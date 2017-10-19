South Bay Community Calendar 10-19-17

Thursday, October 19

Mortuary Mystery

Enjoy puzzles, riddles and word games? Fan of crime investigation stories? Escape Room enthusiast? If so you’ll want to join the Volunteer Center’s fall fundraiser, South Bay Escape Room: Mortuary Mystery. Geared towards ages 14 and older, participants must be able to climb up and down steep stairs, be up for a rush of adrenaline. Guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Thurs., Fri., and Sat. evenings, Sat. and Sun. afternoons through Oct. 29. Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased online in advance for time slot availability. volcenter.org/escaperoom-tickets. The Volunteer Center, 1230 Cravens Ave., Torrance.

Meditation time

Free guided meditation by Dr. Kathi Wolfrum at 6 p.m. The labyrinth walk follows the group meditation. The labyrinth is available from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. For questions and information contact Vernetta Lieb at (949) 374-2502 or Jane Zumbro at (310) 782-9750.

A love that lasts

Learn how to connect with your partner on a deeper, more meaningful level. Learn to speak the right language when you say, “I love you.” Enlightening words from board-certified relationship therapist, Daniella Borah. 7 p.m. Free. 425 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For further information email DaniellaBorahMFT@gmail.com or visit DaniellaBorah.com.

Senior Yoga

A fun, flowing movement style senior yoga class to build flexibility, strength, balance and endurance. No fee for class. Annual club membership is only $5. Dress comfortably and bring a mat/towel. 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Anderson Senior Center, 3007 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions and information call (310) 318-0650 or visit redondo.org/senior.

Friday, October 20

Senior Health Fair

Free event offers a variety of health screenings and resources including hearing, cholesterol, bone density, vision, pharmacy review, advocacy groups, and free exercise classes. 9 a.m. – noon. Aviation Park Gym, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 318-0650 or visit redondo.org.

Ballona sunset hike

Join Friends of Ballona Wetlands (FBW) for a tour of LA’s last remaining wetland. Explore this LA gem while learning about native wildlife. Hike begins promptly at 5 p.m.; ends at sunset. Closed-toed shoes required. Bring a reusable water bottle as there are no water fountains on site. Sandy trails, no strollers. All ages welcome. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Must sign a liability waiver. Anyone under the age of 18 must have their waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Parking available in the gravel parking lot behind Gordon’s/Alkali Water Market, 303 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey, entrance is in the northeast corner of the lot. For questions call or email Alys Arenas at aarenas@healthebay.org or (310) 451-1500 x148.

Fresh is best

Make a day out of strolling the market and surrounding restaurants and shops, or stop by for a massage, handcrafts or your weekly grocery list of produce and healthy artisanal foods. Noon – 4 p.m. Valley Drive & 11th Street, Hermosa Beach. For questions contact Barbara Clark at (310) 989-3655. facebook.com/HermosaFridayFarmersMarket/.

Saturday, October 21

Used book sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library used book sale. Most hardcover books: $1, Paperbacks .50, children books half price. 9 a.m. – noon. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. For information visit hbfol.org.

Fine arts

Hermosa Beach Fine Arts Festival brings fine art for exhibition and sale to the beach community. The festival includes 100 booths of juried artist works, an outstanding student art exhibition, face painting and art activities for kids, DJ music, and food trucks. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Located on the lawn of the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Free to attend. hermosafinearts.com.

Celebrity Lecture series

The Battle of Britain was probably the most important air battle of all time for Great Britain and crucial to the course of World War II. Join Lynn Jenson, former curator of the Western Museum of Flight, to learn the facts and the myths surrounding this legendary air battle. 11 a.m. Western Museum of Flight, 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. Museum member are free. Non-members are $10. For tickets and information call (310) 326-9544 or visit wmof.com.

Be more than pink

Style on the Spot presents Be More Than Pink for an afternoon of shopping, saving and support. This event will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. A $10 donation at the door will include exclusive discounts, food from mall restaurants and adult beverages. The first 100 to RSVP are guaranteed a gift bag filled with loads of VIP swag. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 with cash and credit both accepted. Maya Moxley will be playing on the ukulele and singing throughout the event. 3 – 5 p.m. 3525 W. Carson Street, Torrance. For additonal information and ticket purchase, visit eventbrite.com/e/be-more-than-pink-ticets-38595007707.

Holy Hoedown

Get your Stetsons and dancing boots on because the guys and gals of St. Francis Episcopal Church are hosting a family country hoedown/fundraiser featuring country music band, “Big City”. Food to buy, music, line dancing, silent auction, western photos, a pumpkin patch, a country store (with western merchandise and home-baked goods), and most importantly, really great fellowship. 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estate. Admission donation is $5 for adults and kids under 5 are free. For more information call (310) 375-4617 or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org.

150 percent!

The Torrance Cultural Arts Center presents Vaud & the Villains at the James R. Armstrong Theatre. Every Saint Has a Past, Every Sinner Has a Future…. Vaud & The Villains is a 19-piece orchestra and cabaret show that’s 50% Revival, 50% Get Down, and 50% Circus. It’s a high-energy show full of love and diversity, something fun and over-the-top, with the slightest hint of innocent sexiness. 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 – $30. For additional information and tickets visit torrancearts.org/vaud-and-the-villains/ or call (310) 791-7171 or visit the box office.

Sunday, October 22

Fun for all

Trick R Treat with over 200 vendors with candy, antiques, furniture, plants, vintage clothes, jewelry, home decor and more…all on sale at bargain prices. Antique Appraisal Booth – one free appraisal if you are wearing a Halloween costume. Live music and DJ Al, pet parade and howl-o-ween costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Kid’s Costume contest. Special performance by The Zombie Cheerleaders of 360 Cheer. Refreshments, anniversary cake. Free admission and very pet friendly. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Downtown Old Torrance, 1317 Sartori Ave., Torrance. For information call (310) 328-6107 or visit torranceantiquefaire.com.

Watercolor classes

Watercolor taught by artist Ray Patrick is perfect for any level painter. Discussions will include composition, color palette, and how to layer washes successfully. Teens and Adults. Free. 1 – 4 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions and information contact Melissa McCollum at (310) 545-8595 or mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov. colapublib.org.

Monday, October 23

Time for a talk

Families Connected Parent Chat, presented through a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District, is a free support group open to all parents with teens. The session will be led by a licensed professional from the Thelma McMillen Center Torrance Memorial Medical Center and provides an opportunity to discuss shared parenting challenges. 10 – 11 a.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave. Suite 102, Redondo Beach. No cost and no registration required.

Tuesday, October 24

Beyond Doctor Google

Finding Reliable Health Information Online presented by the Palos Verdes Library District. Kelli Hamm, Consumer Health Librarian at the National Network of Libraries of Medicine, helps participants find substantial information about health care concerns. The program is free and no reservations necessary. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. For a full listing of events and sponsors visit pvld.org/celebrate/boomers. For questions contact Laura Ishizaka at (310) 377-9854 x215

Medicare 101

Learn about Medicare at this complimentary workshop. Resident expert, Samuel Schwartz, will get you the answers you need to make an educated decision about Medicare. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280 or visit Hermosabch.org.

Bingo

A fun night of free Bingo with the special needs young adults of the Friendship Foundation. Make new friends and lasting bonds while playing Bingo and enjoying dinner. 5 – 6:30 p.m. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280 or visit Hermosabch.org.

History lesson

100 Years of Sepulveda with historian and author Jan Dennis. A monthly series sponsored by the Manhattan Beach Senior Citizens Resources Committee, Manhattan Beach Library, City of Manhattan Beach Older Adults Program, Manhattan Beach Conservancy, and Manhattan Beach Historical Society. Free. 7 – 8:30 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For information contact Melissa McCollum at (310) 545-8595 or mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov. colapublib.org.

Wednesday, October 25

Let’s talk

Problems with adult children or grandchildren? Problems with depression/anxiety? Recently widowed? When to stop driving? If any of these issues have come you way you need a safe, supportive group to discuss them in. Facilitated by Harlane Loeff, licensed marriage and family therapist. Free. 10 a.m. Veterans Park Senior Center, 301 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. For additional information call (310) 318-0650 or visit redondo.org/senior.

Halloween Par-tay!

Hermosa Five-0, the city’s senior activity center, is hosting a Halloween party. $3 for members, $5 for non. 5-6:30 p.m. Register by calling 310-318-0280. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.