p.m., 6 bp.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. Christmas Day Service 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 440 Massey Street, Hermosa Beach. Ourladyofguadalupechurch.org.

St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic church

Christmas Eve Service 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. Christmas Day Service 6:15 a.m. , 1900 S. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Stlm.org.

American Martyrs Catholic Church

Christmas Eve: 4 p.m. in the Church (with a Livestream of the Mass in St. Kateri). 4 p.m. in O’Donnell Hall. 6, 8 and midnight. Christmas carols at 11:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, December 25. 7:30, 9:30, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. (All Masses in the Church)