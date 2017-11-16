South Bay Community Calendar 11-16-17

Thursday, November 16

Wild Turkey Hunt

The Point. Parents and their preschool aged kids are welcome to join The Point for arts and crafts, live entertainment, face painting, stilt walker, Smitten Ice Cream tastings and more. 10 a.m. – noon. 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. For questions call 310-414-5280. Stop by the registration table to pick-up your activity schedule and exclusive member discounts. thepointsb.com.

For Seniors only

Improving your quality of life series every 1st & 3rd Thursdays. Join FirstLight Home Care for an information series on a variety of topics, including: Medicare & Medicaid, Caregiver training, government and other programs available and staying physically and mentally fit as we age. Topics are to-be-determined, please send suggestions to Iroberts@firstlighthomecare.com. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call 310-318-0280 or visit herosabch.org.

Quiet your mind, open your heart

Free Meditation and Labyrinth path walk at the Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. 5:30 – 7:15 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Dr. Kathi Wolfrum will give a 15 minute seated guided meditation with emphasis on the body’s chakra energy centers. For more information call Vernetta Lieb at (949) 374-2502 or Jane Zumbro at 310-782-9750.

Friday, November 17

It’s that time of the year

The City of Redondo Beach invites you to get your free Flu Vaccine at the Redondo Beach North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. For more information call 310-318-0650.

Let’s walk

Every Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. join the Hermosa Five-O Senior’s for indoor walking. The class is drop-in friendly. A flow of movement, building on basics – walking and marching for 30 minutes – followed by 30 minutes of mat stretching and conditioning. $5 per class. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call 310-318-0280. Hermosabch.org.

Storytime with a cop

A special storytime and activity with the Hermosa Beach Police Department. Children and families. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions contact Kay Wantuch at 310-379-8475. Colapublib.org.

Saturday, November 18

Robotics Tournament

Parras Middle School Robotics and Beach City Robotics FRC Team 294 host their first STEM-related Lego robotics tournament. Highlight will be the robot game where teams have designed, built and programmed a Lego Mindstorms robot to score points on a themed playing field. 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Parras Middle School, 200 N. Lucia Avenue. For more information visit parrasrobotics.com.

Waitin’ on you!

Take it to the next level and join GI Joe Charles for the Fall Pier 2 Pier Run/Walk. The fastest time wins $100! From Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier and back in the sand. 8 a.m. start. Sign up now at MBbootcamp.com. For questions and additional information call Joe at 310-980-9339.

Gently used book sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library used book sale. Bargain prices. All proceeds from sales and membership dues go toward Hermosa Beach Library acquisitions and programs. 9 a.m. – noon. 1309 Bard Street, behind Stars Antiques. hbfol.org.

Why you need to know

The Beach Cities branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), welcomes the Torrance Refinery Action Alliance (TRAA) to speak about the dangers of hydrofluoric acid (HF) and modified hydrofluoric acid (MHF) and why citizens of the South Bay should be concerned. Free and open to the public. 10 – 11:30 a.m. Manhattan Beach Community Church, Fireside Room, 303 S. Peck Ave. Manhattan Beach. RSVP by calling Vickie McCorkendale at 310-210-5744. For more information visit traaSouthBay.com.

Blimp on the radar

Airship pilot Tom Matus describes the new airship, its technology, history and evolution of the airship as well as the experience of flying this iconic vessel of the Goodyear Company and lighter-than-air aviation. Museum members free, non-members $10. 11 a.m. lecture. Western Museum of Flight, 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. For questions call 310-326-9544 or visit wmof.com.

A work of art

Destination: Art’s special event. A once a year art sale. All paintings are unsigned until they are bought, then the artist will sign it. Doors open at 3 p.m. Reception 3 – 7 p.m. 1815 W 213 St. #135, Torrance. For questions call 310-742-3192 or visit destination-art.net.

Tree lighting

Welcoming Santa and light up the Christmas Tree. First 200 children will receive a magic wand to help light up the tree. Music, entertainment, refreshments and giveaways. 5 p.m. Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Promenadeonthepeninsula.com.

Sunday, November 19

Autumn Sea Fair

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates the bounty of the sea at the Autumn Sea Fair. Live music, arts & crafts, games, sand sculpture contest, exhibits, treasure hunt, and Beach Olympics. Free admission. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. cabrillomarineaquarium.org for information and future events.

Nature Film Series

The Central Park Effect presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Final film in the series transports the viewer to the dazzling, hidden world of America’s most famous city park. 4:30 p.m. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets $10 online at pvplc.org. Youth 18 and under free.

Monday, November 20

It’s time for a talk

Families Connected Parent Chat, presented through a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District. A free support group open to all parents with teens led by a licensed professional. 10 – 11 a.m. 514 N. Prospect Ave., #102, Redondo Beach. No registration required. Visit bchd.org/familiesconnected for information.

Let’s do lunch

The Beach Cities Health District will be presenting a program at the Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s Luncheon Meeting. $15 at the door. 11 a.m. Redondo Beach historical Clubhouse, 400 S Broadway, Redondo Beach. Please contact Karen at 310-339-4818 for Reservations.

Beginning drawing class

Join local artist Ray Patrick for a beginning drawing class in the Manhattan Beach Library’s Meeting Room. Teens and adults. Free. 6 – 8 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Contact Melissa McCollum for further information at 310-545-8595 or visit colapublib.org.

Tuesday, November 21

Parent child workshop

A morning of fun and learning with your babies and toddlers. Talk to experts on early childhood literacy, development, and health while encouraging your child to learn through play and art. 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For babies and toddlers ages 0-3 and their caregivers. Registration required. Call Kay Wantuch for details at 310-379-8475.

Wednesday, November 22

Donate

The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Torrance South Bay YMCA, 2900 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance. Visit redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.