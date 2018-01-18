South Bay Community Calendar 1-18-18

Saturday, January 19-21

MB Sidewalk sale

Downtown Manhattan Beach sidewalk Sale. For mre information visit DowntownManhattanBeach.com.

Saturday, January 20

Hermosa book sale

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library Book Sale is 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. On Bard Street, behind Stars Antiques. For information call (310) 379-8475 or visit hbfol.org.

Underwater Parks Day

Learn about Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in Southern California that went into effect on January 1, 2012. These areas, like parks on land, help protect fish and kelp forests. Speakers, presentations, interactive activities and handouts will be available. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For further information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Rock the garden

The South Coast Botanic Garden offer live and recorded music throughout the 87-acre gardens and hiking paths. Heather Hero Roberts performs Jan. 20 and The Skinny Ties perform Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rose Garden. Adults $9, seniors $6, children $4. For more information visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Adios Richard

Cannery Row Studios presents Richard Stephens closing reception at the Loft. 1 – 5 p.m. 401 South Mesa Street, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 291-5316.

Water and Wood

Nearly 100 local artists and photographers will exhibit their work at the Hermosa Beach Artists Collective tonight through Jan. 27. Tonight’s opening reception begins at 4 p.m. 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. For more information visit HBArtistcollective.org.

Magical Soiree

Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach, Outback Steakhouse and Balboa Wealth Partners present Magical Soiree, an evening of music, magic and dancing benefitting RUHS Student Scholarships. 6 – 10 p.m. Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. $65. To purchase, call (310) 713-4063.

Sunday, January 21

Yo-Yo classic

Professional Yo-Yo artists show off their best tricks at the 13th Annual Bill Liebowitz Yo-Yo Classic Admission. Free. 3 – 9 p.m. George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. For more information contact Adam Navarro at Mr.skim888@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page: Bill Liebowitz Classic Yo-Yo contest.

Thomas Fire benefit

Saint Rock hosts a benefit concert for Thomas Fire victims featuring Jason Ferg and Awdiv Band. $10/$15. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets available at SaintRocke.com. 142 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach.

Monday, January 22

Beginning drawing

Manhattan Beach artist Ray Patrick offers a beginning drawing class for teens and adults. Free. 6 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Contact Melissa McCollum for questions at (310) 545-8595 or mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov.

STEAM: Conductive Gloves

Ever wondered how your smartphone senses your touch through your new gloves? Make your own gloves compatible with the cold and touch screen devices. Ages: 18+. Free. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Call Kathleen Sullivan for questions at (310) 379-8475.

BCHD parent support group

Families Connected Parent Chat, presented through a partnership between South Bay Families Connected and Beach Cities Health District, is a free support group open to all parents. The session will be led by a licensed professional from the Thelma McMillen Center at Torrance Memorial Medical Center and provides an opportunity to discuss shared parenting challenges. 10 – 11 a.m. Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., #102, Redondo Beach. Visit bchd.org/familiesconnected for more information.

Tuesday, January 23

Your blood is needed

January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types. Please donate. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Farmers Market, 326 13th Street, Manhattan Beach. For questions and information call 1-(800)-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Wednesday, January 24

Bingo in Hermosa

Join in for a free night of Bingo with special needs young adults of the Friendship Foundation. Make new friends and lasting bonds while playing Bingo and enjoying dinner. 4:30 – 6 p.m. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 318-0280 or visit Hermosabch.org.

Friday, January 26

Easy Reader photo exhibit

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society hosts an exhibit featuring photos by over 20 Easy Reader staff and contributing photographers, from 2000 to 2017. 6 p.m. Hermosa Beach Historical Museum, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Exhibit continues through June. For more information call the museum at (310) 318-9421 or Easy Reader at (310) 372-4611.

Saturday, January 27

Community Garage Sale

Over 100 homes are expected to participate in the City of Hermosa Beach community-wide garage sale. The goal is to assist residents in clearing out their garages to make room for their vehicles that may otherwise be parked in driveways and extending over the sidewalks. 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. throughout town. Garage sale kits $10, available at Easy Reader. For more information and to register your garage sale, visit local.nixle.com/alert/6311557/ or contact Georgia Moe at gmoe@hermosapolice.org, or Leeanne Singleton at lsingleton@hermosabch.org.

South Bay Chili Cook-off

The Manhattan Beach Fire Department hosts its annual chili cook-off featuring offerings from dozens of the area’s top restaurant and personal chefs. $25. Under 8 free. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Light Gate Sunset

Every year on November 14 and January 27, the sunset aligns perfectly through the Light Gate keyhole in front of the Manhattan Beach library. 5:20 to 6 p.m. 14th Street and Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Proceeds benefit the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Burn and Charity Foundation.

Sunday, January 28

Whale Fiesta

The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates the 48th Annual Whale Fiesta, marking the start of Pacific gray whale migration annual trek to Mexico. Over 20 marine life organizations will provide information about their efforts to bring awareness and protection to these animals. The highlight of the day is the “Great Duct Tape Whale Contest,” during which model whales are created by all ages. Other activities include face painting, music, and marine mammal-related arts and craft projects for all ages, a puppet show and a passport contest for fabulous prizes. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. Free. For questions call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Blood for life

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. Donate from 12 – 6 p.m. at the Clark Building, 861 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. Incentives included a choice of a Starbucks gift card, a coupon for a pint of Baskin & Robbins Ice Cream or a T-shirt. For questions call (310) 406-5907.

Wild & Scenic Film Fest

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy host adventurous and inspirational films about nature. With beautiful cinematography and some remarkable individuals, the passion is contagious. The film selections provide an encouraging look at the worldwide interest in land conservation. 4 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Purchase tickets by calling (310) 541-7613, at the door for $15, and online at pvplc.org for $10.

Saturday, Feb 3

Health and Fitness Expo

Get ready for tomorrow’s Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K by visiting the booths of hundreds of athletic vendors in the Redondo Beach Seaside Lagoon. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 6 to 11 a.m. 200 Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. For more information visit redondo10k.com/expo.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5K

One of the nation’s largest, longest running 10ks features elite runners being chased by baby buggies and runners in costume, followed by the Michelob Ultra Post Race hospitality area (read beer garden). Presented by the King Harbor Association. Participants receive a finisher medal and T-shirt with custom awards presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. $30 (5K), $35 (10K) and $10 (Kids Run). To register visit Redondo10K.com.