South Bay Community Calendar 12-21-17

Thursday, December 21

Winter begins

Sounds of the Season

Get into the holiday spirit every day this December (except Dec. 25) with a walk through South Coast Botanic’s musical garden! Select trails feature customized holiday “sound-treks” in this nature-meets-sound experience. Afterwards, follow your map to create and listen to the sounds of nature at highlighted locations throughout the garden’s 87 acres. Included with garden admission. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission: Adults $9, Seniors (62 and over) $6, Students (with ID) $4, children (4 and under) free. Call (310) 544-1948 for information. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes. Southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Tis’ the Season

Photos and letters with Santa Claus. Enjoy a morning of live music, sip some hot cocoa and celebrate the holidays. 10 a.m. – noon. Free. The Point, 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. For questions and information call (310) 414-5280 or visit thepointsb.com.

Puppets oh my

Children are invited to create their own animal marionette. This program is free, sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library, and no registration is required. 4 p.m. Henderson Library, 4805 Emerald Street, Torrance. For more information (310) 371-2075 or visit torranceca.gov.

Winter Wonderland

The city of Hawthorne celebrates the season at the Winter Wonderland Spectacular. Snow slide and winter play area, carnival games and prizes, inflatables for kids and adults, photo ops with Santa, hot cocoa and more. 6 – 9 p.m. Memorial Park, 3901 West El Segundo Blvd., El Segundo. $5 for kids 1 – 11 years old and $7 for kids 12 years and older. Registration at the City of Hawthorne Department of Recreation and Community Services, 3901 West El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne. For additional information call (310) 349-1640.

Polar attraction

Celebrate the start of Winter Break with a special holiday screening of “The Polar Express” featuring Tom Hanks. After the movie, enjoy pictures with Santa! 6 – 9 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center’s Community Theatre, 710 Pier Avenue. Must pre-register. apm.activecommunities.com/cityofhermosabeach/Activity_Search/2397.

Friday, December 22

Get your walk on

Join in for some Indoor walking with Hermosa Five-O. This class is “drop-in friendly”: a flow of movement building on the basics, walking and marching in all directions for 30 minutes, with upbeat music. Then we chill on the mat with soothing music for the next 30 minutes for some good stretching and conditioning bodywork 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Call (310) 318-0280 for questions or visit hermosabch.org.

A Christmas Journey

‘A Christmas Journey’ is a free 75-minute musical production of song, dance and video presented by Journey of Faith Church as a free gift to the community. Performances take place tonight at 7 p.m., Dec. 23 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. and Christmas Eve at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets available at the Performing Arts Center box office one hour prior to each performance. Parking is free. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. If you have questions call (310) 372-4641 or visit Journeyoffaith.com.

Saturday, December 23

Guided Nature Walk

Visit White Point Nature Preserve and attend a naturalist-guided hike. Enjoy coastal views and learn more about the plants, animals, restoration area and more. 9 a.m. Meet at the information kiosk between parking lot and Nature Center. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 541-7613 or RSVP at: pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

Book signing

A book signing with Anna Vold, the author of children’s rhyming book “Mr. Fox Letter Box”. Noon. Dave’s Old Book Shop, 2123 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free. For questions call (310) 793-1300.

The Gift of Green

Native plant sale at White Point Nature Education Center. Noon – 2 p.m. Plants sold on first-come, first-serve basis. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 541-7613.

Sunday, December 24

Christmas Eve

Crafty gifts

The monthly Torrance Antique Street Faire features 200+ sellers offering antiques, collectibles, vintage clothes, jewelry, LP’s, toys, tools, plants, home decor and more. Have your antiques appraised for only $3, enjoy a free crafting activity with Karen’s Krafts 4 Kids and live music. Rain or shine, free admission, free parking and pet friendly. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1317 Sartori Ave., downtown Torrance. For additional information, call (310) 328-6107 or visit the website at torranceantiquefaire.com/.

Monday, December 25

Merry Christmas

Tuesday, December 26

The day after

Torrance Certified Farmers Market at Wilson Park. Shop for fresh California grown produce in a fun and friendly atmosphere. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. torranceca.gov.

Wednesday, December 27

Birding Unlimited

Explore the birds in nesting season making a home in the George F Canyon. Free and all ages welcome. 8:30 a.m. 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, RHE. RSVP at pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

Movie day

The unexpected arrival of a wounded Union soldier at a girls school in Virginia during the American Civil War leads to jealousy and betrayal. The Beguiled. Runtime: 1 hr 33 min. Rated R, drama thriller. Noon. We provide coffee, candy and popcorn. Suggested donation $1. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280 or visit hermosabch.org.

Craft delight

Share, learn, and be inspired. Crafters are invited to bring a current portable project and a sack lunch to spend time with fellow crafters. This program is free and no registration is required. Noon – 2 p.m. Henderson Library, 4805 Emerald Street, Torrance. For more information please contact the Henderson Library at (310) 371-2075.

The freshest

Where the farmers and artisans meet to sell their goods. Every Wednesday from 1 – 6 p.m. Pier Plaza, Downtown Hermosa Beach. Hermosabch.org. ER