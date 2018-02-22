South Bay Community Calendar 2-22-18

Friday, February 23

State of the City

The Redondo Beach State of the City Address will be presented by Mayor Bill Brand. 7 – 9:30 a.m. Crowne Plaza Hotel, 300 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. $40 pre-registration or $45 at the door. Register online at RedondChamber.org or call (310) 376-6911.

Saturday, February 24

5K Run/Walk

American Martyrs 38th Annual 5K Run/Walk. $20 basic registration. Call (310) 545-8559 to register or go online at ams5k.org. 8 a.m. American Martyrs, 1701 Laurel Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Meet your match

Join Beach Cities Health District (BCHD) for a free event to connect with “wellness buddies” and Moai groups in your community. The term Moai originated in Okinawa, Japan and means “meeting for a common purpose.” Moai groups at BCHD include walking groups, healthy potlucks and more. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Beach Cities Health District Admin Office, 1200 Del Amo Redondo Beach. Register for free at bchd.org.

Sunday, February 25

Cirque by the Sea

Vistas for Children 18th Annual Fashion Show Boutique and Luncheon at the Coral Ballroom, Crowne Plaza, 300 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For question and ticket information call Cindy at (310) 200-2611 or get your tickets at vistasforchildren.org.

Monday, February 26

Family time

Families Connected Parent Chat, presented through a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District, is a free support group open to all parents. The session will be led by a licensed professional from the Thelma McMillen Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center and provides an opportunity to discuss shared parenting challenges. 10 – 11 a.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave. Suite 102, Redondo Beach. Visit bchd.org/familiesconnected for more information. No Cost: No registration required

Tuesday, February 27

Make some slime

Learn about cool chemical discoveries such as viscosity and shear stress then make some slime to take home. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Registration is required. Contact a librarian for details. Kids aged 9-15. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Call Kay Wantuch to register at (310) 379-8475 or email kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Timesman talks

Bill Christine, winner of nine national writing awards and a Pulitzer Prize during his 25 years with the Los Angeles Times, will talk about his biographies of Hall of Fame jockey Bill Hartack and songwriters George Cory and Douglass Cross, who wrote the song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Q&A and book signing after the talk. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. For questions call the Adult Information Desk at (310) 318-0675 option 5.

Wednesday, February 28

Peninsula Seniors

Ed Nakamura talks about his experiences when he and his family, along with 110,000 Japanese-Americans living on the west coast were forcibly removed from their homes and sent away to internment camps. Nakamura was born in Auburn, Washington to parents of immigrants from Hiroshima, Japan. With the attack on Pearl Harbor, his life changed dramatically. 10:30 a.m. Hess Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. For information and future talks visit pvseniors.org.