South Bay Community Calendar 10-12-17

Saturday, October 14

Get certified

First Aid, CPR/AED Training, with 2 year certificate. No charge to residents and employees of Manhattan, Hermosa, and Redondo Beach. Beach Cities Health District has partnered with MB Certs to provide you with lifesaving training. People who live outside of the Beach Cities is $55 each. Class is 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Limited to 30 participants each class. Arrive at least 20 minutes before to settle in. Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. You must be pre-enrolled to be assured a seat. To RSVP send an email to Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com with your full name, phone, email and home address.

The classics on display

The 4th Annual Redondo Union Classic Car Show presented by Redondo Union High School PTSA. Free admission. Live DJ, door prizes, BBQ and beverages. Fun for all ages. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. For questions email: RUHSCarshow@gmail.com.

Water fair

The West Basin Water District celebrates 70 years of water reliability with its annual Water Harvest Festival. Water education, stage shows, games, kids costume contest and water recycling tours. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility, 1935 S. Hughes Way, El Segundo. Free parking and shuttle service from 1960 E. Grand Ave. in El Segundo. www.westbasin.org for more info.

Pumpkin Hunt

After a sneaky squirrel and ravenous rabbit ate last year’s prized pumpkin, the birds of South Coast Botanic Garden (ravens, owls, hummingbirds and hawks) have teamed up to save this year’s patch. They’ve hidden pumpkins in a secret location. Can you help find the pumpkin patch? A map and clues will lead you to the pumpkin patch. Family-friendly, imaginative, adventurous, and will require some hiking through nature trails. Through Nov. 30. Members free. For nonmembers, event is included with general Garden admission: Adults $9, Seniors (62 and over) $6, Students (with ID) $6, children (5 – 12 yrs) $4, and children 4 and under are free. 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged and can be purchased at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/greatpumpkinhunt/. For additional information call (310) 544-1948.

Namaste

The Redondo Pier Association hosts free Yoga on the Pier every second Saturday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend and take part in this all level yoga class where the International Boardwalk meets the Redondo Beach Pier (the octagon below Kincaid’s). Participants should bring a yoga mat, towel and bottled water. 10 – 11 a.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. For information, visit redondopier.com.

BARK

Children are invited to practice their beginning reading skills with a friendly therapy dog. 10:30 a.m. – noon. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Registration is required. Contact Kay Wantuch for registration and information at (310) 379-8475 or email: kwantuch@library.lacounty.gov.

Parked Pumpkins

Friends of the Parks Hermosa Beach 11th annual Pumpkins in the Park. Family friendly fun. Come in costume, pick a pumpkin, decorate it and take it home. Games, crafts, face-painting, hot dogs, and popcorn. A professional photographer will be available for photos. Franklin Haynes Marionettes will provide entertainment at 11:30 a.m. Children can decorate a pumpkin, play games and try their hand at a pinata. Raffle tickets will be sold for some fantastic prizes. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Edith Rodaway Park, Prospect Ave & Hollowell Ave, Hermosa Beach. More information can be found at hbfop.org or call (310) 913-4164.

Sunday, October 15

Jimmy Fiesta

The Jimmy is an all ages/all skill level team surf contst to benefit the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation. Plus a raffle and acution. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 42nd St., Manhattan Finals and awards at 4:30 p.m. $50. sign up at JimmyMIllerFoundatin.org.

Flipping flapjacks

Cruise on down to the Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach Pancake Breakfast. Tickets are $10 and kids under 5 are free. Great silent auction items. 8 a.m. – noon. Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Tickets are available at: womansclubofhermosabeach.org or at the door.

Harvest Festival

Green Hills Memorial Park Annual Harvest Festival. This year’s event will include a pumpkin patch, a fun maze, multiple food trucks, arts and crafts for children, and hay rides. Award winning Professional Pumpkin Carver Doug Goodreau will return this year to give pumpkin carving demonstrations. Doug has competed in numerous carving contests, including season 2 of Food Network’s Halloween Wars show. Live music will be provided by local country cover band, South Bay Country. Everyone is welcome and all activities are free of charge. Bring the whole family. 12 – 3 p.m. Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. For additional information visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/events/141778153009073/.

Halloween Ball

The 22nd Annual Halloween Ball benefiting Pediatric Therapy Network. Hosted by Chef Michael Shafer of The Depot Restaurant, the Halloween Ball takes place under a “ghostly” white tent in Torrance and is attended by over 800 costumed guests. This annual fundraiser benefits the 2,500 children of Pediatric Therapy Network. Dinner, hosted martini, wine & beer bar, live music, costume contests, live & silent auctions, raffle prizes, and the Infamous Wine Wall which is pure fun! 4 – 9 p.m. Look for the tent in front of The Depot Restaurant, 1250 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. Ticket Price is $150 per person and can be purchased at e.gesture.com/events/6Gb/ or call (310) 328-0276.

