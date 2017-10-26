South Bay Community Calendar 10-26-17

Thursday, October 26

Las Candalistas Fall Fundraiser

“Creative Entertaining, A Showcase of Tabletop Designs and Lifestyle Speakers” will be held at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will feature Aida Mollenkamp, Food Network and Cooking Channel chef, author, and food and travel expert. Designer tables, Las Candalistas creations, boutique vendors, fashion seminar, floral design demonstration. Get inspired! Tickets available at the door $55 or $50 pre-order. Lascandalistas.org. 501 Indian Peak Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

The Fortune Teller

Gwendolyn Womack, the award-winning author of The Memory Painter and new book The Fortune Teller, a sweeping and suspenseful tale of romance, fate and fortune, will be at {pages} bookstore. 7 p.m. 904 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Free. RSVP to rsvp@pagesbookstore.com. For questions call (310) 318-0900.

Friday, October 27

South Bay Scream

One gigantic Halloween extravaganza! Multiple rooms and dance floors with DJ’s spinning house, hip hop and old school. 9 p.m. The Portofino Hotel & Yacht Club, 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For additional information and ticket purchase, visit southbayscream.com.

Rock’n Halloween

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym Halloween Party. Open play. Create a trick or treat goodie bag. Take home treats. Halloween themed music and costume contest. Parents encouraged to dress-up. Children come wearing a costume will receive a $5 discount. $25 per child. 4 – 7 p.m. 4451 Redondo Beach Blvd., suite B, Lawndale. For information call (310) 318-7191. werockthespectrumredondobeach.com.

‘80s Halloween

Halloween costume contest and ‘80s dance party with Richard Blade at the Octagon on the Redondo Beach Pier. Free. All ages are welcome. Prizes. 7 – 9 p.m. 500 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Redondopier.com.

Saturday, October 28

Tour the Port

Last Call for Ports O′ Call Tour…One More Time. Due to overwhelming response local historian Angela “Romee” Romero will be sharing the area’s history one more time! 10 a.m. Ports O’ Call Village, San Pedro. $15. For more information or to reserve your spot, please call (310) 808-7800 or visit angelsgateart.org/last-call-for-ports-O-call-tour-oct-28/.

Halloween fun

Buster Balloon’s Halloween Spook’tacular is full of creepy comedy, spooky magic, and monstrous balloon creations. Drop in and enjoy the show. Costumes are encouraged. For families and children of all ages. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions and information call (310) 545-8595. Colapublib.org.

Spooktacular

Marina Spooktacular Harvest Delights & Nighttime Frights. Historical tall ships by day…haunted pirate ships by night. Kiddie train rides, mini tractor rides, bounce houses, and carnival games. Trick-or-treating scavenger hunt. Sat. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey. For more information call (424) 526-7900 or visit Beaches.LACounty.gov.

Scary Old Torrance

Downtown Torrance Business Association presents Halloween Scare Down in Downtown Old Torrance. Trunk or treat on El Prado Avenue. Day of the Dead Altar displays at 1345 Post Avenue. Haunted Bounce House at 2068 Torrance Blvd. Escape Room at 1230 Cravens Avenue. Destination: Art studio at 1815 213th St. #135, Torrance will have artist Vickie Sekits hosting a drop-in Pumpkin Print Painting Art Party serving hot apple cider. Come on over and join the Halloween festivities and, take home your own pumpkin print. Free. 6 – 9 p.m. For questions and information call (562) 756-9700.

I’m scared!

15th Annual Scary Stories read aloud, in the dark, around a bonfire. Suitable for young and old, living and …shhh. Dress warmly or you’ll get the shivers. Admission $5. 6 & under are free. BYO seating. Picnics welcome. 6:30 p.m. Angels Gate Cultural Center, San Pedro. Hosted by Melanie Ellen Jones. For information visit Angelsgateart.org.

