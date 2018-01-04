South Bay Community Calendar 1-4-18

Thursday, January 4

It’s all about Richard

Cannery Row Studios presents Richard Stephens solo show opening reception. 6 – 9 p.m. The Loft, 401 South Mesa Street, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 291-5316.

Tidepool walk

Bring your family and friends to explore the low tides on the rocky shore with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. 3 – 4:30 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Free event. Please make reservations for groups of ten or more. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Non-slip shoes and outdoor clothing are recommended for navigating the slippery, rocky shore. For reservations, further information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Friday, January 5

Book talk

Cyclist Phil Gaimon, author of Draft Animals, in Conversation with Seth Davidson. Draft Animals reveals a story as much about bike racing as it is about the never-ending ladder of achieving goals, failure, and finding happiness if you land somewhere in-between. RSVP’s are essential. This is a ticketed event. 7 p.m. {pages} bookstore, 904 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach. For questions and reservations call (310) 318-0900 or visit pagesabookstore.com.

Saturday, January 6

The doors are open

Center for Health & Fitness Open House. Festivities will include free yoga, group exercise and mat Pilates classes. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free and open to the public. 514 N. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach. Call (310) 374-3426 ext. 147 for more information.

Fishtivities

Enjoy crafts, touch tanks tours and aquatic fun. The day includes hands-on activities and experiences relating to marine life and oceans. At 12 p.m. the daily fish feeding takes place followed by a tour of the touch tanks. The cost is $5 for adults, kids 14 and under are free and $2 per cup of food for the fish feeding. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEA Lab, 1021 Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. For additional information, visit lacorps.org/programs/sea-lab/visit/ or contact Adrianne Calbreath at acalbreath@lacorps.org or call (310) 318-7458.

Clean it up

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate with monthly Beach Clean-Up. Volunteers learn about coastal habitat, the growing amount of marine debris within it, and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem. Not only will volunteers help make a real difference in cleaning up our heavily impacted shoreline, but will have the opportunity to participate in sizing and sorting the plastic pollution we find. 8 – 10 a.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. We welcome volunteers of all ages and abilities. For additional information, group reservations, or to receive a calendar of events, call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Teen Tech 4 Seniors

The Palos Verdes Library District has been awarded a grant through the California State Library Library Services and Technology Act to create a series of programs for the 55+ crowd on the Peninsula. Boomers and Beyond: Aging Well on the Peninsula. This week’s program will discuss Teen Tech 4 Seniors. Free. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills. For a full listing of events and sponsors visit pvld.org/celebrate/boomers.

Sunday, January 7

Pruning

The South Coast Rose Society will feature pruning demonstrations of hybrid tea, floribundas, climbing, miniature and old garden roses followed by a hands-on workshop. Demonstrators will cover proper pruning tools and preparing the rose garden for a spring bloom. Rose cocktail, clippers and gloves will be available. 1 – 4 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes. Free with Garden admission. southcoastbotanicgarden.org/

Monday, January 8

Naturalization Information Session

The Manhattan Beach Library will be hosting a Naturalization Information Session presented by a representative from U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. Attendees will learn about eligibility requirements, the naturalization process, the naturalization test, and the rights and responsibilities of U.S. Citizenship. Free and open to the public. 6 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

Tuesday, January 9

Library Yoga

Get your namaste on with Anne Spinner at the Manhattan Beach Library. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

Wednesday, January 10

MākMō Wednesday

Have fun learning about science, technology, engineering, art, and math with our Maker Mobile (MākMō)! Children ages 5 and up are welcome. 3:30 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions call (310) 545-8595.

Movie day

The Mountain Between Us is about a couple being stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness. Suggested donation is $1. Coffee, candy & popcorn provided. 12 noon. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280 or visit Hermosabch.org.