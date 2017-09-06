South Bay arts calendar for Sept. 7 to 13

Thursday, September 7

Forever bonded

“Mother and Child,” a group show that depicts the fundamental relationship in most people’s lives, opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. in the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. An artist talk is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. Through Sept. 21. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu.

Classical gas

Now in its 12th year of presenting outdoor theatrical productions of Roman and Greek plays, the Getty Villa now features Chicago-based Court Theatre’s take on Euripides’s “Iphigenia in Aulis.” It’ll be there, Thursdays through Saturdays, until Sept. 30. General tickets range from $40 to $45 (depending on the day), with $36 student and senior discounts on Thursday only. The performances begin at 8 p.m. Call (310) 440-7300 or go to getty.edu.

Friday, September 8

Humor takes a big leap

Jump Start, the local improvisational comedy troupe that relies on audience suggestions, performs at 8 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $10 general and $5 if you’re under the age of 12. Call (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

Two funny

Yet another “Laurel and Hardy Festival” comes to the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. This is a program of silent and sound shorts, with the silents being accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ. Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Father’s day

“Ricky Nelson Remembered” is a multimedia event presented by the late singer’s two sons, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, and it includes the 1950s hits performed by their famous dad. The show takes place at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $70 to $80. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

He’s achieved perfection

John Kevin Click performs songs from his “Can’t Make a Better Me” CD at 7:15 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171, or, for more information, to go kevinclick.com.

Classical quartet

The Los Angeles Ensemble (violinist Joanna Lee, violist Tanner Menees, cellist Bingxia Lu, and pianist Sung Chang) performs Schumann’s “Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47” at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Go north, young man

“Farragut North,” a political thriller by Beau Willimon, opens at 8 p.m. in the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Sherry Coon directs. Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m., through Oct. 14. Tickets, $20, less $2 for seniors, students. (310) 645-5156 or go to kentwoodplayers.org.

Saturday, September 9

Beyond Ambrosia

Torrance High School is celebrating its centennial, and among the prestigious alumni is David Pack, co-founder of Ambrosia (“Biggest Part of Me, “How Much I Feel,” “You’re the Only Woman”), who’ll also perform with the Beato Band. Also appearing is the Symbols of Tyme tribute… a band that played all the local sock hops at the end of the ‘60s. Featured is original lead singer Tom Croucier. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. at Torrance High School, 2200 W. Carson Blvd., Torrance. Tickets, $30. More at TorranceHighCentennial.com.

Mediterranean music

Recording artist, songwriter, and performer Pavlo performs a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavors, mixed with pop, at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, P.C.H. at Vincent, in Redondo Beach. For tickets, go to southbayconcerts.org.

All waxed up

“Resin,” billed as “an end of summer celebration at the intersection of art & surf,” has its closing reception from 4 to 9 p.m. at Hermosa Design, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. Works by 50+ artists! More at hbartistcollective.org.

Parting the waters

ShockBoxx Project Gallery presents “Abstracted Badass: Ed Moses, We Are Coming For You,” opening at 7 p.m. at 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. Through Sept. 30. More information at shockboxprogect.com/events.

Summer snaps

“SOCAL Summer” is a month-long photography exhibit, hosted by Artlife Gallery in conjunction with Art of Seeing Photography Adventures, and it opens with a reception from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Artlife Gallery, 720 C South Allied Way, Plaza El Segundo. The exhibition features the best from over 250 submissions. (310) 938-2511.

Bring hammer and nails

There’s a poetry workshop from 10:30 to noon in the second floor conference room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Meet others in the same boat as you! Free; just show up. (310) 318-0675 op. 5.

We’re all targets from birth

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 present “blink.point,” recent work by Ellwood T. Risk, at Gallery 478, located at 478 W. Seventh St., San Pedro, with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Informed more by Banksy’s edgy, graphic stencil works than Burroughs’ brutal Shotgun Paintings, Risk confront current events head-on… and point blank. Through Nov. 25. Call (310) 600-4873 or (310) 732-2150.

Smoked and sizzling

Stripe Cafe and the Palos Verdes Art Center, with Brouwerji West, are presenting an end-of-summer backyard barbecue party from 1 to 6 p.m. at the art center in Rancho Palos Verdes. Music by Dennis Robicheaux & The Sophisticates, Steppe Bison, CMG (Carlos Michael Gutierrez) + We Are The Night, along with a pop-up art installation by Jill Smith. Advance tickets are $25 adults and $12 kids under 12. If you wait until the day of the event, tickets are $30 for everyone. (310) 541-2479 or contact Stripe Cafe at stripecafe@pvartcenter.org.

It’s what confronts us

“Welcome to the Rhino,” a solo show of sculpture and prints by Lauren Evans, opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at South Bay Contemporary, SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. “My work examines the challenges and turmoil that everyone faces throughout life,” Evans says, “using visual metaphors for awkwardness, uneasiness, or instability.” Through Oct. 7. Call (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

She’s a heartbreaker

LA Opera opens its 2017-18 season with Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” always crowd-pleaser. Selected performances through Oct. 1 in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, downtown Los Angeles. All your information is at LAOpera.org.

Along with puppet sex

Kentwood Players holds auditions for the musical “Avenue Q” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. The show features adult issues but is loosely based on a kids’ puppet show. Performance dates are Nov. 10 to Dec. 16. Questions? Email AvenueQ@kentwoodplayers.org.

Sunday, September 10

Still tooting their own horns

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club meets from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Ave. I, Redondo Beach. The featured band this month is the South Burgundy Street Jazz Band. Admission, $8 members, $12 non-members, $10 other jazz club members, and it’s free for musicians who come to play additional “sets.” (310) 376-2591.

Like in the old country

The “Japanese Folk Song and Dance Show,” presented by the Japanese Folk Song Society, takes place at 1 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171.

Simple but serene

Catherine Gregory on flute and David Kaplan on piano perform work by Aaron Copland and Cesar Franck at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Walk in like it’s yours

The 2017 White Point Home Tour takes place today and features a few breathtaking residences on the peninsula. The tour is followed by a private reception with food, music, and a silent auction at Brouwerji West. Tickets, $65 in advance at pvplc.org.

Once a rocker and now a mystic

Andrea Lane will provide the musical entertainment for the 9 and 11 a.m. services at the Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. “Freedom as the Mystic” is her new record, with a meditative quality.

Monday, September 11

Turmoil in the air?

“Be the Change: Los Angeles Protest Photographs 2003-2017” by Cindy Bendat opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the University Art Gallery of California State University, Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. There’s a walk-through with the artist and curator Ellie Zenhan at 6 p.m. Through Oct. 10. The gallery is in LaCorte Gal, first floor. Parking is in Lot 6, and it’s $8. Call (310) 243-3334.

Tuesday, September 12

Helping the athletes

“Pub at the Club” is a craft beer, wine and food festival, and it takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the

Manhattan Beach Badminton Club, at 516 18th Street, Manhattan Beach. Many breweries, vintners, and restaurants are featured. Advance tickets, $68, includes souvenir glass, food and beverage tasting. If you pay $99 you get to start an hour earlier. (310) 941-0840 or go to pubattheclub.com.

Drink for a good cause

Solo guitarist TJ Brinjak plays from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Half the tip jar goes to Hermosa Beach Youth Music. (310) 379-6171.

Wednesday, September 13

Eat like you’re ravenous

Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman provide mouth-watering details of their book, “Hot Mess Kitchen: Recipes for your Delicious Disastrous Life,” at 7 p.m. at {Pages} Bookstore, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 318-0900. ER