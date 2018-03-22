Advertisement
 Added on March 22, 2018  Judy Rae  

South Bay Community Calendar 3-22-18

Would you shave your head and donate money to kid’s cancer research? Saturday, March 25, is the 16th Annual St. Baldrick’s Event in memory of Zack Willson-White. 12 – 4 p.m. at Riviera Mexican Grill, 1615 S. PCH, Redondo Beach. Sign up at stbaldricks.org/register/shavee. Photo by Kevin Cody.

 

Saturday, March 24

Irish gala

House of Yahweh, a community service charity in Lawndale (hoy-southbay.org), is holding its first fundraising gala. Sit down dinner, entertainment. live auction including two wonderful trips, and a silent auction with many bargains donated by local businesses. 5:30 – 10 p.m. $150 per person. Norris Pavilion, 501 Indian Peak Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information please call Kathy Bradford at (310) 265-9812 or visit hoy-southbay.org.

A black & white celebration

The 25th Anniversary Leadership Manhattan Beach celebration. Casino games, live and silent auction, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres. 6:30 p.m. Manhattan Medical Center, 1000 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at leadershipmb.org/purchaseTicket/3.

Passport to freedom

The Redondo Beach Post Office is having a Passport Fair from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bring: Evidence of Citizenship (birth certificate/naturalization/certificate of citizenship), ID with photograph (driver’s license/state license), one passport photo $15 (available onsite), fees, and a possible additional cost of $60 for expedited service. 1201 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.

Sunday, March 25

No rules

American Legion South Bay Post 184’s 6th Annual “No Rules” Chili Cook Off. $5 donation required to taste all entries. Donations are to support the Troops and Veterans Programs. 1 p.m. 412 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. For questions call the Canteen at (310) 316-6718 or visit post184.com.

$50,000, with 10 shavees

The 16th Annual St. Baldrick’s event in memory of Zack Willson-White. This event started in 2003 in memory of Zack, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor in April 1992. The event has raised more than $870,000 to-date, and continues to gain support from the community. Riviera Mexican Grill, 1615 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. For more information, visit stbaldricks.org or contact Dianne Douglas at (310) 245-2774.

Tuesday, March 27

Friendship Foundation Forum

Find out how the Friendship Foundation creates a world of possibilities and achievements for children and adults with special needs in our community. Pair up with a young adult with special needs and paint ceramics. Supplies are provided. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Call Melissa for questions at (310) 545-8595.

 

by Judy Rae

