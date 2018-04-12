South Bay Community Calendar 4-12-18

Saturday, April 14

Scottish Fiddlers

The Scottish Fiddlers of L.A. 37th annual Spring Concert and CD release celebration. A fiery program of marches, strathspeys, reels and jigs in the rousing Scottish tradition performed by the 40-member orchestra featuring fiddles, cellos, drums, piano, bagpipe, dancers, and Gaelic song. Tickets $12 at the door. Kids under 13 free. 7:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets and information call (310) 266-8080 or visit scottishfiddlers.org.

Sunday, April 15

Summer show

The Palos Verdes Art Center presents the Malaga Cove Summer Art Show features paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, wearable art and prints from artists from the seven art groups affiliated with Palos Verdes Art Center: Artists Open Group, Pacific Arts Group, Paletteers, Palos Verdes Painters, Peninsula Artists, Photographic and Digital Artists, and Third Dimension. Ongoing until Sunday. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on scenic Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta. Free parking. pvartcenter.org/malaga-cove.

Shorts for your eyes

The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation presents the annual Pacific Coast International Film Festival. Audience members vote for the ‘Best of the Fest’. General admission tickets $10. 7 p.m. For additional information, film descriptions, and ticket purchase, call (310) 781-7171 or visit Torrancearts.org.

Tuesday, April 17

YEA! Investor panel

A panel of 8 investors from local businesses will hear pitches from very talented local high school and middle school students in a competition based on ABC’s “Shark Tank” series. YEA! (Young Entrepreneurs Academy) is an intensive entrepreneurship training where students develop business ideas, write business plans, conduct market research, pitch their plans to a panel of investors, and launch and run their own real, legal, profitable fully formed companies and social movements. 5 – 8 p.m. Mira Costa High School, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Email Brandon Oates, MB Chamber Director of Sponsorship at brandon@manhattanbeachchamber.com or call (310) 545-5313 if you are interested.

Meet the grunions

The Cabrillo Aquarium will open at 8 p.m. and a film on grunion begins at 9 p.m. in the John M. Olguin Auditorium. Prior to the predicted run, everyone will gather on the beach to await the grunion. The program cost is $5 for adults and $1 for seniors, students, and children. Warm clothing is recommended. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. For information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Wednesday, April 18

Coffee with a cop

Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation. 8 – 10 a.m. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 2521 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free. For questions email mike.diehr@redondo.org or call (310) 379-2477 ext. 2493.

Earth Day

Free event highlights great environmental initiatives around the community and provides opportunities to learn more about water conservation, storm water pollution prevention and energy efficiency. Fun and educational activities, giveaways for all and free paper shredding available. 3 – 6 p.m. Promenade on the Peninsula fountain area, 550 Deep Valley Dr, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information contact Alexa Davis at (310) 377-1577, ext. 111, alexad@ci.rolling-hills-estates.ca.us.

Keep it clean

Attend the Keep the Esplanade Beautiful Mixer and get updated on the 2017 Keep the Esplanade Beautiful accomplishments and plans for 2018. Appetizers, a silent auction, special raffle and a no host bar. RSVP to KEB4RB@gmail.com. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. HT Grill, 1701 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Get cookin’

Satisfy your inner gourmand and come to the Manhattan Beach Library for a chance to sample delicious Vietnamese street food, prepared by Chef Vivien Phung. 6:30 – 8:35 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595 or visit colapublib.org.

Thursday, April 19

Leader sign ups

Those interested in signing up for the Leadership Manhattan Beach Class of 2019 should attend the Leadership MB Information Night. LMB offers a comprehensive 9-month leadership program to educate and develop future community leaders. Techniques learned are put to immediate use to connect with city officials lead teams, and manage the final class project. 6:30 – 8 p.m. City Council Chambers, 1400 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Refreshments, snacks provided. For additional information, visit leadershipmb.org.

Friday, April 20

Legends by the sea

The Circle, supporters of the Palos Verdes Art Center, presents the annual Palos Verdes Homes Tour. Three homes reveal the amazingly different lifestyles available within minutes of each other in Portuguese Bend. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. until Saturday, April 21. Tour shuttles take attendees to and from PVAC and tour homes. An elegant luncheon in The Atrium is included in the admission price. There will also be a Plein Air painting exhibition, a collectibles sale and boutiques. Free event parking available at Peninsula Community Church, 5640 Crestridge Road, next to PVAC. Tickets $70 presale, $65 for PVAC member, $75 day of. 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. For additional information and ticket purchase, pvhomestour.org.

Earth Day

Celebrate Earth Day at the library with a special family storytime and a recycled art activity, balloon powered race cars. For children and families. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions contact Kelley Wantuch at (310) 379-8475 or visit colapublib.org.

Saturday, April 21

Take your mark

The El Segundo Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) 27th Annual Run for Education 5K/10K and Kids’ Fun Run. Categorized starting line corrals, new this year, will provide a safe start. Registered participants receive race t-shirts and finishers medals plus 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in all men’s and women’s age groups. Both courses are USATF certified featuring electronic chip timing. Register at esrun4education.com. 8 a.m. El Segundo High School, 640 Main St., El Segundo. For questions email info@esrun4education.com. Volunteer and follow us on Facebook @esrun4education.

Chalk art

The King Harbor Association 8th annual Earth Day Chalk Art Challenge. All-ages welcome. Free and open to the public. Participants of all levels are invited to create a chalk art drawing to commemorate Earth Day. The first 100 people to sign-up on the day of the event will receive free non-toxic chalk and a reusable canvas tote bag that they can customize with paints supplied by King Harbor Association. The SEA Lab mobile touch tank and Waterfront Education will be on site for visitors to learn about local sea life and waterfront activities. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Marina, 181 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. For more information visit VisitKingHarbor.com or call (310) 374-3481.

3rd Rock Hip Hop

Join 3rd Rock Hip Hop as they teach kids about environmental awareness through hip hop music. Free. Hands-on activities, bouncy houses, games, free giveaways and much more. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey. For questions call (310) 726-4128 or visit beaches.lacounty.gov.

Let em roll

The Redondo Beach Rotary Club presents Rock & Roll Casino Night. Casino-style gambling, bites, beverages and a silent and live auction. Dance to local band, Feed the Kitty. Dancing lessons will be available. 6:30 – 11 p.m. Crowne Plaza, 300 North Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. $95 per person and includes two drink tickets and self parking. For information and ticket purchase visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/728724743984108/.

Sunday, April 22

Walk for Water

The Samburu Project Walk For Water annual fundraising event to grow awareness of the worldwide water crisis and to provide access to clean water in Kenya. The Hermosa event includes a 4-mile walk or run on the Hermosa Beach Strand between the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach piers, sponsored by friends and family. Celebratory pancake breakfast at American Junkie restaurant follows, with entertainment, games, raffle and prizes for top fundraisers. 8 a.m. American Junkie, 68 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For event info and registration go to thesamburuproject.org or call (310) 881-7265.

4th Sunday flea

Torrance Antique street faire features 200+ sellers offering antiques, collectibles, vintage clothes, jewelry, LP’s, toys, tools, plants, home decor and more. Rain or shine, free admission and pet friendly. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1317 Sartori Ave., Torrance. For information call (310) 328-6107 or visit torranceantiquefaire.com.