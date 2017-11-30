South Bay Community Calendar 11-30-17

Thursday, November 30

Tree fest

Torrance Memorial Medical Center 34th annual holiday fundraiser features more than 36 themed, decorated trees, live entertainment, a huge holiday boutique, opportunity drawing, children’s activities and food court. $5 general admission. General Public hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Torrance Memorial Medical Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance.

Call (310) 517-4606 or visit TorranceMemorial.org/holidayfestival for more information.

Riviera Village Stroll

Enjoy a parade featuring marching bands from local schools and hug that jolly guy in the red suit, Santa Claus, at the corner of Catalina and Avenue I. 5 – 9 p.m. Free. Over 300 boutiques offer unique gift idea for discerning shoppers with lights, decorations and festive music for your along the avenues, which are closed to street traffic. For questions call Ellen at (3100 251-5914 or visit rivieravillage.org.

Friday, December 1

Tea by the Sea

The 61st annual Yule Tea by the Sea, accompanied by the popular shops of vintage antiques and memorabilia, Bake Shop with homemade pastries and candies wrapped for gift giving, and the Yule Crafts for sale, homemade arts created by loving hands. View the treasured handpainted ceilings and walls of the Mediterranean architecture, and treasured art work of the Neighborhood Church. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. $25 each guest for one day; $30 if purchased the day of event. The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates.

Holiday Homes Tour

Celebrate the season with Sandpipers and tour distinctive South Bay homes exquisitely decorated for the holidays. The weekend also includes a Holiday Market with unique artisans and Cafés featuring local dining fare. 2515/2521 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Through December 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pre-sale $30/Door $35. Open to the public is a Rooftop Happy Hour with panoramic views on Sunday, December 3 from 12 – 5 p.m. 200 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Free Shuttle. For tickets visit sandpipers.org.

Holiday open house

The El Segundo Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House. Enjoy refreshments, raffles, prizes, music and more while indulging in a little holiday shopping at participating retailers throughout the downtown area. 5 – 8 p.m. Downtown El Segundo in and around Main Street and Grand Avenue. For additional information visit elsegundochamber.com/events-and-news or (310) 322-1220.

Saturday, December 2

Get certified

First Aid/CPR/AED training with 2 year certificate. No charge to residents and employees of Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beach. Outside of the beach cities is $55 each. Limited to 30 participants each class. Arrive at least 20 minutes before to get settled in. Class will start on time. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. You must pre-enroll to be assured a seat in class. Start by sending an email to Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com with your full name, phone, email and home address.

In memory of Randy

Randy Ruby’s Memorial Paddle Out. 9 – 11 a.m. Memorial service on the beach from 9 a.m., with the paddle out to follow at 10 a.m. Torrance Beach.

Book sale

Categories include children’s, teen’s, art, cooking, history, biography, garden, decorating, craft, self-help, science, travel, classic as well as text books. Prices start at 50 cents with most priced at $1. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For additional information call the help desk at (424) 241-0532 or email MBFOL90266@gmail.com.

Resin par-tay

Resin Hermosa Beach Artist Collective Art of Winter Party. New work as well as affordable original art: this year, be original, buy original. Free. 4 – 9 p.m. 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. RSVP at facebook.com/events/378712725914900/?active_tab=about.

Full moon hike

Explore nocturnal sights with an expert naturalist under a full moon at the George F Canyon Nature Preserve. Must be age 9 and up. $12 per person. 5 p.m. 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rolling Hills Estates. RSVP required at pvplc.org, Events & Activities. (310) 541-7613 for further information.

Sunday, December 3

Lunch with Santa

Lunch plus face painting, crafts, clowns and photos with Santa (bring your camera). Price includes a ticket to Torrance Memorial’s Holiday Festival. Shop the South Bay’s largest holiday boutique, Children’s Marketplace and Senior’s Marketplace for one-of-a-kind stocking stuffer items under $5. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Richard B. Hoffman, M.D., Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. $15 per person (minors must be supervised by a paid adult). (310) 517- 4728 or TorranceMemorial.org/holidayfestival to purchase tickets or for more information.

Nikolaus Day

Celebrate the season with Alpine Village’s Nikolaus Day noon to 6 p.m. Goodie bags for the first 200 kids, face painting, kids Christmas karaoke, pictures with St. Nikolaus 3-5 p.m., plus holiday gift vendors, specialty stores and traditional German Christmas goodies like stollen, bratwurst and cookies. 833 W. Torrance Blvd., Torrance. (310) 327-4384.

Art show

6th Annual Friends of Mychal’s Art Show features original art works by individuals with developmental disabilities across the Los Angeles area. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission. All are welcome. Mychal’s Learning Place, 4901 W. Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne. (310) 297-9333 or mychals.org for additional information.

Mini-Train Rides

Southern California Live Steamers provides mini-train rides every first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Donations are appreciated. noon – 4 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Check them out on Facebook facebook.com/SoCalLiveSteam/.

Turn the switch

Hermosa Beach holiday tree lighting, live music performances, Santa’s Holiday Village, Carousel and more. 3 – 8 p.m. Downtown Hermosa Beach, at Pier and Hermosa avenues. hbchamber.net.

Monday, December 4

Active transportation

Beach Cities Health District (BCHD) Interactive Community Workshop with Blue Zones Project’s Dan Burden, one of TIME’s six most important civic innovators in the world. Residents participate in hands-on activities and share ideas about the things they care most about in the design of their streets and neighborhoods. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. For additional information and to register, visit bchdevents.bchd.org/event/streets-all-community-workshop.

Tuesday, December 5

Parent and child workshop

Join a morning of fun and learning with your babies and toddlers. Talk to experts on early childhood literacy, development, and health while your child learns through play and art. For ages 0-3 years and their caregivers. Registration required. Call Kay Wantuch at (310) 379-8475 or email: kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave.