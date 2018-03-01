South Bay Community Calendar 3-1-18

Thursday, March 1

Let’s do science

Bring your thinking caps and let’s figure out how the world around us works. Join a science experiment. For children 7 – 12 years old. Free. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions contact Kay Wantuch at (310) 379-8475, kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Cancer Symposium

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) will host Parvin Peddi, MD, a hematologist oncologist and assistant professor at UCLA, in a free workshop covering key findings from the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) held in December. Learn about advances in treatment, lowering risk in high-risk individuals and radiation therapy benefits. Advance registration required. 6 – 7:30 p.m. 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Parent Chat

How does marijuana legalization impact teens? Hear from experts regarding health effects, laws regarding marijuana, tobacco and alcohol, and school resources and policies on alcohol and drug use. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Free. Hermosa Beach Council Chambers, 1315 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Questions? Contact Heather Longridge, HLongridge@bhs-inc.org. Attend forum or watch via livestream at: Hermosabch.org.

Friday, March 2

Dining fundraiser

St. Francis Episcopal Church presents its 2018 Designs for Dining fundraiser. This annual event features creative trends in entertaining and themed-table designs. Guest speakers, boutiques, demonstrations, opportunity drawings and silent auction. $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Refreshments and a light lunch are included. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Francis Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. (310) 375-4617 or stfrancispalosverdes.org and click Designs for Dining link at bottom right of home page.

Cancer Side Effects – Fatigue

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Arash Asher, MD, director of cancer survivorship and rehabilitation at Cedars-Sinai’s Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Asher will discuss non-pharmacologic management of pain, cancer-related fatigue, insomnia, neuropathy, exercise prescription for cancer patients and the management of weakness and other musculoskeletal problems. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Lunch provided by The Spot Restaurant 12:30 – 1 p.m. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Saturday, March 3

Clean it up

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate in the monthly Beach Clean-Up. Learn about coastal habitat, the growing amount of marine debris within it, and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. 8 – 10 a.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. For additional information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Rummage sale

One day only! All proceeds benefit United Methodist Women’s Outreach Programs. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Methodist Church, 243 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. Bake sale and lunch served all day. For more information call (310) 372-8445.

For the children

Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach 2018 Kids Camp Expo. See what’s available for summer kids’ enrichment. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Clark Building, 861 Valley Dr. For questions email hbeswc@gmail.com.

Fishtivities

Go green for St. Patrick’s Day at The SEA Lab, Redondo Beach. Enjoy crafts and a scavenger hunt that will make you want to go green. Touch tank tours and fish feeding will be available. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEA Lab, 1021 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. $5 per person (children 3 and younger are free). For questions contact Adrianne Calbreath at (310) 318-7458 or acalbreath@lacorps.org.

Adrienne’s Search

Adrienne’s Search for Children’s Cancer Cure. Enjoy a catered dinner, a huge silent auction, live music, magician, arts and crafts for kids and a cash bar. $35 per person; free for kids 12 and under. 5 – 9 p.m. Kiwanis Hall, 2515 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For further information and ticket purchase call (310) 940-9200 or visit womansclubofhermosabeach.org/.

Sunday, March 4

Donate

Nothing to do? It’s the perfect time to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross and patients in need by donating blood. 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1(800) 733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types needed.

Time for a break – from time

Free “Time is not a factor in your life” lecture with Q&A. David Hohle, CSB. 2 p.m. First Church of Christ, Scientist, 4010 Palos Verdes Dr. N., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For questions call (310) 375-7914 or email cschurchpvp@gmail.com.

Monday, March 5

Active shooter seminar

The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce presents an Active Shooter Seminar with Jim William Potts, J.D. Jim has over 20 years in law enforcement and is a Certified Terror Investigator. He will offer safety tips in the event of an active shooter in malls, restaurants, on the street, office of school environments, and what to do when law enforcement arrives. 10 a.m. – noon. The Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For additional information visit manhattanbeachchamber.com.

Weekly self help group

Recovery International is the oldest self-help organization in the world. They have offered free help to tens of thousands throughout the world since 1937 and have tens of thousands testimonials (no exaggeration) on how this program has transformed lives. Get help for anxiety, depression, stress and anger. Learn time proven self management cognitive behavioral techniques. Mondays, 1 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 322-6411.

Teen Tech

Teen Tech Week participants will use empathy building while learning the design cycle to complete a user needs analysis and follow various rapid prototyping stages to deliver a unique design solution. 4 – 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Grades 6 – 12. Register for this event online at bit.ly/2D5RPyE. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

Tuesday, March 6

Designers’ Forum

Very special night with International Association of Pastel Societies (IAPS) President Richard McKinley and select representatives of the South Bay’s architecture, real estate and interior design professionals will discuss trends in decor, color, texture, style, and more. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. $10. Open to the public. Destination ART, 1815 W. 213th Street, #135, Torrance. For tickets and information visit destination-art.net.

Wednesday, March 7

Baby storytime

Lapsit storytime is designed for babies up to 18 months, and their parent or caregiver. Enjoy bonding time for baby through stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, bounce and movement activities. 10 – 10:30 a.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Tickets will be distributed outside the library beginning at 9:50 a.m. Colapublib.org.

Pet 9-1-1

Learn the basics of pet first aid and CPR with the Emma Zen Foundation. Appropriate for ages 16+. Free. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call Kathleen Sullivan (310) 379-8475. Colapublib.org.

Be mindful

Take 30 minutes out of your day to downshift and practice mindfulness techniques. Led by trained Beach Cities Health District staff. No experience with meditation or mindfulness required. 5:30 – 6 p.m. Free, no registration needed, just drop-in. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach.