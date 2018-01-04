Advertisement
 Added on January 4, 2018  Judy Rae  

South Bay Community Calendar 1-4-18

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

View the new Redondo Beach Police patrol boat at the King Harbor Yacht Club on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m and enjoy a free barbecue at 2 p.m. 280 Yacht Club Way., Redondo Beach. Rsvp for the barbeque at MarcLHansen@aolcom or by calling (310) 601-0710.

Thursday, January 4

It’s all about Richard

Cannery Row Studios presents Richard Stephens solo show opening reception. 6 – 9 p.m. The Loft, 401 South Mesa Street, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 291-5316.

 

Tidepool walk

Bring your family and friends to explore the low tides on the rocky shore with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. 3 – 4:30 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Free event. Please make reservations for groups of ten or more.  Young children must be accompanied by an adult.  Non-slip shoes and outdoor clothing are recommended for navigating the slippery, rocky shore.  For reservations, further information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

 

Friday, January 5

Book talk

Cyclist Phil Gaimon, author of Draft Animals, in Conversation with Seth Davidson. Draft Animals reveals a story as much about bike racing as it is about the never-ending ladder of achieving goals, failure, and finding happiness if you land somewhere in-between. RSVP’s are essential. This is a ticketed event. 7 p.m. {pages} bookstore, 904 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach. For questions and reservations call (310) 318-0900 or visit pagesabookstore.com.

 

Saturday, January 6

 

The doors are open

Center for Health & Fitness Open House. Festivities will include free yoga, group exercise and mat Pilates classes. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free and open to the public. 514 N. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach. Call (310) 374-3426 ext. 147 for more information.

 

Fishtivities

Enjoy crafts, touch tanks tours and aquatic fun. The day includes hands-on activities and experiences relating to marine life and oceans. At 12 p.m. the daily fish feeding takes place followed by a tour of the touch tanks. The cost is $5 for adults, kids 14 and under are free and $2 per cup of food for the fish feeding. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEA Lab, 1021 Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. For additional information, visit lacorps.org/programs/sea-lab/visit/ or contact Adrianne Calbreath at acalbreath@lacorps.org or call (310) 318-7458.

 

Clean it up

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate with monthly Beach Clean-Up.  Volunteers learn about coastal habitat, the growing amount of marine debris within it, and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem. Not only will volunteers help make a real difference in cleaning up our heavily impacted shoreline, but will have the opportunity to participate in sizing and sorting the plastic pollution we find. 8 – 10 a.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. We welcome volunteers of all ages and abilities. For additional information, group reservations, or to receive a calendar of events, call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

 

Teen Tech 4 Seniors

The Palos Verdes Library District has been awarded a grant through the California State Library Library Services and Technology Act to create a series of programs for the 55+ crowd on the Peninsula. Boomers and Beyond: Aging Well on the Peninsula. This week’s program will discuss Teen Tech 4 Seniors. Free. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills. For a full listing of events and sponsors visit pvld.org/celebrate/boomers.

 

Sunday, January 7

Pruning

The South Coast Rose Society will feature pruning demonstrations of hybrid tea, floribundas, climbing, miniature and old garden roses followed by a hands-on workshop. Demonstrators will cover proper pruning tools and preparing the rose garden for a spring bloom. Rose cocktail, clippers and gloves will be available. 1 – 4 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes. Free with Garden admission. southcoastbotanicgarden.org/

 

Monday, January 8

Naturalization Information Session

The Manhattan Beach Library will be hosting a Naturalization Information Session presented by a representative from U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. Attendees will learn about eligibility requirements, the naturalization process, the naturalization test, and the rights and responsibilities of U.S. Citizenship. Free and open to the public. 6 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

 

Tuesday, January 9

Library Yoga

Get your namaste on with Anne Spinner at the Manhattan Beach Library. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

 

Wednesday, January 10

MākMō Wednesday

Have fun learning about science, technology, engineering, art, and math with our Maker Mobile (MākMō)!  Children ages 5 and up are welcome. 3:30 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

 

Movie day

The Mountain Between Us is about a couple being stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness. Suggested donation is $1. Coffee, candy & popcorn provided. 12 noon. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280 or visit Hermosabch.org.

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login