Palos Verdes Pastoral

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy in partnership with Terranea Resort present the annual Palos Verdes Pastoral: A Garden-to-Table Dining Experience. Only 200 lucky guests will experience California’s best in organic, handcrafted food and wine prepared by Executive Chef Bernard Ibarra. The event takes place under a harvest moon with breathtaking ocean views.

The evening will not only raise critical funds, but increase awareness of the important work of the Conservancy. Proceeds support the Land Conservancy and its restoration of open space. The reception begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets are $250 per person and space is limited. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit the website at pvplc.org/index.asp.

Fur-bulous fashion

All About the Animals presents Homeless to Haute, showcasing adoptable and rescued pets in the most fur-bulous fashions; strutting down the catwalk at the heel of professional models. Homeless to Haute All About the Animals a non-profit which saves and enriches the lives of unwanted pets in Southern California and beyond. This fun-filled, furry, fashion show will feature vegan hors d’oeuvres and sunset champagne reception, a sumptuous three course vegan dinner and spectacular ocean views. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Los Verdes Golf Course, 7000 Los Verdes Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets are $150 per person. For additional information and ticket purchase, visit the website at homelesstohaute.com.

April’s Fools comedy showcase

Actors and audience work together to create characters, scenes and hilarity before your very eyes. April’s Fools improv group welcome guest performers from The Kook Among Us troupe. 7:30 p.m. Directed by Mike Wyman and April Scott. Tickets $10. Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. aprilsfoolsimprov.com.

Tuesday, October 17

Healthy Living Campus

Beach Cities Health District hosts an open house to update the public and receive input about its conceptual plans to create a Healthy Living Campus for the community on its 11 acre site located at 514 North Prospect Avenue in Redondo Beach. The Healthy Living Campus is being designed to address the evolving health needs of the Beach Cities, which include a lack of local older adult residential facilities for a senior population that will soon exceed 15,000. Learn more about how the campus revitalization will create much-needed residences for older adults and serve as a hub of well-being that connects Beach Cities residents of all ages with the abundant health services and programs offered onsite. Formal presentation at 6 p.m. at The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Guests are also invited to visit information stations and offer their suggestions to project staff. For additional information and registration, visit the website at bchd.org/healthylivingcampus.

Wednesday, October 18

Birding with Wild Birds Unlimited

Explore the birds making a home in the restored habitat at this beautiful preserve. Binoculars supplied for beginners. The program is free. All ages welcome. 8:30 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar. San Pedro. RSVP at: pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

Classics read aloud

Do you love classic stories such as Through the Looking-Glass or Peter Pan? Join the group, meet new friends and relax as we read these magical books aloud on the 3rd Wednesday of each month in the comfort of the Hermosa Five-O. 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 702 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280 or visit hermosabch.org.

Girl Empowerment

Teens can see former pro-skateboarder Cindy Whitehead and young female riders making an impact in the world of skateboarding. Cindy began skating at the age of 15 and was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame in 2016. In addition to kicking butt on a skateboard, Cindy is an accomplished sports stylist and founder of Girl is Not a 4 Letter Word. She recently authored the book, It’s Not About Pretty. Free. Grades 6 – 12, and young skating enthusiasts. 7 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For information call (310) 545-8595.

Thursday, October 19

Center yourself

Meditation helps to develop the skill to manage your thoughts and stimulates ideas to know what you want and to focus on your goals. Free guided meditation by Dr. Kathi Wolfrum at 6 p.m. A labyrinth walk follows the group meditation. Many people walk the labyrinth as part of a meditation or spiritual practice. But, you can also walk for introspection, to help deal with grief or other emotions, for relaxation or just for fun. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. For questions or additional information call Vernetta Lieb, (949) 374-2502 or Jane Zumbro, (310) 782-9750.

A toast to the top

The Best of Manhattan strives to recognize those businesses and leaders who make Manhattan Beach the tremendous city it is. Each year the community has an opportunity to vote for favorites in several categories. On top of the fun awards, the evening will feature dinner and dancing. The community is encouraged to come out and celebrate all that makes Manhattan Beach so great. 6 – 9 p.m. Verandas, 401 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach. Tickets are $100 per person. This event always sells out, so buy them while you can. For additional information, visit the website at business.manhattanbeachchamber.com.

Friday, October 20

Senior Health Fair

This free event will offer a variety of health screenings and resources including hearing, cholesterol, bone density, vision, pharmacy review, advocacy groups and free exercise classes. 9 a.m. – noon. Aviation Park Gym, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 318-0650.

Book Sale

Friends of the Torrance Library book sale has hundreds of DVDs, many for children and special collections of Louis L’Amour, baseball, astrology and automotive, railroads and trains books.

Join the Friends for only $5. Adult books are $1 and up. Children’s books are 50 cents and up.

Audio-visual materials include: DVDs at $2, CDs at $1. Hardback fiction and mysteries are alphabetized by author. Books and CDs are sorted by category to simplify your search. Fri. members pre-sale 2 – 6 p.m., Sat. public sale 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun. public bag sale 1 – 4 p.m. Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For more information, call (310) 781-7595. friendsofthetorrancelibrary.org.