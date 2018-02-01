South Bay Community Calendar 2-1-18

Thursday, February 1

League of Women Voters

The LWVBC membership meeting at Hermosa Beach Community Theater. Congressman Ted Lieu will speak about Immigration, offshore drilling, N. Korea, Russian interference in elections and Mueller Investigation. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information call (310) 266-1241. 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach.

Friday, February 2

First Fridays Kick-off

Merchants and art galleries in Riviera Village will stay open until 9 p.m. Live music next to the Soil kiosk from 6 – 8 p.m. Food samplings, gallery viewing, promotional offers and more while you dine and shop. For information visit rivieravillage.net.

Saturday, February 3

Fitness Expo

Health & Fitness Expo as part of the SuperBowl 10K race. See all the great running and fitness accessories available. Free to the public. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For more info visit redondo10k.com/expo.

Book sale

Shop for your valentines at the Manhattan Beach Library used book sale. Categories include children’s, teen’s, art, cooking, history, biography, garden, craft, self-help, science, travel, classic as well as text books. Prices start at 50 cents with most priced at $1. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave. (424) 241-0532.

YPPA Casino Night

Torrance Memorial’s Young Physicians and Professionals Alliance (YPPA) 3rd annual Mardi Gras-themed Casino Night. Drinks and dinner served. $50 for YPPA members, $85 for non. Proceeds support construction of Torrance Memorial’s new Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. 6:30 p.m. Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. To purchase a ticket visit torrancememorial.org/YPPADonation or call (310) 517-4728 for more information.

Disco Bingo

Boogie down to Mychal’s Learning Place for some Disco Bingo. Wear your best outfit from the ‘70s. Enjoy 10 games of bingo with the Queens, dinner, dessert and one drink with admission. Costume contest with prizes. 4901 West Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne. Proceeds benefit Mychal’s Place programs. $50 per person. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. For information visit mychals.org/events-calendar/.

Sunday, February 4

Super Bowl 10K/5K

Join more than 8,000 race enthusiasts at Southern California’s greatest Super Bowl celebration! The Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk is a great way to enjoy the picturesque sites of Redondo Beach and beautiful winter weather. Run, walk, or stroll! 7 a.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For race day schedule, sign up, or more information visit redondo10k.com.

Salt Marsh open house

Step into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park Naturalists will help uncover the world of mud and water including native plants and animals, including birds, fish, crabs, worms and more. 2 – 4 p.m. Bring binoculars, camera, sketch pad, journal or just your curiosity. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. For reservations, further information, or to receive a calendar of events, please call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Teens connect

A support group for teens ages 13 – 17 who have a family member battling cancer. Teens will explore their feelings of fear, guilt, confusion, anger and neglect, and learn coping skills that will help them into adulthood. 4:30 – 6 p.m. Cancer Support Community, 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. For information or to register, contact Jill Gray, LMFT at (310) 376-3550 x108. Visit CancerSupportRedondoBeach.org.

Monday, February 5

Music together

Early childhood music program for babies through second graders, and the adults who love them. Free. 11:30 a.m. – noon. Redondo Beach Main Library, 2nd Floor Meeting Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. For questions and information contact the Children’s Information desk at (310) 318-0675 opt. 6.

Evening book club

Discuss Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan with friends and neighbors. New members welcome. Free. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave.. For questions and information call Melissa McCollum at (310) 545-8595 or visit colapublib.org.

Tuesday, February 6

Mindful drop-in

Take 30 minutes out of your day to downshift and practice mindfulness techniques at Beach Cities Health District. The free mindfulness sessions are held the first Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., lower level, Redondo Beach. Check out bchd.org for future events and information.

Wednesday, February 7

MB State of the City

Open to the public. Register at ManhattanBeachChamber.com. 8 – 10 a.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach.

History of rock and roll

Join musician and presenter David Winstone for a History of Rock and Roll. Appropriate for ages 16+. Free. 5:30 – 6:20 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave. For questions call Kathleen Sullivan at (310) 379-8475 or visit colapublib.org.