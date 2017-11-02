South Bay Community Calendar 11-2-17

Thursday, November 2

Storytime

Redondo Beach North Branch Library offers its own unique storytime, Walkers & Talkers. For children between 1 – 5 years old. This half hour program will include a mixture of reading stories out loud to the children, singing, and activities for the children to engage in. 1 – 1:30 p.m. 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. For questions call the information desk at 310-318-0675 option 6.

Dia de los Muertos

Teens and tweens are invited to celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday by creating and decorating calaveras (skulls). Free, sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library. No registration is required. 3 p.m. Southeast Library, 23115 Arlington Ave., Torrance. For more information please call the Southeast Library at 310-530-5044.

Friday, November 3

Living Well at Home

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Drew Davis, president of Davis In-Home Care, Inc. Davis will present information for people who want to stay in their home, but need some assistance to do so. Topics include warning signs that help is needed, types of assistance available including home modifications, community resources, types of in-home help, and the pros and cons of each. In addition, laws affecting in-home caregivers and tips on how to choose or combine options will be discussed. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. A healthy lunch will be provided by The Spot Restaurant from 12:30 – 1 p.m. Advance registration required. Call 310-376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Rooftop Yoga

Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach hosts free yoga classes Friday evenings and Saturday mornings every week. Led by yoga instructor Ryann MacMurdo, the classes take place on the rooftop at pool side with an incredible ocean view, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Bring a yoga mat, water and jacket in case of cool weather. Free, but gratuities are appreciated. The Crowne Plaza Hotel, 300 North Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. Attendees will receive free parking validation. For additional information, contact Ryann MacMurdo at 310-800-4924 or by email at ryann.macmurdo@gmail.com.

Full Moon

Full Moon Hike at George F. Canyon with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Explore nocturnal sights with an expert naturalist under a full moon. Must be age 9 and up. $12 per person. This walk brings you to the top of the canyon for a fantastic view of city lights below. On this two-mile round-trip hike you will experience nocturnal delights as well as a 300 ft. rise in elevation. Time will be verified upon registration. Bring a flashlight. Please allow 2 hours for the walk. 27305 Palos Verdes Dr E, Rolling Hills Estates. Limited to 20 participants. Reservations required. Please call 310-547-0862 to RSVP and learn the start time.

Saturday, November 4

LA Brain Tumor Walk

The annual Los Angeles Brain Tumor Walk will be held at Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza. Registration is $25 for adults and free for all youth 17 years and younger. All registered participants will receive a free event shirt. Proceeds from the event will go toward brain tumor research and advocacy efforts to help find better treatments and ultimately a cure for the disease. 9 a.m. – noon. Pier Avenue and Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Register today at braintumorwalk.org/losangeles.

Tour time

Visit the Chevron El Segundo refinery at the Community Tour Day featuring free one-hour bus tours of the facility. Tour reservations are required. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Administration Building, 324 W. El Segundo Blvd., El Segundo. To sign up call 310-615-3747 or visit elsegundo.chevron.com/.

8th Annual TEDx MB

800 curious and impassioned residents will come together for a day of ideas and dialogue around the theme, “Anything’s Possible.” The program’s 14 featured speakers will deliver 10-minute presentations sharing ideas and developments in the fields of science, technology, education, business and the arts that reflect transformative hope and progress. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mira Costa Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets are $85+ per person and can be purchased at tedxmanhattanbeach.com.

Arts & crafts fair

All items are crafted by individuals ages 50 years and older. Light refreshments also available. Admission is free. 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For more information call 310-320-5918.

Holiday Boutique

Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach Holiday Boutique Fundraiser to benefit their many philanthropic services. Homemade products, candles, jewelry, and more. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Contact Lulu for more information at 310-374-7877. Womanscubofhermosabeach.org.

Thyroid Cancer

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Michael Yeh, MD, professor of surgery and medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. Yeh will provide an overview of the dynamic follow up of thyroid cancer, with question and answer to follow. Yeh is a nationally and internationally recognized authority in endocrine surgery, medical education, value-based health care delivery, and leadership in medicine. 10 a.m. – noon 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call 310-376-3550 or visit the website at

Writers workshop

Calling all writers for an opportunity to get together with like-minded others in a casual setting to maintain motivation and productivity. Group meetups are on the 1st Saturday of each month. Explore writing topics that can help further your efforts as an author. 10:30 a.m. – noon. Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo beach. For questions call the adult information desk at 310-318-0675 option 5.

