South Bay Community Calendar 3-29-18

Thursday, March 29

Donating blood is a simple thing to do, but can make a big difference in the lives of others. Your gift of blood may help up to three people. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street, El Segundo. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1(800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Daisy Pulls it Off

Producer Julie Nunis presents Daisy Pulls it Off for three shows only March 28 – March 30 7 p.m. Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Daisy Pulls it Off, written by Denise Deegan, is a family-friendly play that centers on the energetic character Daisy Meredith and her zany friend Trixie Martin, who are on the hunt for a missing treasure that could save the exclusive Grangewood School for Young Ladies that they attend. Along the way, Daisy makes personal discoveries and must overcome prejudice and bullying from the more affluent girls at her school. Tickets $15. For information and ticket purchase, visit daisypullsitofftickets.eventbrite.com.

Let’s do science

Bring your thinking caps and figure out how the world around us works. Thursday science experiment. For children 7 – 12 years old. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call Kay at (310) 379-8475.

The hot seat

The Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce presents the City Council Candidates Forum. The community is invited to attend and hear from the candidates. Invited participants include Tom Brewer, Tim Goodrich, Norman Sase, George Chen, Aurelio Mattucci, Bill Sutherland, Pat Furey, Ron Riggs and Kurt Weideman. 7:30 – 10 a.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center Nakano Theater, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets are $20/TACC members and $30/non-members. For information and tickets visit torrancechamber.com/event/council2018/.

Friday, March 30

Fun with cascarones

Celebrate spring with a family storytime and make confetti filled eggs called cascarones. Be advised that eggshells will be present at this program. For children and families. Free. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions contact Kay Wantuch at (310) 379-8475, kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Community Movie Night

Celebrate the start of Spring Break with a special movie screening of “Wizard of Oz” featuring Judy Garland (Rated PG/2 hours 5 minutes). $5. Light refreshments provided. After the movie, have your picture taken with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion! Sponsored by Hermosa Beach Community Resource Dept. 6 p.m. Hermosa Community Theater, 710 Pier Ave.

Free namaste

Perfect your downward dog position at the free Friday night yoga classes compliments of LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey. No sign up required. Bring a towel, water, and dress warm.

Saturday, March 31

Stop the bleed

The top cause of preventable death in trauma is bleeding. 20% of people who have died from traumatic injuries could have survived with quick bleeding control.​ National Stop The Bleed Day brings Bleeding Control Instructors and students together for a day of training. Free. Three sessions, each 3 hours in length. 8 a.m., noon., 4 p.m. Redondo Beach Police Department’s training center, 200 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Registration required: stopthebleed2018-rbpd.eventbrite.com. For additional information visit stopthebleedday.org.

Breakfast with the Bunny

The City of Torrance Community Services Department annual breakfast and a visit with the Bunny. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. Pancake breakfast, balloon show, cookie decorating, crafts and a photo with the Bunny (bring your cameras). 9 a.m. – noon. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the City of Torrance Registration Office, 3031 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For additional information, call (310) 618-2930 or visit torranceca.gov.

Hands-on

Learn how to create a California friendly garden. Registration required, space is limited. Register at westbasin.org/hermosahow or call (310) 371-4633. Classroom instruction from 9 – 10 a.m., plant installation from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wear appropriate clothing for gardening. Free gardening gloves provided. Hermosa Beach Community Center, room 9, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Let’s talk about art

Meet artists Tim Truby and Marie Huston. The artists will give a short presentation and then guests are invited to engage in the discussion and discover some of their special insights. 2 p.m. DeKor Gallery, 445 West 6th Street, San Pedro. DeKorGallery.com.

Sunday, April 1

Easter Services

Manhattan Beach Community Church

Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

6:30 a.m. North of the MB Pier

Easter Services with Adult Choir 9 & 11 a.m.

303 South Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach

mbccucc.org

Journey of Faith

Easter at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

8, 9:30 & 11:30 a.m.

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach

Journeyoffaith.com

New City Church in the South Bay

10 a.m.

591 E. Palm Ave., El Segundo

Newcitychurchsb.org

Our Lady of Guadalupe

6:30 a.m. 11th St on the beach.

7, 8, 9:45 & 11:30 a.m.

440 Massey Street, Hermosa Beach

Ourladyofguadalupechurch.org

St. James Catholic Church

6:30, 8, 10 a.m., noon

415 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach

Stjamesparish.org

American Martyrs Catholic Church

6:30, 8, 9:30, 11:30 a.m., 1 & 5 p.m.

624 15th Street, Manhattan Beach

americanmartyrs.org

Train Eggspress!

Your Eggspress adventure begins as you depart the Station on your way to a secret location inside the So. Cal. Live Steamers’ facility for an Egg Hunt. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Boarding tickets are $7/rider (cash only). Southern California Live Steamers is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization. Donations provide train rides on regular run days on the 1st Sundays and 3rd Saturdays. 2290 Washington Avenue, Torrance (Wilson Park). For additional info, contact President@SouthernCaliforniaLiveSteamers.org.

Monday, April 2

Show time

Come to the library for screenings of classic movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond. It’s All About Eve, an Academy Award-winning drama written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, George Sanders and Celeste Holm. This movie is not rated. Viewer discretion is advised. 4 – 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595 or visit colapublib.org.

Painting Week at Villa Narcissa

Villa Narcissa is a rare gem: a hillside Italian garden, surrounded by Nature Conservancy with Southern California’s best views of the Pacific and Catalina Island. It has been loved and lived in by the Vanderlip family for over 100 years. Daniel Pinkham has organized five fabulous teachers who will do demonstrations in the morning and lessons in the afternoon, Monday, April 2 until Saturday, April 7. Villa Narcissa, Rancho Palos Verdes. For additional information, painting times and registration, visit villanarcissa.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/PAINTING-WEEK-VILLA-NARCISSA-II.pdf.

Tuesday, April 3

Aquadeck yoga

Shade Hotel Redondo Beach offers free Yoga on the Aquadeck from 6 – 7 p.m. Gather a few friends for an hour long, all levels class. This event is ‘weather permitting’, so don’t show up if it’s raining. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your own mat. A terrific way to unwind after work. 655 North Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 921-8940 to reserve your spot. For additional information, visit rb.shadehotel.com/events-meetings/.

Wednesday, April 4

Empowered Aging

Meet 5 of the authors from the South Bay – #1 Amazon best seller, Empowered Aging by Sharkie Zartman, M.A. Get expert advice on staying healthy, vital and active regardless of age. Team presentation and book signing event. Free. 1 – 3 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0650 or visit redondo.org/senior.

Be mindful

Take 30 minutes to down shift and practice mindfulness techniques the first Wednesday of each month at Beach Cities Health District from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Sessions led by trained Beach Cities Health District staff. No prior experience with meditation or mindfulness is required. No registration needed. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Free. Bchd.org.