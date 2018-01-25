South Bay Community Calendar 1-25-18

Thursday, January 25

Water & Wood

The 2nd annual exhibit of over 70 artists and photographers celebrating, creating, expressing, exploring, reimaging and remixing pigments and pixels through the brush and lens, water and wood. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Resin, 618 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Hbartistcollective.org.

Book signing

Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT, author of Mindful Aging, will be signing books at {pages} bookstore. In this highly informative, inspiring, and encouraging book, Dr. Brandt lays out, chapter by chapter, the key ingredients essential for experiencing a healthy, happy, meaningful, and significant older age. It’s simply never too late to live our best life. 7 p.m. RSVP’s are appreciated by emailing RSVP@pagesbookstore.com. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Check the new digs

Swing by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce for its Thursday Night Social and see the newly renovated Chamber office. Small bites and refreshments will be served. 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Free to chamber members. Guest admission $20. Enjoy great conversation and bring biz cards! 425-15th St. Register online manhattanbeachchamber.com, by calling (310) 545-5313, or pay exact admission fee at the door. Must be 21 years and older to attend.

Friday, January 26

Meet & greet

The 4th Annual South Bay Legislative Meet & Greet. 8:30 – 10 a.m. Nakano Theatre Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. RSVP at sbacc.com/calendar_of_events or via email to jkiernan@cacities.org.

Superfoods

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) host Jeanne Peters RD, co-founder and Nutrition Director of the Nourishing Wellness Medical Center. Peters will present 15 “Superfoods” that can improve immunity, reduce risk of cancer and improve outcomes of chemotherapy, radiation or surgery. Discussion will include ways to incorporate these vital foods, herbs and teas into a daily regimen. Participants will leave with shopping lists, recipes and meal ideas. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. A healthy lunch will be provided by The Spot Restaurant of Hermosa Beach from 12:30 – 1 p.m. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

ER on display

Hermosa Beach 2000 to 2017 in photos featuring the work of over 20 Easy Reader staff and contributing photographers. 6 p.m. Hermosa Beach Historical Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For more information call the museum at (310) 318-9421.

Saturday, January 27

HB Community Garage Sale

The City of Hermosa Beach Community-Wide Garage Sale with more than one-hundred fifty concurrent garage sales throughout Hermosa Beach! The community-wide garage sale is intended to assist residents in clearing out their garages to make room for vehicles that may be parked in driveways and extending over the sidewalks. With items like bicycles, home décor, clothing, and more for sale, the garage sales will take place throughout the city and locations can be found in the garage sale guide. Garage sale participants will also be sharing any unique items or goods for sale using #hermosagaragesale on Instagram. Garage sale kits $10, available at Easy Reader. 7 a.m. – noon. For more information and to see a map of garage sale locations visit hermosabch.org/index.aspx?page=921.

Hazardous waste roundup

Safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones at the next free Countywide Household Hazardous Waste Roundup. Free. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Clark Stadium, Valley Drive between 8th & 11th Streets, Hermosa Beach. For further information, contact the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works at 1-(888) CLEAN LA or CleanLA.com or the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County at 1-(800) 238-0172 or lacsd.org.

Book Sale weekend

Special collections of old comic books, Zane Grey, F. W. Dixon mysteries, automotive and plays. Adult books are $1 and up. Children’s books are 50 cents and up. Audio-visual materials include: DVDs at $2, CDs at $1. Hardback fiction and mysteries are alphabetized by author.

Books and CDs are sorted by category to simplify your search.Today 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For more information call (310) 781-7595. friendsofthetorrancelibrary.org.

Chili cook off

Meet local Firefighters and Chefs at the South Bay Chili Cook Off. Silent auction, raffle prizes, and live DJ. General admission $25. Children 8 years and under are free. 2 – 4 p.m. Manhattan Beach Fire Station #1, 400 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Light Gate

Get your camera ready for another picture perfect sunset in Manhattan Beach. This unique artwork on Highland Avenue located next to the Manhattan Beach Library focuses the view through an opening down 14th Street to the ocean. Every year on November 14th and January 27th, the sunset aligns perfectly through the Light Gate keyhole. 5:20 – 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Backstage with the Beatles

An evening of magical music, never-before-seen photos, and behind-the-scenes stories about The Beatles from Bob Eubanks, the only living person to have produced The Beatles’ concerts all three years they toured America. Music performed by Ticket To Ride, the ultimate Beatles tribute band. 8 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Ticket are $45/$40/$35. Call the box office at (310) 781-7171. For more information visit torrancearts.org.

