South Bay Community Calendar 12-28-17

Thursday, December 28

El Segundo Candy Cane Lane

El Segundo’s Candy Cane Lane Christmas Lights Extravaganza is one of the largest holiday decoration displays in the country. It’s best to walk, but you can drive through the neighborhood. The wildly extravagant decorations are on display from December 1 – January 1 from about 6 – 10 p.m. Entrance is at the 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue.west of Sepulveda and south of Imperial Highway in El Segundo. For additional information and directions, visit the website at yelp.com/biz/sleepy-hollow-christmas-lights-torrance.

Torrance Candy Cane Lane

Sleepy Hollow in South Torrance becomes a wonderland of white lights each holiday season. The official entrance is Pacific Coast Highway at Calle Mayor. Best viewed by walking. Lights are bright from 6 to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Day.

Friday, December 29

Music in the garden

The South Coast Botanic Garden hosts a series of events to celebrate the holiday season and New Year. Enjoy live musical performances and DJs, musical garden walks and an interactive Sound Maker Station for a hands-on music experience. Through January 2018. Live DJ sets by VOX DJs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sounds of the Season and Rock the Garden are included with a general admission ticket and run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garden admission is $9 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, $4 children (Ages 5-12), and free for children under 4 years old and SCBG members. For more information, visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

LA Ballet Nutcracker in Redondo

The Los Angeles Ballet brings the Nutcracker to the Redondo Performing Arts Center for a memory making evening. Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tomorrow, Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. LosAngelesBallet.org. The Redondo PAC is at Artesia and Manhattan Beach boulevards.

Saturday, December 30

Inspiration Point hike

6 miles, 1000-foot gain, 3 hours. Meet at 8 a.m. Take Palos Verdes Drive South to Forrestal Drive, north to gate. Hike along Exultant, Red Tail, Canyon View, Dauntless, Conqueror and Smugglers Trails. Wear lug sole boots, bring a snack and water. If you anticipate rain, wear rain gear. Minors are permitted if accompanied by a parent. 32319 Forrestal Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions call team leader Steven Morris (310) 530-8708 or Stephen Bradford (3210) 831-5826. For a complete list of hiking events visit angeles.sierraclub.org/activities.

Sunday, December 31

New Year’s Eve, California time

Hermosa Beach’s annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza on Pier Plaza features the big band sounds of the Lou Giovannetti. A ball drop at 9 p.m. for East Coasters and at midnight ball for West Coasters. This is the latest and furthest west you can celebrate New Year’s Eve without getting wet. Produced by the Hermosa Chamber of Commerce. Free admission. 8 p.m. Pier Plaza, Pier Avenue and Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For more info visit HBChamber.net.

R10 Social House no cover celebration

R10 Social House will host a celebration overlooking King Harbor in their two story restaurant, with a DJ playing all night, complimentary appetizers, drink specials, bottle service, and a photo booth. No cover charge, but reservations recommended. 179 Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. (310) 798-2500. R10SocialHouse.com.

Havana nights in the Shade

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Cuban-style bash at Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach. $95 per person. 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. For bottle service, VIP lounge reservations, and questions call (310) 921-8950. Shade Hotel, 655 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach.

Masquerade ball in the Shade

Dress to impress, or celebrate in a casual-chic masquerade at Shade Hotel. $95 per person. Shade Hotel, 1221 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Call (310) 469-3466 for details.

Terranea extravaganza

Countdown to 2018 in style in the Marineland Ballroom at Terranea. The evening will include a deluxe open bar, three delicious courses and dessert bar. Bring an appetite and plan on dancing the night away. Advance purchase tickets are $125 for adults, $90 for children 12 – 20 and $40 for children 2 – 11. VIP tables are available and advance reservations are required by calling (310) 265-2836. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Terranea, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. For additional information and ticket purchase, visit terranea.com/traditions.

Bly’s ball

Party magician Berry Bly brings his annual New Year’s Eve Ball back to the Portofino Hotel. Guests will countdown to 2018 on multiple dance floors featuring a host of beats from LA’s hottest DJs. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Early Bird tickets are $35 per person and include a Champagne toast and party favors. VIP tables are available. Dress for success The Portofino Hotel, 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For additional information and ticket purchase visit portofinonye.com/.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Lido

Lido Di Manhattan is hosting a New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Jazz Duo and Tatiana Erse. Several seating times and stay and ring in the new year with DJ Tosing T playing Top 40 Dance Music. Reservations by calling (310) 536-0730

Tower 12

Tower 12 on Pier Plaza celebrates New Year’s Eve with a four course menu, bottle service, champagne toast, party favors and favorite jams. From the Tower 12 balconies, view the Pier Plaza celebration with Lou Giovannetti Big Band. 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tower 12, 53 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/d/ca–hermosa-beach/events/.

Bull Pen tradition

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Bull Pen’s legendary steaks and drinks, then get straight dancing to Detour. 310 Ave. I, Redondo Beach. (310) 375-7797. TheBullPenRedodo.com

Monday, January 1

New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim

Start the New Year with your body in equilibrium with the air and water. Air and water will both be 60 degrees, perfect for welcoming in the New Year with a Polar Bear Swim. The Cabrillo Beach Polar Bears host their annual King and Queen Polar Bear Swim at 11:30 a.m., followed by hot cocoa, coffee and cupcakes. 3800 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro. (310) 548-7554.