South Bay Community Calendar 11-9-17

Thursday, November 9

Barnhart’s “Battle Comics”

Former Comedy and Magic Club emcee Don Barnhart returns home to Hermosa for a screening of “I am Battle Comic.” Barnhart and fellow South Bay comedian Jeff Capri are both featured in the documentary, along with other “Battle Comics” who perform for troops overseas. 5:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Pre-sale tickets are $25 or $30 at the door (includes pre-show happy hour). For tickets and to view a trailer visit SeatEngine.com.

Friday, November 10

Radiation Options in Breast Cancer

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Mitchell Kamrava, MD, director of brachytherapy at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Kamrava will discuss various radiation treatments. Lunch by “The Spot” vegetarian restaurant. 12:30 p.m. Advance registration required. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Teen College and Career Readiness Workshop

Youth and teens, ages 12-18 years old, are encouraged to join this hands-on workshop focused on increasing college and career opportunities. In just a short two-hour class, students will dive into the basics of public speaking, how to write cover letters and resumes, and finding one’s leadership potential. $5 and open to the community. 4 – 6 p.m. Torrance-South Bay YMCA, 2900 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance. For more information and to register, contact Lisa Daddario; LisaDaddario@ymcaLA.org, (310) 325-5885 x 2771, or ymcaLA.org/tsb.

Saturday, November 11

Veterans Day tribute

The Redondo Beach Veterans Day Ceremony and Elks BBQ features Lieutenant Colonel Mark D. Ripley as the keynote speaker. 1 p.m. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. BBQ is free for all Veterans and members of the military, police officers and firefighters. $5 donation from all others. (208) 473-6626 to RSVP for the BBQ. For additional information contact Herb Masi at (310) 993-4637, Hcmasi@yahoo.com or visit RBVeteransmemorial.com.

Free namaste

Yoga on the Redondo Beach pier Octagon 2nd Saturdays of the month. Free. Bring yoga mat, towel and water. All levels welcome. 10 – 11 a.m. 500 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. The Octagon, where the Pier meets the International Boardwalk below Kincaid’s.

Sunday, November 12

Rockin’ 4 Reason!

TV personality Vera Jimenez of KTLA 5 News and co-owner of the Fish Shop in Hermosa Beach, will be Rockin’ 4 Reason’s celebrity host and MC. Live performance by The Mothers of Pearl. 4 – 8 p.m. Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach. Proceeds will support affordable housing projects in the Los Angeles area, and will provide attendees the opportunity to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and Giveback Homes. $20. Visit Donate.GiveBackHomes.com or call (424) 634-8492.

Food Swap

South Bay Food Swap is a gathering of artisan food lovers, who exchange handmade and homegrown food creations. Your homemade creations become your own personal currency that you can use to swap with other participants. No cash is exchanged. Anyone can participate, including home bakers/cooks, canners, gardeners, food bloggers, professional chefs and, students. Register to reserve a space. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Honest Abe Cidery, 17800 South Main Street, #105, Gardena. For additional information and registration, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com.

Salt Marsh Open House

Discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park naturalists. The salt marsh will be open from 1 – 3 p.m. Bring binoculars, camera, sketch pad, journal or just your curiosity. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For reservations call (310) 548-7562 or visit CabrilloMarineAquarium.org.

Monday, November 13

South Coast Fuchsia Meeting

The South Coast Fuchsia Society meets on the second Monday of the month. 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. South coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information call Marsha Hopwood at (310) 374-3255.

Flu defense

The City of Torrance Community Services Department will offer free flu shots. Get ready for cold season. You should see your physician prior to getting any flu shot if you have a serious illness or are hypersensitive to eggs. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For additional information, visit arts.torranceca.gov/our-city/general-services/cultural-arts/miller.

Tuesday, November 14

A sunset not to miss

Light Gate, at 14th Street and Highland Avenue, in Manhattan Beach, is made of glass, laminated with prismatic lighting film. Tonight at 4:51 it’s keyhole aligns with the sun. For more information about public art within Manhattan Beach, visit the Public Art webpage or contact the Park and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Attendees learn ways to better cope with and manage the challenges of dementia. Call (323) 930-6256 to RSVP. 3 – 5 p.m. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Conference Room A1/A2, 2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach. For more Senior Plus events, visit memorialCare.org/SeniorPlusEvents.