Sunday, January 28

Save a life

Did you know one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives. Donations today at two locations: 12 – 6 p.m., Clark Building, 861 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach and 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Temple Menorah, 1101 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Incentives included a choice of a Starbucks gift card, a coupon for a pint of Baskin & Robbins Ice Cream or a T-shirt. For questions call (310) 406-5907 or visit redcrossblood.org/donating-blood.

Street fair

200+ sellers that transform the streets of downtown Torrance into an eclectic open air flea market with antiques, collectibles, vintage clothes, jewelry, LP’s, plants, furniture, home decor and more. Antique appraisal booth, only $3.00 per item. Special performance by Starlight X-Press at 1 p.m. Lots of great restaurants, bakery, sports bars and tea room. Free Admission & pet friendly. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Downtown Old Torrance, El Prado Ave. & Sartoria Ave., Torrance. For information call Julie at (310) 328-6106.

A whale of a good time

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates the 48th anniversary of the annual Whale Fiesta. This fun-filled family event celebrates marine mammals, and the beginning of the migration of the Pacific gray whales along Southern California. Over 20 marine life organizations will exhibit and provide information about their efforts to bring awareness and protection to these animals. The highlight of the day is the “Great Duct Tape Whale Contest”, where model whales are created by all ages. Other special activities throughout the day will include face painting, music, and marine mammal-related arts and craft projects for all ages, a puppet show and a passport contest for fabulous prizes. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. Free. For questions call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Wild & Scenic Film Fest

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy hosts an exciting selection of adventurous and inspirational films about nature. The film selections provide an encouraging look at the worldwide interest in land conservation. These films will move, transfix and energize you to make a difference in our world. 4 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. You can purchase tickets by calling (310) 541-7613, at the door for $15, and online at pvplc.org for $10.

Monday, January 29

Family chat

Families Connected Parent Chat, presented through a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District, is a free support group open to all parents. The session will be led by a licensed professional from the Thelma McMillen Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center and provides an opportunity to discuss shared parenting challenges. 10 – 11 a.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Suite 102, Redondo Beach. Free. No registration required. Visit bchd.org/familiesconnected for more information.

Tuesday, January 30

All about ME

Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our ‘All-About-Me’ World. In partnership with South Bay Families Connected, Beach Cities Health District is offering a variety of free, monthly parent education events. Dr. Michele Borba, a nationally-recognized parenting expert and the author of “Unselfie.” 6:30 – 8 p.m. Mira Costa High School Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Free. Visit bchd.org/familiesconnected to register.

Wednesday, January 31

Stroke awareness

Join MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and the Roxanna Todd Hodges Foundation for a free seminar on stroke awareness and prevention. The seminar will include information on TIA’s, risk factors, warning signs and prevention. Free carotid artery and blood pressure screenings will be available. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Long Beach Petroleum Club, Terrace Room, 3636 Linden Ave., Long Beach. To register, visit hopeafterstroke.org or call (888) 794-9466.

BCHD Community Meeting

The cities of Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach recently received a grant to complete a multimodal corridor plan to improve Aviation Boulevard (from Rosecrans to PCH) and develop a Living Streets Design Manual to help guide future community improvement projects. Residents are invited to provide input on the design elements they’d like to see reflected in their city’s streets. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. This event is free to attend and no registration is required. For additional information, visit bchd.org.

From bland to beautiful

Have you ever taken a picture on one of your travels that you wish had turned out better?

Want to improve your photography? Learn tips that will get you on the road from bland to beautiful photography. The Sierra Club presents Karen Schuenemann who has made all the mistakes that you could make, but now has learned how to compose wonderful imagery. Her work has been awarded in 2017 the National Audubon Professional Photographer of the Year Honorable Mention, one of the top five awards in this venerable contest. 7 p.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Public Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Vegetarian snacks and refreshments will be served. Need more information? Call Joyce White (310) 383-5247.

MAC meet

The South Bay Apple MAC users group monthly meeting. 6:30 p.m., beginners Q&A, 8 p.m., presentation by Adam Christianson of Maccast on the Apple Photos app for MAC OS and iOS. Lomita VFW Hall, 1865 Lomita Blvd., Lomita. Visit sbamug.com for more info, or call (310) 644-3315, email: info@sbamug.com. Admission is free. All MAC/iPad/iPhone users and potential users are welcome.