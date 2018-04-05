South Bay Community Calendar 4-5-18

Thursday, April 5

Sweet Spot

Author Amy Ettinger she discusses her book, Sweet Spot: An Ice Cream Binge Across America. She will recount her yearlong journey exploring all things ice cream including an impressive ice-cream boot camp, the turf wars among ice-cream trucks, and sampling extreme flavors such as foie gras, celery and oyster! Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. No reservations required. For more information call Jennifer at (310) 377-9584 ext. 452 or visit pvld.org.

Book sale

Book sale open to the public. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, parking garage, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Call Gene Roeder for questions at (310) 377-9584 ext. 553 or visit pvld.org.

The write meet

The South Bay Writers Workshop, now in its 21st year, is a group of published and working toward publication writers, who meet every Thursday to critique one another’s work. 12 noon – 2 p.m. Veterans Park Senior Center, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. For more information visit southbaywritersworkshop.com.

Thrilling Theater

Students are invited to relax and view a recently released movie. This program is free, sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library. 4 p.m. Henderson Library, 4805 Emerald Street, Torrance. For more information please call the Henderson Library at (310) 371-2075 or visit torranceca.gov.

Friday, April 6

Fiesta!

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Fiesta. Food, rides, games, and music. Fri. 5 – 10 p.m., Sat. 12 – 10 p.m., & Sun. 12 – 6 p.m. 340 Massey Street, Hermosa Beach. For tickets and information visit Fiestaolg.com.

Riviera Village First Fridays

Riviera Village is the place to be every first Friday. Enjoy live music, food samplings, gallery viewing, promotional offers and more while you dine and shop. The merchants and art galleries stay open until 8 p.m. Live music at the north east corner of Avenue I & Catalina, Redondo Beach. 6 – 8 p.m. For additional information, visit rivieravillage.net.

Remembrance day

Friday night service at Temple Menorah with two speakers in memory of National Holocaust Remembrance Day. Free. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Temple Menorah, 1101 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. RSVP to Rabbi Rebecca at (310) 316-8444.

The grunion are running

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium (CMA) invites you to meet Dr. Karen Martin, Professor of Biology at Pepperdine University at the Discovery Lecture Series presented by AltaSea and CMA. The spectacular midnight runs of California Grunion are well known to patrons of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. California’s favorite fish will be compared with other beach-spawning fishes from around the world to show how the rewards of this behavior may outweigh the risks. 7 – 9 p.m. Free. John M. Olguin Auditorium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. Space is limited. RSVP at aprildiscoverylecture.eventbrite.com. For information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org. For more information on AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, altasea.org.

Breakfast with the Senator

Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce presents State Senator Ben Allen, State Senator Steven Bradford and Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, who will discuss the State of the State. Registration 7:30 a.m., program & breakfast 8 – 9:30 a.m. For reservations call (310) 540-5858 or visit torrancechamber.com/state18.

Annie Banannie, Balloon Storyteller

Watch the master of balloon sculptures tell tell a story based on her book, Dr. Electric Takes Over The World. For children and families. Free. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call Kay at (310) 379-8475.

Saturday, April 7

Conservation workshop

West Basin Municipal Water District Rain Barrel Program workshop event. Collecting rainwater in your garden helps reduce the amount of water that flows into storm drains. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mira Costa High School, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Free. Advance registration is required. To register call (310) 371-4633 or visit conservation.westbasin.org/programs/rain-barrels.

Bunka-Sai

The Torrance Sister City Association presents the Bunka Sai Japanese Cultural Festival. This fun-filled event features taiko drums, kimono models, martial arts, calligraphy, a tea ceremony, bonsai flower arrangements, doll exhibits, games, storytelling, music, dance, food and more. Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For additional information visit torrancesistercity.org/gallery/bunkasai2018/bunkasai2018.html.