Wine at 5

Join Blue Zones Project for its monthly “Social Hour.”Enjoy conversation with others who share a desire for healthy behaviors. Unwind with new and old friends. The first glass of wine is $5, plus discounted appetizers from 5 to 6 p.m. Discounted appetizers will be offered. 5 – 6 p.m. Playa Hermosa, 19 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For a upcoming monthly hour events visit bchd.org/socialhour.

Wednesday, November 15

23rd Annual Pier Lighting & Open House

Celebrate the annual Holiday Open House together with the City of Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting Ceremony. Downtown merchants will be open until 9 p.m. Restaurants will offer samplings to get your palette started for an evening of wonderful food. 7 p.m. Downtown Manhattan Beach Pier. For questions call (310) 379-9901 or visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com.

Chamber salute to El Segundo

One of the year’s most anticipated events, recognizing El Segundo leaders Mayor Suzanne Fuentes and El Segundo’s former mayors, and congratulating this year’s honorees for Citizen of the Year. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Mattel, 333 Continental Blvd., El Segundo. Tickets are $25 for Chamber Members and $35 for non-Members. Tickets will be sold at the event. For additional information, call (310) 322-1220 or contact via email at info@elsegundochamber.org.

Health Fair

Lung cancer awareness program sponsored by Torrance Memorial Medical Center to provide information about lung cancer risk, screening, diagnosis, treatment options, and supportive resources. Information about smoking cessation will be provided. Free. No reservations required. 5:30 – 8 p.m. Torrance Memorial Medical Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. Call (310) 517-4711 for more information or to purchase a copy of the lecture.

Thursday, November 16

Steam Cirque!

Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top. Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for Circus Vargas’ 2017’s retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque! Children of all ages will marvel at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science-fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey. Ongoing until Nov. 20. Tickets are $25 to $62. Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. For ticket information, times and performance dates, visit circusvargas.com or call (877) 468-3861 or visit the box office.

Friday, November 17

Its shot time

Free flu vaccine at Redondo Beach North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. For more information call (310) 318-0650 or visit redondo.org.

Saturday, November 18

Protect what you love

Join Heal the Bay for the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup.All you need to do is show up…and bring a bucket. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hermosa Beach Pier, 1201 The Strand, Hermosa Beach. Free. Sign up at eventbrite.com. Volunteers 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by parent or guardian. For more information call (800) 432-5229 x148.

Waitin’ on you!

GI Joe presents the Fall Pier 2 Pier run/walk. From the Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier and back in the sand. Sign up at MBbootcamp.com. Win $100 for the fastest time. 8 a.m. Hermosa Beach Pier, 1 Pier Ave.

Torrance Arts & Crafts

The Arts & Crafts Faire at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center features everything from candles and quilts to sculpture, clothing and jewelry. Door prize and opportunity drawing, music by DJ Ozzie and food and beverages available for purchase. Sat. and Sun. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For additional information visit torrancecraftsmensguild.org.

Used book sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library book sale. Most hardcover books are $1, paperbacks are .50, and children books are half-price. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach, block west of the Library. For questions and information call (310) 379-8475 or visit hbfol.org.

Art 2 Go 2

Destination: Art’s special art sale event. All paintings are unsigned, then have the artist sign it. Framers with specially priced frames will be on hand. Last year, over 90 pieces were sold. Reception 3 – 7 p.m. 1815 213th Street, #135, Torrance. For questions and information call (310) 742-3192.

Sunday, November 19

Bounty of the Sea

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Autumn Sea Fair celebrating the Bounty of the Sea. Live music, arts and crafts, games, sand sculpture contest, treasure hunt, and beach olympics. Free admission. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. For questions and information vist Cabrillomarineaquarium.org or call (310) 548-7562.

Beauty of Nature

The Central Park Effect presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. The documentary transports the viewer to the dazzling, hidden world of America’s most famous city park. $10 online at pvplc.org. Youth 18 and under are free. 4:30 p.m. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th Street, San Pedro.

Thursday, November 23

Mama Liz Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Everyone is invited to a free turkey dinner, with all the fixings, and pumpkin pie from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Hall. The four decade old community tradition was founded by Easy Reader and is supported by the Hermosa Beach Rotary and Kiwanis Club, Sandpipers and Berkshire Hathaway Realtors. 2515 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. For more information call (310) 372-4611.