Sunday, October 29

Walk for the children

Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is an awe-inspiring event that brings together all walks of life for one common purpose; to support children with special needs and education. 8 a.m. check in, 9 a.m. walk. This event starts at the Manhattan Beach Pier, then flows to the Hermosa Beach Pier for the turnaround point, then returns to the Manhattan Beach Pier. The total duration of the walk is about 3.5 miles. Donate or register at Skechersfriendshipwalk.com or call Stacy Heid at (310) 318-3100 x1174 . $30 pre-registration, $35 day-of.

MB Pumpkin race

Whether you race for the pure fun of it, or to support a loved one, the World Famous Manhattan Beach Pumpkin Race is thrilling, family-friendly experience that will rekindle your childhood delight. Now in our 26th year, the Manhattan Beach Pumpkin Race is a national award-winning festival experience that celebrates creativity, ingenuity, diversity, and fair play. For information, donate or register visit mbpumpkinrace.causevox.com/signup. Open to the public. Free to attend. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Pier, Manhattan Beach.

The 1st Concert

The Peninsula Symphony Association first concert of its 51st season, Water Music. 6:15 p.m. pre-lecture for members and card holders; 7 p.m. concert. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 222 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free admission and parking. No rsvp required. For more information, call (310) 544-0320 or visit pensym.org.

Monday, October 30

Parent chat

Families Connected Parent Chat, presented through a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District, is a free support group open to all parents with teens. The session will be led by a licensed professional from the Thelma McMillen Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center and provides an opportunity to discuss shared parenting challenges. 10 – 11 a.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave. Suite 102, Redondo Beach. Free. No registration required. bchd.org.

Silent Running

The U.S. submarine war against Japan was one of the most successful offensives of World War II, but it is overlooked by the general public. Join Rick Farrell in exploring this little-known part of the war through actual footage taken by submarine commanders operating in the Sea of Japan in 1945. Free. 6 – 7 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595. colapublib.org.

Tuesday, October 31

Haunted Library Extravaganza

Join in for some fun and games and special spooky family storytime. Wear your costume and trick or treat here at the library. Children and their families. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions and information contact Kay Wantuch at (310) 379-8475. colapublib.org.

Ghosts and Goblins in the Village

Riviera Village hosts the annual Halloween Trick or Treat Stroll. Catalina Avenue will be closed to traffic from Ave. I to Palos Verdes Blvd. Shops will hand out candy and treats from 4 – 6 p.m.

A Redondo Beach tradition, attracting thousands of children each year to enjoy Halloween in a safe and fun atmosphere. It’s a great way to celebrate Halloween and enjoy all that Riviera Village has to offer. For more information, please contact Ellen Engelke at (310) 251-5194.

Boo

City of Torrance Halloween Carnival for all ages. Rain or shine! Music provided by DJ Ozzie. Bring your camera for pictures in the spooky photo area. Unlimited use wristbands are $10 and required to participate in carnival activities. 4 – 8 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Costume Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. For questions call (310) 618-2930 or visit Recreation.TorranceCA.Gov.

Harvest Festival

Spend Halloween at the annual Peninsula Community Church Harvest Festival. Harvest Festival will have an IN-N-OUT truck, entertainment, cotton candy, games, and lots and lots of candy. A fun and safe setting for families to enjoy Halloween together. Admission is free and In-N-Out meals are available for purchase the entirety of the event or with pre registration at pccpv.org/harvest-festival/. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 5640 Crestridge Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Wednesday, November 1

Be mindful

Take 30 minutes out of your day to downshift and practice mindfulness techniques at Beach Cities Health District. The free mindfulness sessions are held the first Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Bchd.org.

Unveiling

Join Hermosa Murals Project and local artist Joanna Garel for the unveiling and fundraiser reception celebrating Mural #7 Lifeguards in Hermosa. Tickets are available for purchase at hermosamurals.org. Tickets are $100 each and if you purchase 2, it’s $150 for both. Live music, a spread of award winning food, live auction, and lots more. 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Laurel Tavern, 1220 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions and information call (310) 318-0280.