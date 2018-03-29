South Bay arts line-up: March 29 to April 4

Thursday, March 29“Karen Koblitz: Cultural Diplomacy” is a mid-career survey, and it’s on view at the El Camino College Art Gallery, located on the school campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The reception is Thursday (tonight) from 7 to 9 p.m. Closed for spring break from April 9 to 12, but otherwise up through April 26. Gallery talk by the artist on Tuesday, April 3 at 1 p.m. Call (310) 660-3010.“Daisy Pulls it Off,” written by Denise Deegan and featuring Olivia and Sofia Jellen plus Isabella Blake Thomas, plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Second Story Theater in Hermosa Beach. Tickets at daisypullsitofftickets.eventbrite.com.

Friday, March 30The rock musical “Green Day’s American Idiot” is being performed at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Campus Theatre of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. This ECC Theatre Department production is directed by Bill Georges, with music direction by Greg Mullen, vocal direction by Anthony Moreno, and choreography by Liz Hoefner Adamis. The show won two Tony Awards and, in addition to the title track, features tunes from “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” to “21 Guns.” Tickets, $18 to $25. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Saturday, March 31

Tuning up as we speak

“White Wings and Silver Strings,” the spring concert of the Palos Verdes Regional Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Elmer Su, takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $12. Call (310) 733-6111.

Music from famous ballets

“Duo Piano Recital” features two El Camino College faculty musicians, Polli Chambers-Salazar and Lois Roberts, performing pieces originally conceived as ballets (by Ravel and Prokofiev, etc.) at 5 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, located on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets range from $10 to $21. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Be kind to animals

“Breakfast and a Visit with the Bunny” is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Cultural Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Breakfast is served from 9 to 9:30, and you get a performance by Buster Balloon, plus there’s cookie decorating, a snapshot with the Bunny, and an Easter egg hunt. No strollers or baby carriers permitted inside. Children 10 and under must be on a leash! Okay, maybe not a leash, but with a parent. Bring your own camera for the photo. Tickets, $20. Phone and walk-in registration takes place at the Registration Office in the West Annex of City Hall. (310) 618-2930 or go to Recreation.TorranceCA.Gov.

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Thursday, April 5“Almost, Maine,” written by John Cariani, is being presented by the Torrance Theatre Company, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. The play consists of nine vignettes about love and loss, and it’s being directed by Gary Kresca. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., through April 15. Also Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m., as well as Thursday, April 12, at 7 p.m., the latter show followed by a Q&A with the cast. Tickets, $30. Call (424) 243-6882 or go to TorranceTheatreCompany.com.“6 Korean Artists” is the subject of a new show at Dekor Gallery, 445 W. Sixth St., San Pedro, and it’s open during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5 to 9 p.m. The opening reception is set for Saturday, April 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. (310) 831-1800.Michael Stearns Studio has relocated to the Loft Gallery, 401 S. Mesa St., San Pedro, and you can check out the new digs from 6 to 9 p.m. (official opening is April 21). On view, Stearns’ own work, “I Prefer Living in Color.” (562) 400-0544 or go to michaelstearnsstudio.com.