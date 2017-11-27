South Bay Community Calendar 11-23-17

Thursday, November 23

No plans?

The 35th annual “Mama Liz” absolutely free Thanksgiving Dinner and variety show. Fun, food, and fellowship. Noon – 4 p.m. Open to everyone! Hermosa Kiwanis Hall, 2525 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Just show up!

Hike then eat

Head to Terranea Resort for a Thanksgiving Day Trail Hike and work up an appetite with a guided hike around the property. Guests will have no guilt digging into some pumpkin pie after this invigorating hike. This active holiday offering includes a visit to the Point Vicente Lighthouse. $10 for adults and teens. 12 years and under are free. Advanced reservations are required. Meet outside Pointe Discovery. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. For additional information and to make reservations, visit terranea.com/traditions.

Come celebrate

The South Bay LGBT Center will be hosting a community meal to celebrate Thanksgiving. Doors open at noon. Dinner served from 1 – 2 p.m. Doors close at 3 p.m. South Bay LGBT Center, 16610 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Seating is limited. RSVP by clicking on southbaycenter.wixsite.com/southbaylgbtcenter.

Friday, November 24

Santa is here

Manhattan Village kicks off the holiday season with Santa’s Arrival Parade. Everyone is invited to march along with Santa and his friends during the parade to his house near Macy’s. Free. Activities include holiday arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and special appearance by Mrs. Claus and other guests. Registration required. 9 a.m. Manhattan Village, 3200 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 546-5555 or visit shopmanhattanvillage.com.

Tree Blessing

Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club celebrates the Blessing of the Christmas Trees ceremony on the opening day of the Christmas tree lot. Father Joe from Our Lady of Guadalupe church will be performing the blessing and the public is invited to share in the ceremony. Enjoy the sound of Christmas carols with some coffee and cookies during the blessing and help celebrate the opening of the tree lot. 11 a.m. 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach. Corner of PCH & Pier Ave., at the Community Center Lawn.

Saturday, November 25

Guided Nature Walk

Visit White Point Nature Preserve and attend a naturalist-guided hike. Enjoy coastal views and learn more about the plants, animals, restoration area and more. 9 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Meet at the information kiosk between parking lot and Nature Center. For more information call (310) 541-7613 or RSVP at: pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

Sunday, November 26

Antique Street Faire

200+ sellers transform the streets of downtown Torrance to an eclectic open air flea market with antique and vintage treasures, plants, arts & crafts, home decor and more. Live music and DJ Al. Antique and specialty shops open. Free admission and pet friendly. Lots of great restaurants, sports bars and Chado Tea Shop. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Downtown Old Torrance, Sartori Ave. and El Prado, For information call (310) 328-6107.

Holiday sing along

The 8th annual “Messiah” Community Sing-Along at St. Cross Episcopal Church features the North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble, soloists and the St. Cross Chancel Choir and guests. 3 p.m. Free but donations benefit the North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble and the St. Cross music program. Bring your own “Messiah” scores or rent one at the door. St. Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. For more information, visit stcross.org or call (310) 376-8989.

Monday, November 27

Time for a chat

Families Connected Parent Chat, a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District, is a free support group open to all parents with teens. Session led by a licensed professional from the Thelma McMillen Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center and provides an opportunity to discuss parenting challenges. No registration required. 10 – 11 a.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Suite 102, Redondo Beach. Visit bchd.org/familiesconnected for more information.

Santa Claus is coming to MB

Santa has a brand new sleigh in Manhattan Beach thanks to the Leadership Manhattan Beach Class of 2017. The float is led by the Kiwanis Club of Manhattan Beach, and staffed each night by a different community organization. There is no charge to visit Santa on his nightly routes. The calendar, dates and hi-resolution map can be seen at manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/routes/. The sleigh will tour a different neighborhood for fifteen nights (excluding weekends), ending Dec. 15, and starts at 4:45 p.m., but check times in case of changes. You can see where the float is in real time by viewing the Live Santa Tracker at manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/santa-tracker/.

Beautiful At Night

Award winning photographer Wally Pacholka, who took the 1997 Time magazine picture of the year of the Hale-Bopp comet, will give a presentation on dark sky photography. Free and open to anyone interested in photography. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport Administration Building meeting room, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. For more information, please contact Harry Korn, (805)-340-3197.

Family support

The South Bay Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s Family Support Group meets 7 – 8:30 p.m. Rose Garden Room, El Segundo Library, 111 West Mariposa Avenue, El Segundo. For more information please contact Paul Stansbury: pstans5@aol.com or visit namisouthbay.com.

Tuesday, November 28

Looks a lot like Christmas

The magic of the holiday season comes to life through Torrance Memorial’s annual Holiday Festival. More than 36 decorated trees, live entertainment, holiday boutique, opportunity drawing, children’s activities and food court. Through Sunday, December 3 in a huge white tent located on Torrance Memorial’s campus, filled with exquisite sights including custom-decorated holiday trees, savory treats and the sounds of music and dancing. 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (310) 517-4728 or visit torrancememorial.org for details.

Morning fun

A morning of fun and learning with your babies and toddlers. Talk to experts on early childhood literacy, development, and health while encouraging your child to learn through play and art. For babies and toddlers ages 0-3 and their caregivers. Registration required. 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call Kay Wantuch at (310) 379-8475. Colapublib.org.

Build awareness

The 2nd annual Walk for Diabetes. Walk from the YMCA, 2900 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, to the local Farmer’s Market, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance. Discuss healthy eating, exercise, and much more. Goody bags to each registered participant. Free to everyone. 10 a.m. All ages welcome. Bring your family and friends and come dressed in red or orange to support diabetes awareness. Register at bit.ly/2xcM6Ad.

Crafter’s Circle

The Crafter’s Circle is the Palos Verdes Library District’s established crafting group. Members are currently knitting and crocheting baby hats, scarves, and blankets to donate to local charities. Visitors welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials, though some supplies may be available on site. Informal knitting/crocheting lessons are offered.

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Staff Lounge, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information (310) 921-7544.

Wednesday, November 29

Godzilla vs. Mothra

Godzilla has been a pop-culture icon for decades, but most Americans know him only from his ’60s and ’70s films or the American remakes. Almost unheard of to all but the most dedicated fans, were his ’80s and ’90s adventures known as the Heisei Series. Come to the Manhattan Beach Library to see a particular favorite featuring two of Toho Studios’ most famous monsters, Godzilla vs. Mothra. Prior to the screening will be a short discussion of the history of Godzilla and some trivia. Unrated. Viewer discretion advised. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595 or visit colapublib.org.