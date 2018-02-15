South Bay Community Calendar 2-15-18

Thursday, February 15

Baby Band Practice

Build your child’s pre-literacy, cognitive and motor skills through song and rhyme. For babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. Space is limited. 10:30 – 11 a.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. To rsvp call Kay Wantuch at (310) 379-8475 or email kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov. Colapublib.org.

Farm Fresh

El Segundo Certified Farmers Market open every Thursday throughout the year from 3 – 7 p.m. featuring farm fresh produce, prepared food booths and crafts. Located in front of City Hall on the 300 block of Main Street, Main Street is closed to through traffic from Grand Avenue to Holly Street east of Main Street. Elsegundo.org.

Fire breathing dragons

Families and youth are invited to get ready for Chinese New Year by crafting your very own dragon. This program is free, sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library, and no registration is required. 4 p.m. Henderson LIbrary, 4805 Emerald Street, Torrance. For more information please call the Henderson Library at (310) 371-2075.

Open adoption

Every Thursday Peter Zippi Memorial Fund holds open adoptions in an effort to place rescued cats and kittens into loving, permanent homes. 5 – 6:30 p.m. All are healthy, spayed/neutered, microchipped, up to date with shots, fecal and FELV/FIV tested. Meeting the cats and kittens is free however adoption fees will apply if you’d like to take one or more home. Additional information is available at peterzippifund.org/adoptions or call (310) 379-1264. Located inside the VCA Coast Animal Hospital, 1560 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach.

Friday, February 16

Introduction to Hanna Somatic Movement

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) presents this introductory Hanna Somatic class. Led by instructor Ken Lew, participants will learn the basics of Hanna Somatic movement to increase flexibility, help relieve chronic pain, joint stiffness, and address ineffective body movement patterns. 3 – 4:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Saturday, February 17

PowerPoint basics

Learn the basics of how to create a PowerPoint slide show. It’s easier than you think. Learn about themes, editing, layout, basic animations, and how to play the slideshow once it’s complete. Bring your laptop to practice with; a limited library computer may be available. Seating is limited and registration is required. Late arrivals will not be admitted 5 minutes after class begins. 8:30 a.m. El Segundo Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. For registration or for questions call (310) 524-2728.

Book sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library monthly book sale. Bargain prices: most paperbacks .50; most hardbacks $1. 9 a.m. – noon. On Bard Street, behind Stars Antiques, one-half block west of the library. For information call (310) 379-8475. Hbfol.org.

Quilt show weekend

South Bay Quilters celebrate 35 years of quilting. Featured quilter Sue Glass will be in the house plus over 150 beautiful quilts on display in the Quilt Gallery alongside many favorite quilting supply vendors. A quilt auction will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. as well as a drawing for themed raffle baskets. Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets are $10/$9. Children under 10 are free. For advance tickets contact Julie Limbach Jones at (310) 413-4316. Torrance Civic Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. For further information access southbayquiltersguild.org.

SS Lane Victory

Bring the family down for a free tour of the S.S. Lane Victory. Learn the history and workings of the only ship that served in WW2, Korean and Vietnam wars. Explore this historic vessel and hear the heroic stories of the men and women who bravely served our country. You’ll also discover several ways to be involved with this floating museum. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3600 Miner St., San Pedro. For more information visit thelanevictory.org/.

Shop talk

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to attend this interactive lecture series showcasing the American automobile throughout history and learn about the current status of the collector market. Shop talk topic: Technology & Triumphs. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and includes admission to the museum. Automobile Driving Museum, 610 Lairport Street, El Segundo. For additional information visit theadm.org.

Beach Ball

The Beach Ball is Leadership Hermosa Beach’s annual fundraising event that brings all local leaders together for an enjoyable night of socializing and celebrating. The Emerging Leader awards will be given to an Adult, Business/Non Profit and a Youth who have provided service and civic leadership in the community. 6 – 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 – $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. Appetizers and drink specials will be provided. Hosted by Jared Young with live music by Hit Me 90s. The Standing Room, 1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Sunday, February 18

Annual Pen Show

Numerous vendors will be selling inks, new and vintage fountain pens, ballpoint pens and other types of writing instruments. Experts on hand to restore vintage pens. Have an old pen you would like to know more about? Bring it in! 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Westdrift Manhattan Beach Hotel, 1400 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. $7 entry fee. Children under 12 free with adult. For questions call (310) 546-7511 or visit lainternationalpenshow.com.

Celebrating the life of Jan Stewart

Dedicated volunteer, Hermosa Five-0 representative, beloved community member and friend. Please celebrate the life of Jan Stewart. 2 – 4 p.m. At the Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center and Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280. Hermosabch.org.

Tidepool Wonders

Explore some great low tides on the rocky shore with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Bring family and friends to the aquarium’s John M. Olguin Auditorium for an informative slideshow, followed by a walk led by Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Education Staff to the nearby Point Fermin tide pools. This is a free event; however, reservations are required for groups of ten or more. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Non-slip shoes and outdoor clothing are recommended for navigating the slippery, rocky shore. 3 – 4:30 p.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For reservations call (310) 548-7562 or visit our website at cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Sneaker summit

The Original All-Star Sneaker Summit returns to Los Angeles for its 6th annual celebration of basketball and sneaker culture like no other. Buy, sell, trade, browse and discuss rare and collectible footwear, clothing and accessories. Test your skill in Shoot 360s state of the art basketball training facility. Special guests, contest, prizes, and more. 3 – 7 p.m. Shoot 360, 2076 Artesia Blvd., Torrance. For more information and pre-sale tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Monday, February 19

Presidents Day

Banks, Post Office and local libraries will be closed.

Tuesday, February 20

Feldenkrais

The Palos Verdes Library District has been awarded a grant through the California State Library Library Services and Technology Act to create a series of programs for the 55+ crowd on the Peninsula. These programs focus on health care, self-care, wealth management, and more, and will be hosted at various locations around the Peninsula thanks to the support of local organizations. 10 a.m. – noon. Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Free. For questions call (310) 377-9584. For a full listing of events visit pvld.org/celebrate/boomers.

Classical guitar

A relaxing evening of solo classical guitar music with Andre G. Giraldo. Andre is a classical guitarist who performs as a soloist and as part of the trio The Artisan Guitar Ensemble. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0675 option 5.

Wednesday, February 21

A Monster in Paris

A monthly film series for kids with award-winning films that build empathy, compassion, and diversity. A Monster in Paris, Rated PG, 90 minutes. 3:30 – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

MakMo

Want to learn about Infrared Cameras? Join the MakMo librarian as they introduce us to the what, the why, and the how of this cool technology. Appropriate for ages 16+. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. For questions call Kathleen Sullivan at (310) 379-8475. Colapublib.org.