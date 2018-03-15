South Bay Community Calendar 3-15-18

Thursday, March 15

Get it fresh

The Redondo Beach Farmers Market boasts an unbeatable view. Make a morning out of strolling the market for weekly produce and artisanal foods. Every Thursday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach.

Say what you mean

Ensure the message you think you’re sending is the message received. Free two hour workshop to explore the physical and vocal factors that make a message and how to use them to avoid mistakes. Sheila Miller-Nelson is a communications trainer and coach. 10 a.m. – noon. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Baby band practice

Build your child’s pre-literacy, cognitive and motor skills through song and rhyme. For babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. Space is limited. 10:30 – 11 a.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions and reservations contact Kay Wantuch (310) 379-8475, kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Senior Jazz jam

Free interactive musical event. Senior Jazz Jam with Bob Kuchenmeister. Movie music in the key of jazz. 3 p.m. The Salvation Army Torrance Corps, 4223 Emerald Street, Torrance. For questions call (310) 542-9171.

Take a hike

Spring is not far off and the beach is beckoning. Hike with the Sierra Club to get in shape after a winter hiatus. Free hikes for everyone, from newcomers to experts. 6:30 p.m. Meet in the parking lot near Rite Aid Drugs, Silver Spur Road and Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. (310) 545-3531 or angeles.sierraclub.org/activities.

Friday, March 16

Bone Health

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Jenny Alcala-Alonzo to discuss ways to prevent bone loss and broken bones due to osteoporosis brought on by cancer treatment. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Healthy lunch provided by The Spot Restaurant 12:30 p.m. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

All about kites

Learn about lift, weight, drag and thrust by making your own kite. Free. For children and families. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For questions call Kay Watuch at (310) 379-8475 or visit colapublib.org.

Beach yoga

LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors’ Free Yoga classes on the beach at Dockweiler. Fridays. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Del Mar, Playa del Rey. (310) 726-4128 to register.

Saturday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day 5K

Village Runner presents the St. Patrick’s Day 5K run/community walk and Leprechaun Dash for the gold. Race starts at 6:30 a.m. on Catalina Ave., near Palos Verdes Blvd. $40 entry for 5K. $30 entry for the Dash. (310) 375-2626 or visit villagerunner.com/st-patricks-day-5k-in-redondo-beach/.

Fitness 5K

Two auxiliary support groups of Torrance Memorial Medical Center host the annual Spring into Fitness 5K Walk/Run. Proceeds support renovations of TMMC’sl Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care units. Registration at 7:30 a.m. Walk/run at 8:30 a.m. $30. Participate as individuals, teams, or virtually. Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. springintofitnesstmmc.org. South Coast Botanic Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Some bunny’s breakfast

Meet the Easter Bunny and have breakfast at the Promenade on the Peninsula, Ruby’s Diner. Seatings each half hour, 8:30 – 10 a.m. 550 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets available at Ruby’s. Adults $15, Kids are free (under 12). For questions call (310) 541-0688 or visit promenadeonthepeninsula.com.

Arts & Crafts Faire

The Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild Arts & Crafts Faire featuring an array of handmade crafts, from candles and quilts to sculpture, clothing and jewelry. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3341 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance. Door prize, opportunity drawing, music by DJ Ozzie. Food and beverages available. Free admission. torrancecraftsmensguild.org.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Over 100 local businesses, civic organizations and school marching bands will take part in the parade down Pier Avenue. 11 a.m. Parade begins at the staging area near City Hall on Valley Drive, makes a left onto Pier Avenue and ends at the corner of Hermosa Avenue and 10th Street. HBChamber.net for more info.

Sunday, March 18

Sandpipers stroll

Join Sandpipers for its Stroll the Strand fundraiser benefiting local philanthropic programs. All-ages, family-friendly two-mile walk begins at the Hermosa Pier. After the walk, enjoy a complimentary breakfast at Waterman’s. Registration: 8 a.m.; walk begins at 8:30 a.m. To register, sandpipers.org.

South Bay Food Swap

Your homemade creations become your personal currency to swap with others. Bid on items that you love. No cash; everything bid and barter. Space is limited and registration required for attendees and participants. Register at Eventbrite.com. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Honest Abe Cider House & Meadery, 17800 South Main Street #105, Gardena.

Monday, March 19

Parent Chat

Families Connected Parent Chat, a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District, is a free support group open to all parents. Session led by a licensed professional from Thelma McMillen Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center and provides an opportunity to discuss parenting challenges. Bchd.org/familiesconnected for more information. 10 – 11 a.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave. Suite 102, Redondo Beach. No registration required.

Let’s dance

Dance and Move Mondays presented by Dance 1 Studios in Redondo Beach. Children and their caregivers are invited to a fun-filled thirty minutes of dancing with a focus on following direction. 11 a.m. Redondo Beach Library, 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. PCH, Redondo Beach. (310) 318-0675 ext 6.

Tuesday, March 20

The minds of teens

A panel of teens share what it’s like to cope with today’s pressures, including technology and social media, as well as current traumatic events. Leah Niehaus, LCSW, and Adam O’Neil, Mindset Coach, facilitate and share insights for parents. All parents are invited to this free event. Register in advance at southbayfamiliesconnected.org/events/ as seating is limited. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Valley School, 1645 Valley Dr, Hermosa Beach.

Alzheimer risk

John M. Ringman, M.D., M.S. will address how to assess one’s risk for developing Alzheimer’s Disease. Dr. Ringman will discuss APOe, newest developments in AD genetic risks, genetics of other causes of dementia and important considerations for genetic testing. Community resources and referrals will be available. Free. 5 – 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Public Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. To RSVP and further information call Beach Cities Health District at (310) 374-3426 X 256.

Wednesday, March 21

iCount Film

iCount Films for Kids are monthly selections of award-winning features that build empathy, compassion, and diversity. Long Way North, rated PG, running time 81 minutes. Free. 3:30 – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Call (310) 545-8595 for information.

Walk-thru Colon

Torrance Memorial Medical Center will have a 10-foot tall, giant, interactive, inflatable colon that displays various stages of colorectal diseases. 5:30 – 7 p.m. a mini resource fair will offer take-home screening tests to the first 200 attendees. 7 – 9 p.m. experts will discuss prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer at the Miracle of Living “Trust Your Gut” lecture. Torrance Memorial Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Free. No reservations required. (310) 517-4711 for more information.