Family time

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Family guided nature walk. Bring the children for this easy, but beautiful, walk in George F Canyon., 27305 Palos Verdes Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. Our naturalist guide will introduce your children to the wonders of the native habitat that supports many forms of wildlife here on the Peninsula. Beautiful vistas of the city await those that wish to trek a wee bit further. Free. All ages welcome. 9 a.m. For more information, contact (310) 547-0862 or RSVP at pvplc.org.

Cacti and succulents

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society 46th Annual Show & Sale. Thousands of cactus and succulents for sale. Beautiful displays by expert growers. Show included with paid Garden admission. Adults $9, senior/students w/ID $6, age 5 – 12 $4, under 5 free. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Southcoastcss.org.

Kick the turf

Convert your lawn into a drought-tolerant landscape. Free. Registration required. Limited space. Snacks provided. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. West High School, cafeteria 4, 20401 Victor St., Torrance. Register by calling (310) 371-7222 or go to SBESC.com/calendar.

Manhattan Beach book sale

Categories include children’s, teen’s, art, cooking, history, biography, garden, decorating, craft, self-help, science, travel, classic as well as text books. Prices start at 50 cents with most priced at $1. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. The front desk accepts donations of books and DVD’s. For donations and information call (424) 241-0532 or email MBFOL90266@GMAIL.com.

65 year

Mickey’s Deli celebrates its 65th Anniversary by giving the first 65 people in line either a Mickey’s Combo, Sauce Sandwich or slice of pizza free (one item per person). Each customer after that will be able to purchase any of those three items for 65 cents. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mickey’s Deli, 101 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. For information visit mickeysdeli.com.

Fishies

Join the SEA Lab team for Earth Day related crafts, touch tanks tours and aquatic fun. The day includes hands-on activities relating to marine life and the oceans. $5 for adults, kids 14 and under are free and $2 per cup of food for the fish feeding. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEA Lab, 1021 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. For additional information visit lacorps.org/programs/sea-lab/visit/ or contact Adrianne Calbreath at calbreath@lacorps.org or call (310) 318-7458.

Sunday, April 8

Beethoven’s Mass in C

The Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers (JMNSingers) will conduct Beethoven’s Mass in C (see cover story). This Mass is scored for four soloists, chorus and orchestra. The evening’s program will also feature the world premiere of “Promise,” composed by George Tomb. 7:30 p.m. Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets prices are $25 – $45 and can be purchased by calling (310) 544-0403 ext. 221 or visit PalosVerdesPerformingArts.com.

Monday, April 9

Camera club

Mark Comon from Paul’s Photo will critique digital images submitted by South Bay Camera Club members. Free and open to anyone interested in photography. All are welcome. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport Administration Building meeting room, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. For information contact Harry Korn at (805) 340-3197 or visit sbccphoto.org.

Tuesday, April 10

Blue Zones social hour

Join Blue Zones Project for its monthly “Social Hour.” Bring your friends and family to mingle and enjoy discounted appetizers. 5 – 6 p.m. Pedone’s Pizza, 1332 Highland Ave., Hermosa Beach. Free to register. Visit bchd.org/socialhour for more information.

Trompe l’oeil lesson

The public is invited to join the Torrance Artists’ Guild at The Ken Miller Auditorium for an evening with a fun evening learning the art of Trompe l’oeil painting from one of the entertainment industry’s finest artists, Bridget Duffy. You will be treated to view an entire painting being completed in less than one hour. 7 – 9 p.m. The Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. torranceartistsguild.org.

Wednesday, April 11

Cancer triaging

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Joanna Fawzy Morales, Esq., a cancer rights attorney, and CEO of Triage Cancer. Financial tips and resources available to navigate finances after a cancer diagnosis will be discussed. Fawzy Morales will also share some of the creative ways to access financial assistance to pay for treatment and other cancer-related expenses. 5:30 – 7 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Blood needed

Though spring has officially arrived, the American Red Cross blood supply is still recovering from severe winter storms in March. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. 2 – 7 p.m. El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main Street, El Segundo. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1(800) 733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information. Save time by using RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.