Meditation

In this fast paced world, inner peace can be elusive. Join Doug Frankel, a long time meditator for an engaging workshop teaching you practical strategies to reduce stress and create a more healthy and positive lifestyle. 11 a.m. – noon. North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. For questions call the adult information desk at 310-318-0675 option 5.

Sunset walk

Bring your cameras for the fantastic views and changing colors as the sun sets into the ocean. Dress in layers with good walking shoes and bring a headlight or flashlight as some of the walk will be in the dark. The walk is about 4 miles and is mostly flat along the bluff trail, past the Pelican Cove parking lot, following the trail along the road heading to Pt Vicente and then continuing along the bluff trail until we turn around to get back to Sea Beans. 3:45 – 7:30 p.m. Terranea, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Meet outside of the Sea Beans Coffee Shop near the Lobby. meetup.com.

Sunday, November 5

Fall back

You should have turned your clocks back an hour. Daylight Savings Time has left the building. Lighter mornings, darker evenings.

South Bay Social Dogs

All canines and their human companions are invited to attend the monthly Canine Group Hike the first Sunday of each month. These monthly group hikes were created to give all dogs a much needed opportunity to enjoy a healthy outdoor activity in the company of other dogs and people. Enjoy the outdoors while making new friends. Free. 9 a.m. Point Vicente Lighthouse, 31550 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. Meet between the Interpretive Center and the Lighthouse parking lot. We will explore different hiking trails throughout the South Bay each month. This is a drop-in activity. No registration required, just show up and join in.

For additional information, visit the website at meetup.com/South-Bay-Social-Dogs/.

Vintage Car rides

Automobile Driving Museum (ADM) has an impressive, rotating collection of 130 classic, antique and historic cars on display. Every Sunday, the ADM takes guests for a ride in three of their magnificent automobiles. This may be the only automotive museum in the world that offers such an opportunity. Experience the thrill of riding in a piece of history. 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 610 Lairport Street, El Segundo. A donation of $5 per adult is suggested and children are admitted free. For additional information, visit the website at automobiledrivingmuseum.org or call 310-909-0950.

Weaving & Fiber Fest

The Southern California Handweavers’ Guild is a non-profit group of greater Los Angeles weavers and fiber artists who, “weave today to preserve the past and create the future.” Enjoy all things fiber-related with over thirty vendors, demonstrations, a fashion show, and a raffle at noon. Demonstrations will include weaving, spinning, kumihimo, and ply-splitting. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Toyota Meeting Hall, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Admission (cash only): Adults $6, children 4 to 12 years old $3. For more information visit schg.org/festival.

Mini-train rides

Southern California Live Steamers provides mini-train rides on public run days every first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Donations are appreciated. 2290 Washington Ave, Torrance. For information call 310-328-0236 or visit southerncalifornialivesteamers.org.

Monday, November 6

Computer Club Meeting

Greater South Bay PC Users Group general meeting the first Monday of each month. Open to the public. Free. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. Call 310-373-3989 for more information.

Get ready

Disasters happen. Are you ready? Dr. Lucy Jones, the foremost authority on earthquakes, discusses how a major earthquake will affect our city. Learn what you need to do to prepare yourself and your family. Learn what the City of Manhattan Beach is doing to prepare for earthquakes and other disasters. 7 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach. For more information contact Scott Hafdell, Battalion Chief, 310-802-5204 or Claudio Taniguchi, Emergency Services Coordinator 310-802-5208. Visit citymb.info/emergencypreparedness.

Tuesday, November 7

Adult 101

Public speaking for teens. Join Library manager Katie Sullivan as she leads activities and a presentation on speaking in a public forum. Ages 8 – 18. Free. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions contact Kay Wantuch at 310-379-8475, kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Wednesday, November 8

Donate

With the busy holidays season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter. 1 – 7 p.m. El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main Street, El Segundo. For a list of future blood donation events visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Comedy and Charity

1736 Family Crisis Center presents A Night of Comedy and Charity with guest host Brad Garrett and special guests: Debi Gutierrez and Ken Garr. 6 p.m. $125 per person. Dinner, live and silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and comedy show. Comedy & Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets and information call (323) 737-3900 x207 or visit 1736fcc.org.